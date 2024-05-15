Meet the 30 teams and 6 individuals who advanced to the 2024 NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf National Championship
The field is set.
After three rounds of play across six regionals, 30 teams and six individuals (not on a qualifying team) punched their tickets to the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf National Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa’s North Course in Carlsbad, California, May 24-29.
Florida, the defending national champion, finished third in the West Lafayette Regional to return to NCAAs. Meanwhile, four of the six No. 2 seeds missed the cut, and top-seeded Arizona State became the fifth No. 1 since 2009 to not make the national championship.
Check out all 30 teams and six individuals who will be competing for a national title.
Teams
Arizona
Auburn
Baylor
California
Clemson
East Tennessee State
Florida
Florida State
Georgia Tech
Illinois
LSU
New Mexico
North Carolina
North Florida
Notre Dame
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Ohio State
Purdue
SMU
Stanford
Tennessee
Texas
Texas A&M
Texas Tech
Utah
Vanderbilt
Virginia
Wake Forest
West Virginia
Individuals
Garrett Endicott, Mississippi State
Ethan Evans, Duke
Kelvin Hernandez, UNGC
Nick Mathews, N.C. State
Andi Xu, San Diego
TBD from Stanford Regional