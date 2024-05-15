Advertisement

Meet the 30 teams and 6 individuals who advanced to the 2024 NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf National Championship

cameron jourdan
·1 min read

The field is set.

After three rounds of play across six regionals, 30 teams and six individuals (not on a qualifying team) punched their tickets to the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf National Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa’s North Course in Carlsbad, California, May 24-29.

Florida, the defending national champion, finished third in the West Lafayette Regional to return to NCAAs. Meanwhile, four of the six No. 2 seeds missed the cut, and top-seeded Arizona State became the fifth No. 1 since 2009 to not make the national championship.

Check out all 30 teams and six individuals who will be competing for a national title.

Teams

  • Arizona

  • Auburn

  • Baylor

  • California

  • Clemson

  • East Tennessee State

  • Florida

  • Florida State

  • Georgia Tech

  • Illinois

  • LSU

  • New Mexico

  • North Carolina

  • North Florida

  • Notre Dame

  • Oklahoma

  • Oklahoma State

  • Ohio State

  • Purdue

  • SMU

  • Stanford

  • Tennessee

  • Texas

  • Texas A&M

  • Texas Tech

  • Utah

  • Vanderbilt

  • Virginia

  • Wake Forest

  • West Virginia

Individuals

  • Garrett Endicott, Mississippi State

  • Ethan Evans, Duke

  • Kelvin Hernandez, UNGC

  • Nick Mathews, N.C. State

  • Andi Xu, San Diego

  • TBD from Stanford Regional

