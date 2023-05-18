Meet the 30 teams and the 6 individuals who advanced to the 2023 NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf National Championship
The field is set.
After three rounds of play across six regionals, 30 teams and six individuals (not on a qualifying team) punched their tickets to the 2023 NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf National Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 26-31.
Arizona State set a new NCAA record for lowest score at a regional, shooting 59 under to win in Las Vegas. Meanwhile Georgia Tech shot 53 under in Salem and won there, too. Then there is Sam Bennett, whose heroics helped Texas A&M advance to NCAAs in a playoff against Clemson.
Check out all 30 teams and six individuals who will be competing for a national title.
Teams
Alabama
Arizona State
Arkansas
Auburn
Baylor
BYU
Chattanooga
Colorado State
Duke
East Tennessee State
Florida State
Georgia
Georgia Tech
Illinois
Mississippi State
New Mexico
North Carolina
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pepperdine
San Francisco
Stanford
Texas
Texas A&M
Texas Tech
Vanderbilt
Virginia
Individuals
Will King, Kansas
Sam Lape, Furman
Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount
Luke O’Neill, Kansas State
Drew Salyers, Indiana
Las Vegas spot TBD