Meet the 30 teams and 6 individuals who advanced to the 2024 NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf National Championship

The field is set.

After three rounds of play across six regionals, 30 teams and six individuals (not on a qualifying team) punched their tickets to the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf National Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa’s North Course in Carlsbad, California, May 24-29.

Florida, the defending national champion, finished third in the West Lafayette Regional to return to NCAAs. Meanwhile, four of the six No. 2 seeds missed the cut, and top-seeded Arizona State became the fifth No. 1 since 2009 to not make the national championship.

Check out all 30 teams and six individuals who will be competing for a national title.

Teams

Arizona

Auburn

Baylor

California

Clemson

East Tennessee State

Florida

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Illinois

LSU

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Florida

Notre Dame

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Ohio State

Purdue

SMU

Stanford

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

Texas Tech

Utah

Vanderbilt

Virginia

Wake Forest

West Virginia

Individuals

Garrett Endicott, Mississippi State

Ethan Evans, Duke

Kelvin Hernandez, UNGC

Nick Mathews, N.C. State

Andi Xu, San Diego

TBD from Stanford Regional

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek