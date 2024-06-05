Meet the 7 Sailing Yachts Racing in the Upcoming Southern Wind Rendezvous

The 18th Southern Wind Rendezvous is shaping up to be a beauty.

The highly anticipated race, part of the Giorgio Armani Superyacht Regatta, will see seven Southern Wind sailing yachts face off in Porto Cervo, Italy over the next few days. Racing will run from June 4 to 8, with the winner declared on the final day.

The racecourse of approximately 25 miles leads the elegant sailers around the picturesque La Maddalena Archipelago. The Rendezvous is informal by nature, with friends and family competing in the fun yet fierce competition. Throughout the race, the sailors will enjoy casual lunches at anchor, an exclusive dinner in the picturesque village of San Pantaleo, and other glamorous events by Giorgio Armani.

Only Southern Wind yachts can compete in the Rendezvous, with the competitors ranging from seasoned racers to complete rookies. The 81-foot Grande Orazio is the favorite, completing six Rendezvous to date and never missing a podium finish.

Check out all seven yachts racing in the Southern Wind Rendezvous below.

