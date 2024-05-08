Meet the 30 teams and 6 individuals who advanced to the 2024 NCAA Div. I Women’s Golf National Championship

The field is set.

After three rounds of play across six regionals, 30 teams and six individuals (not on a qualifying team) punched their tickets to the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf National Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa’s North Course in Carlsbad, California, May 17-22.

Wake Forest, the defending national champion, finished third at the Bermuda Run Regional, finishing behind Ole Miss, which picked up its first regional win in school history. Stanford senior Rachel Heck also won the Cle Elum Regional, her first win in more than two years.

Check out all 30 teams and six individuals who will be competing for a national title.

Teams

Arkansas

Arizona State

Auburn

Baylor

Clemson

Duke

Florida State

LSU

Michigan State

Mississippi State

Northwestern

North Carolina

Ole Miss

Oklahoma State

Oregon

Oregon State

Pepperdine

Purdue

San Jose State

SMU

South Carolina

Stanford

Texas

Texas A&M

Tulsa

UCLA

USC

Vanderbilt

Virginia

Wake Forest

Individuals

Carla Bernat, Kansas State

Lauren Beaudreau, Notre Dame

Bailey Davis, Tennessee

Veronika Kedronova, Kent State

Jasmine Leovao, Long Beach State

Isabella McCauley, Minnesota

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek