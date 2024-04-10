Meet the All-Anderson and Pickens 2023-24 high school boys basketball team, player of year

Here's a talented roster. Meet the All-Anderson and Pickens high school boys basketball team, including the Independent-Mail player of the year for the 2023-24 season.

Player of Year

Abijah Franklin

Wren | Junior

Franklin was expected to make an impact when he transferred this season to defending state champion Wren. And he certainly delivered.

After coming in from Greenville’s Legacy Early Charter, where he didn’t get much playing time, Franklin took off with the Hurricanes not only to become Region 2 player of the year and all-state but also Class AAA state player of the year.

The 6-foot-4 combo guard averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in leading Wren (25-6) to the Upper State title game. In the semifinals, he had 17 points in the first quarter and finished with 33. In a postseason showcase game featuring South Carolina’s best players for the Class of 2025, he scored 38 points in 21 minutes.

First team

Hayden Assemian

Powdersville | Junior

Assemian led Powdersville to its first state championship in its first appearance and was named to the Class AAA all-state team. The 6-8 forward averaged 15.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks. Assemian is the state’s No. 3 prospect in the 2025 class rankings by 247Sports and the No. 2 player by On3. He is committed to South Carolina.

Zeke Marshall

Westside | Junior

Marshall was all-state for the second time and co-player of the year for Region 1-AAAA, in which Westside (17-10) went 9-1. The 6-8 wing averaged 13.7 points (17.2 in region play), 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 steals. In a postseason showcase game for juniors, Marshall led his team with 30 points (6-for-11 on 3-pointers) and 13 rebounds.

Jaquarious Patterson

T.L. Hanna | Senior

Patterson is a two-time all-state selection and two-time Region 1-AAAAA player of the year. The 6-4 forward averaged 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds, He was a standout in the CBCA North-South All-Star Game with 22 points (5-for-7 on 3-pointers, 8-for-11 overall) and seven rebounds. He helped Hanna (21-8) to the Upper State semifinals.

Joshua Williams

Westside | Senior

Williams was co-Region 1-AAAA player of the year along with Marshall and was named all-state. Williams, a 6-0 guard, averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.9 steals. In region games, he averaged 18.5 points. He reached a milestone this season by scoring his 1,000th point. Williams also was all-state in football as a wide receiver and has signed to play at Chattanooga.

Second team

Von Burton, Powdersville, Jr.

Jeremiah Campbell, Wren, Sr.

Simms Disbrow, Daniel, Jr.

Eli Doty, Pickens, Jr.

Luke Gray, Pendleton, Sr

Kendrick Jackson, Liberty, So.

Walker Kelly, T.L. Hanna, So

Brody Linker, Crescent, Sr.

Jaleel McGee, Powdersville, Jr.

Dawson Owen, Liberty, Sr.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school boys basketball: All-Anderson and Pickens area team