Meet the 24 teams and 12 individuals to advance to the 2022 NCAA Div. I Women’s Golf National Championship
College golf’s championship season is off and running, with all eyes on the Arizona desert.
After three rounds of play across six regionals, a total of 24 teams and 12 individuals not on a qualifying team have punched their tickets to the 2022 NCAA Div. I Women’s Golf National Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 20-25.
USC set a national record for regional titles with its 14th on Wednesday, claiming the Stanford regional by eight shots over hosts Stanford and LSU. On the flip side, Oregon claimed its first regional title by sweeping the Albuquerque regional, while junior Briana Chacon earned the program’s first individual title by four shots.
Check out all 24 teams and 12 individuals who will be competing for a national title.
Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings: Women’s team | Women’s individual
With Ole Miss not advancing to the NCAA women's finals, it's the first time the defending champion has not returned to the championship since Washington won in 2016 and did not qualify in 2017.
Teams
Alabama
Arizona State
Arkansas
Auburn
Baylor
Florida State
Georgia
LSU
Michigan
Mississippi State
Oklahoma State
Oregon
Purdue
San Jose State
South Carolina
Stanford
TCU
Texas
Texas A&M
UCLA
USC
Vanderbilt
Virginia
Wake Forest
Individuals
Letizia Bagnoli, Florida Atlantic
Camryn Carreon, UTSA
Ruby Chou, Iowa State
Marina Escobar Domingo, Florida
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn, Iowa State
Emily Mahar, Virginia Tech
Jana Melichova, Old Dominion
Anna Morgan, Furman
Leila Raines, Michigan State
Viera Permata Rosada, Sam Houston
Chiara Tamburlini, Ole Miss
Natalia Yoko, Augusta