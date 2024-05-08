Meet the 30 teams and 6 individuals who advanced to the 2024 NCAA Div. I Women’s Golf National Championship
The field is set.
After three rounds of play across six regionals, 30 teams and six individuals (not on a qualifying team) punched their tickets to the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf National Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa’s North Course in Carlsbad, California, May 17-22.
Wake Forest, the defending national champion, finished third at the Bermuda Run Regional, finishing behind Ole Miss, which picked up its first regional win in school history. Stanford senior Rachel Heck also won the Cle Elum Regional, her first win in more than two years.
Check out all 30 teams and six individuals who will be competing for a national title.
Teams
Arkansas
Arizona State
Auburn
Baylor
Clemson
Duke
Florida State
LSU
Michigan State
Mississippi State
Northwestern
North Carolina
Ole Miss
Oklahoma State
Oregon
Oregon State
Pepperdine
Purdue
San Jose State
SMU
South Carolina
Stanford
Texas
Texas A&M
Tulsa
UCLA
USC
Vanderbilt
Virginia
Wake Forest
Individuals
Carla Bernat, Kansas State
Lauren Beaudreau, Notre Dame
Bailey Davis, Tennessee
Veronika Kedronova, Kent State
Jasmine Leovao, Long Beach State
Isabella McCauley, Minnesota