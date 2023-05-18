Meet the 30 teams and the 6 individuals who advanced to the 2023 NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf National Championship

The field is set.

After three rounds of play across six regionals, 30 teams and six individuals (not on a qualifying team) punched their tickets to the 2023 NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf National Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 26-31.

Arizona State set a new NCAA record for lowest score at a regional, shooting 59 under to win in Las Vegas. Meanwhile Georgia Tech shot 53 under in Salem and won there, too. Then there is Sam Bennett, whose heroics helped Texas A&M advance to NCAAs in a playoff against Clemson.

Check out all 30 teams and six individuals who will be competing for a national title.

Golfweek/Sagarin rankings: Men’s team | Men’s individual

Teams

  • Alabama

  • Arizona State

  • Arkansas

  • Auburn

  • Baylor

  • BYU

  • Chattanooga

  • Colorado

  • Colorado State

  • Duke

  • East Tennessee State

  • Florida

  • Florida State

  • Georgia

  • Georgia Tech

  • Illinois

  • Mississippi State

  • New Mexico

  • North Carolina

  • Ohio State

  • Oklahoma

  • Oregon

  • Pepperdine

  • San Francisco

  • Stanford

  • Texas

  • Texas A&M

  • Texas Tech

  • Vanderbilt

  • Virginia

Individuals

  • Will King, Kansas

  • Sam Lape, Furman

  • Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount

  • Luke O’Neill, Kansas State

  • Drew Salyers, Indiana

  • Las Vegas spot TBD

