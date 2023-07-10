Meet the 4 new football members of the Big 12 ahead of Media Days

Almost two weeks after their formal inclusion into the conference, new Big 12 members Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF will be welcomed in another official capacity this week.

Big 12 football media days are set to take place Wednesday and Thursday inside AT&T Stadium at Arlington with each of the conference's 14 members set to discuss the fast-approaching 2023 season. It'll be the first official act as Big 12 partners for the four newbies, and begins the countdown clock of Texas and Oklahoma's departures to the Southeastern Conference next summer.

Houston and BYU will join Kansas, Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas for Wednesday's media day festivities. UCF and Cincinnati will share the Thursday spotlight with the likes of Texas Tech, Kansas State, West Virginia, Iowa State and Oklahoma.

To prepare for their arrival, here's a look at the new guys as they make their entry into the Big 12 football scene.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake encourages his players as they try to mount a comeback against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Home Venue, Capacity (Location): LaVell Edwards Stadium, 63,725 (Provo, Utah)

Head Coach: Kalani Sitake (eighth season at BYU)

2022 Record: 8-5 overall (Independent); def. SMU 24-23 in New Mexico Bowl

Quick Rundown: BYU's inclusion in the group is significant for what the Cougars are giving up. The program has been an independent in football for the last 11 years, which allowed BYU to pick and choose its schedule every year. Most of that schedule will now be comprised of Big 12 teams, the first coming Sept. 23 at Kansas. Sitake's group has achieved back-to-back 8-5 records, which followed a two-year stretch where the Cougars when 21-4.

2023 Outlook: Last year's QB Jaren Hall is off to the NFL with Kedon Slovis — formerly of USC and Pittsburgh — expected to take the reins. The Cougars are replacing much of last year's rushing attack with transfers, though four of their top five receivers from a year ago are back. The defense, which recorded 15 sacks in 2022, brings back the bulk of its leading tacklers, highlighted by linebacker Ben Bywater (98 tackles, three interceptions).

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield talks to the 2023 football team at the end of the Cincinnati Bearcats spring scrimmage at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Home Venue, Capacity (Location): Nippert Stadium, 40,000 (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Head Coach: Scott Satterfield (first year at Cincinnati)

2022 Record: 9-4 overall, 6-2 in American Athletic Conference (tied-2nd); lost 24-7 to Louisville in Fenway Bowl

Quick Rundown: The Bearcats are hitting reset in more ways than one. Cincinnati will enter the Big 12 with a new head coach in Scott Satterfield following Luke Fickell's departure to Wisconsin. This comes two years after the Bearcats made the College Football Playoff in 2021. They followed it up with a 9-4 mark in 2022. Over the last five years, Cincy has compiled a 53-11 record. The Bearcats get a trip to Oklahoma on Sept. 23 for their Big 12 opener.

2023 Outlook: Not only does Cincy have a new coach, it'll have an entirely new-look team. Last year, the Bearcats averaged 29.2 points a game, the lowest mark for the team in the last five years. Just three offensive starters return. The bulk of the returning offensive production comes at running back, led by Corey Kiner (367 yards, 5 TDs). Punter Mason Fletcher was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team earlier this week.

Houston's head coach Dana Holgorsen stands on the sidelines against Texas Tech, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Houston Cougars

Home Venue, Capacity (Location): TEDCU Stadium, 40,000+ (Houston, Texas)

Head Coach: Dana Holgorsen (fifth year at Houston)

2022 Record: 8-5 overall, 5-3 in American Athletic Conference (tied-4th); def. Louisiana 23-16 in Independence Bowl

Quick Rundown: Last year's high expectations were hard to match for the Cougars. Coming off a 12-2 record and win over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl, Houston started the 2022 season nationally ranked and lost three of its first five games before bouncing back a bit in AAC play. Houston has made an appearance in bowl games each of the last three years and five of the last six, the exception being a 4-8 campaign in 2019. Its introduction to the Big 12 will come Sept. 16 when the Cougars host TCU.

2023 Outlook: The Cougars return five offensive starters from a season ago and are expected to turn to Donovan Smith, formerly of Texas Tech, as the quarterback. They're also replacing four of their top six receivers from a season ago with Matthew Golden (38 catches, 584 yards, 7 TDs) as the top returner. Though Houston has seven returning defensive starters, it is replacing its top six tacklers from 2022.

Central Florida head coach Gus Malzahn applauds his team during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Home Venue, Capacity (Location): FBC Mortgage Stadium, 48,000+ (Orlando, Fla.)

Head Coach: Gus Malzahn (third year at UCF)

2022 Record: 9-5 overall, 6-2 in American Athletic Conference (tied-2nd); lost 30-13 to Duke in Military Bowl

Quick Rundown: The Knights have gone 59-17 over the last six seasons, highlighted by the "national championship" the team claims for its perfect 13-0 2017 season. The last three seasons have been a bit leaner with a record of 24-13. UCF lost 45-28 to Tulane in the AAC championship game and begins its Big 12 tenure Sept. 23 at Kansas State.

2023 Outlook: UFC projects to be the best newcomer joining the Big 12, at least for the 2023 season. The Knights bring back dual-threat quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who had 862 yards and 11 TDs rushing to go with his 2,586 yards and 14 TDs through the air. Most of Plumlee's receiving targets are back as well, including Javon Baker (796 yards, 5 TDs) and Kobe Hudson (641 yards, 7 TDs). In total, the Knights are expected to have 15 returning starters, eight on offense and seven on defense.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Meet the 4 new football members of the Big 12 ahead of Media Days