Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league





Are we in for the best WNBA season yet?

John McClellan via wikipedia; Phoenix Mercury via twitter/x; Dallas Wings via twitter/X; Minnesota Lynx via facebook

It's that time again for the 2024 WNBA draft, and we couldn't be more excited to see how this season will play out!

Yes we queer folks love us some WNBA, but just how LGBTQ+ is it? The answer: Very!

According to Interbasket, as of 2022, nearly 30% of the league identified as queer, which was down from the 38% back in 2019. The numbers have also dwindled just a tad coming into 2024, with some players like Riquna Williams and Amanda Zahui B. not returning this year.

But still, those numbers are pretty great, and who knows how they will look after the draft. Speaking of which, ahead of tonight's draft, we've compiled a list of the 37 active players who identify as queer to celebrate the inclusiveness the sport provides. Scroll through to see who's playing this year, as well as who they're currently slated to play for.

Julie Allemand Los Angeles Sparks photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

Los Angeles Sparks

Julie Allemand is the #20 guard for the Los Angeles Sparks. She's originally from Belgium, and came from the Castors Braine College. This will be her first season with the Sparks after previously playing two seasons with the Indiana Fever in 2020 and the Chicago Sky in 2022.

DeWanna Bonner Connecticut Sun photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

Connecticut Sun via twitter/X

DeWanna Bonner is the #24 Forward-Guard for the Connecticut Sun. She came from Auburn College in California and has been in the league for 14 years, having started her career for the Phoenix Mercury in 2009. She is engaged to her fellow Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas. She was also previously married to former WNBA star Candice Dupree, with whom she shares 6-year-old twins Cali and Demi.

Jordin Canada Atlanta Dream photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

NBA Media Ventures

Jordin Canada is the #21 Guard for the Atlanta Dream, having previously played for the Los Angeles Sparks. She came from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and has six years of experience in the league. She won the WNBA Champion award in 2018 and 2020.

Emma Cannon Dallas Wings photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

Dallas Wings via twitter/X

Emma Cannon is the #32 Forward for the Dallas Wings. She came from the Florida Southern college and has five years of experience in the league. In 2021, she played with Las Vegas and Connecticut before she signed with Indiana, and played for the Phoenix Mercury in 2022 prior to being on the Wings.

DiJonai Carrington Connecticut Sun photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

twitter/X @DijonaiVictoria

DiJonai Carrington is the #21 Guard-Forward for the Connecticut Sun, and came from Baylor college. She has three years experience in the league, and is also dating fellow WNBA star NaLyssa Smith from the Indiana Fever.

Layshia Clarendon Los Angeles Sparks photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

NBA Media Ventures

Layshia Clarendon is the #25 Guard for the Los Angeles Sparks, and they are from California. She previously played for the Minnesota Lynx and uses any pronouns, and is also the league's first openly trans and non-binary player.They have been in the league for 10 years.

Natasha Cloud Phoenix Mercury photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

NBA Media Ventures

Natasha Cloud is the #0 Guard for the Phoenix Mercury. She came from the St. Joseph's college in Pennsylvania. She's been in the league for eight years and was the WNBA Champion in 2019.

Sydney Colson Las Vegas Aces photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

Las Vegas Aces via facebook

Sydney Colson is the #51 Guard for the Las Vegas Aces, originally from the Texas A&M college. She's been in the league for nine years and won the WNBA Champion in both 2022 and 2023.

Kahleah Copper Phoenix Mercury photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

Phoenix Mercury via instagram

Kahleah Copper is the #2 Guard-Forward for the Phoenix Mercury, though she's previously played for both the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky. She's from the Rutgers College and has been in the league for eight years.

Elissa Cunane Washington Mystics photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

Washington Mystics via twitter/x

Elissa Cunane is the #7 Center for the Washington Mystics and previously played for the Seattle Storm. She came from the North Carolina State College and has only been in the league for a year.

Crystal Dangerfield Dallas Wings photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

Dallas Wings via twitter/x

Crystal Dangerfield is the #11 Guard for the Dallas Wings, originally from the University of Connecticut college. Prior to being on the Wings, she was Rookie of the Year on the Minnesota Lynx and has four years experience in the league.

Elena Delle Donne Washington Mystics photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

Washington Mystics via facebook

Elena Delle Donne is the #11 Forward-Guard for the Washington Mystics, where she has played for all 10 years she's been in the league. She came from the University of Delaware college.

Stefanie Dolson Washington Mystics photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

Lorie Shaull via wikipedia

Stefanie Dolson is the #31 Center for the Washington Mystics, where she has played for all 10 years she's been in the league. She came from the University of Connecticut.

Asia (AD) Durr

Asia AD Durr Atlanta Dream photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

NBA Media Ventures

Asia (AD) Durr is the #23 Guard for the Atlanta Dream. They use they/them pronouns. Prior to playing for the Dream, AD started their career with the New York Liberty and have three years of experience in the league. They are from the University of Louisville.

Chelsea Gray Las Vegas Aces photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

Las Vegas Aces via facebook

Chelsea Gray is the #12 Guard for the Las Vegas Aces, originally from Duke University. She's been in the league for nine years and has played for the Aces the whole time. She recently announced she's expecting her first child with her wife, Tipesa.

Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

NBA Media Ventures

Brittney Griner is the #42 Center for the Phoenix Mercury, originally from Baylor University. She's been in the league for 10 years and has played with Phoenix the whole time. In 2022, Griner made international news when she was detained at a Russian airport for having cannabis vape cartridges. She was originally sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison prior to Joe Biden making a swap for the "Merchant of Death" Russian arms trafficker, Viktor Bout. She also recently announced she is having a child with her wife Cherelle.

Natisha Hiedeman Minnesota Lynx photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

Lorie Shaull via wikipedia

Natisha Hiedeman is the #2 Guard for the Minnesota Lynx. She is from the Marquette University and previously played for the Connecticut Sun before being drafted to the Lynx. She is married to former Sun player Jasmine Thomas.

Jordan Horston Seattle Storm photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

John McClellan via wikipedia

Jordan Horston is the #23 Guard-Forward for the Seattle Storm. She is from the University of Tennessee. This is her second year with both the Storms and in the league overall.

Natasha Howard Dallas Wings photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

dallas wings via instagram

Natasha Howard is the #6 Forward for the Dallas Wings. She came from Florida State University and has 10 years experience in the league, where she's the three-time Champion and former Defensive Player of the Year. Prior to playing on the Wings, she initially played for the Indiana Fever, but has also played for the Minnesota Lynx, the Seattle Storm, and the New York Liberty teams.

Jonquel Jones New York Liberty photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

NBA Media Ventures

Jonquel Jones is the #35 Forward for the New York Liberty. She came from The George Washington University. Prior to playing for the Wings, she also played for the Connecticut Sun and has seven years of experience in the league.

Lou Lopez Sénéchal

Lou Lopez Dallas Wings photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

twitter/x @SNYUConn

Lou Lopez Sénéchal is the #8 Guard for the Dallas Wings, and came from the University of Connecticut. Born in Mexico, this will be her second year in both the WNBA league and with the Wings.

Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

NBA Media Ventures

Jewell Loyd is the #24 Guard for the Seattle Storm. She came from the University of Notre Dame. She's a two-time WNBA Champion and won an Olympic gold metal with team USA in the 2020 Olympics. She's been with the Storms the entire duration of her nine-year career.

Candace Parker Las Vegas Aces photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

Las Vegas Aces via twitter/x

Candace Parker is the #3 Forward-Center for the Las Vegas Aces. She came from the University of Tennessee and has 16 years of experience in the league. Prior to being on the Aces, she spent the bulk of her career with the Los Angeles Sparks, then had one season with the Chicago Sky before she landed where she is now. She's married to former Russian pro basketball player Anna Petrakova.

Aerial Powers Atlanta Dream photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

Atlanta Dream via instagram

Aerial Powers is the #3 Guard for the Atlanta Dream, originally from the Michigan State University. She has 8 years of experience in the league and won the WNBA Champion in 2016. This will be her first season with Atlanta, having previously played for the Dallass Wings, the Washington Mystics, and the Minnesota Lynx.

Alanna Smith Minnesota Lynx photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

Lorie Shaull via wikipedia

Alanna Smith is the #8 Forward for the Minnesota Lynx. She's originally from Australia, and came from the Stanford University in California. She has five years of experience in the league, though this will be her first season with the Lynx. Prior to playing for them, she's also played for the Phoenix Mercury, the Indiana Fever, and the Chicago Sky.

NaLyssa Smith

NaLyssa Smith Indiana Fever photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

David Wilcomes via wikipedia

NaLyssa Smith is the #1 Forward for the Indiana Fever, originally from Baylor University. She has two years experience with the Fever and is in a relationship with DiJonai Carrington from the Connecticut Sun.

Breanna Stewart New York Liberty photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

NBA Media Ventures

Breanna Stewart is the #30 Forward for the New York Liberty. She came from the University of Connecticut and is a two-time WNBA Champion with seven years of experience in the league. She met her wife, former WNBA player Marta Xargay, during their time playing together in Russia.

Sug Sutton Phoenix Mercury photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

John McClellan via wikipedia

Sug Sutton is the #1 Guard for the Phoenix Mercury. She came from the University of Texas at Austin. She started out her career with the Washington Mystics, and she has two years of experience in the league.

Brittney Sykes Washington Mystics photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

Washington Mystics via twitter/x

Brittney Sykes is the #20 Guard for the Washington Mystics, and came from Syracuse University. She has seven years of experience in the league, and has been with the Mystics the whole time.

Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

Phoenix Mercury via twitter/x

Diana Taurasi is the #3 Guard for the Phoenix Mercury. She came from the University of Connecticut. With 19 years of experience in the league, she has numerous awards and Olympic gold medals and has spent the entire duration of her career with the Mercury. She is married to former professional basketball player Penny Taylor.

Alyssa Thomas

Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

instagram @athomas_25

Alyssa Thomas is the #25 Forward for the Connecticut Sun. She came from the University of Maryland and has spent the entirety of her 10 years in the league with the Sun. She is engaged to her fellow Connecticut Sun star DeWanna Bonner.

Courtney Vandersloot New York Liberty photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

John McClellan via wikipedia

Courtney Vandersloot is the #22 Guard for the New York Liberty. She came from Gonzanga University and has 13 years of experience in the league. She spent the bulk of her career with the Chicago Sky before getting drafted to the New York Liberty, and she is married to her former Chicago Sky teammate Allie Quigley, who has since retired.

Victoria Vivians Seattle Storm photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

NBA Media Ventures

Victoria Vivians is the #35 Guard for the Seattle Storm. She came from Mississippi State University and has five years of experience in the league. Prior to playing for the Storm, she started out her career with the Indiana Fever.

Erica Wheeler Indiana Fever photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

NBA Media Ventures

Erica Wheeler is the #17 Guard for the Indiana Fever. She came from Rutgers University and has eight years of experience with the league. Prior to playing for the Fever, she played for the Atlanta Dream, the New York Liberty, and the Los Angeles Sparks. She's played for each the Dream and the Fever twice.

Sami Whitcomb Seattle Storm photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

Seattle Storm via twitter/x

Sami Whitcomb is the #32 Guard for the Seattle Storm. She's originally from Australia, and came from Washington University. She has seven years of expereince in the league, and has also played for the New York Liberty.

Christyn Williams Phoenix Mercury photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

instagram @iamchristynwilliams

Christyn Williams is a #31 Guard for the Phoenix Mercury. She came from the University of Connecticut. She was originally drafted for the Washington Mystics in 2022, but injured herself during practice and had to undergo surgery. She was drafted for the Mercury at the end of 2023, and this is her first year playing in the league.

Courtney Williams Minnesota Lynx photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league

Minnesota Lynx via facebook

Courtney Williams is the #10 Guard for the Minnesota Lynx. She came from the University of South Florida. She has eight years of experience in the league, and has also played for the Phoenix Mercury, the Connecticut Sun, the Atlanta Dream, and the Chicago Sky.