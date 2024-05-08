Advertisement
Meet the 30 teams and 6 individuals who advanced to the 2024 NCAA Div. I Women’s Golf National Championship

cameron jourdan
The field is set.

After three rounds of play across six regionals, 30 teams and six individuals (not on a qualifying team) punched their tickets to the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf National Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa’s North Course in Carlsbad, California, May 17-22.

Wake Forest, the defending national champion, finished third at the Bermuda Run Regional, finishing behind Ole Miss, which picked up its first regional win in school history. Stanford senior Rachel Heck also won the Cle Elum Regional, her first win in more than two years.

Check out all 30 teams and six individuals who will be competing for a national title.

Teams

  • Arkansas

  • Arizona State

  • Auburn

  • Baylor

  • Clemson

  • Duke

  • Florida State

  • LSU

  • Michigan State

  • Mississippi State

  • Northwestern

  • North Carolina

  • Ole Miss

  • Oklahoma State

  • Oregon

  • Oregon State

  • Pepperdine

  • Purdue

  • San Jose State

  • SMU

  • South Carolina

  • Stanford

  • Texas

  • Texas A&M

  • Tulsa

  • UCLA

  • USC

  • Vanderbilt

  • Virginia

  • Wake Forest

Individuals

  • Carla Bernat, Kansas State

  • Lauren Beaudreau, Notre Dame

  • Bailey Davis, Tennessee

  • Veronika Kedronova, Kent State

  • Jasmine Leovao, Long Beach State

  • Isabella McCauley, Minnesota

