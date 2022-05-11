Meet the 24 teams and 12 individuals to advance to the 2022 NCAA Div. I Women’s Golf National Championship

College golf’s championship season is off and running, with all eyes on the Arizona desert.

After three rounds of play across six regionals, a total of 24 teams and 12 individuals not on a qualifying team have punched their tickets to the 2022 NCAA Div. I Women’s Golf National Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 20-25.

USC set a national record for regional titles with its 14th on Wednesday, claiming the Stanford regional by eight shots over hosts Stanford and LSU. On the flip side, Oregon claimed its first regional title by sweeping the Albuquerque regional, while junior Briana Chacon earned the program’s first individual title by four shots.

Check out all 24 teams and 12 individuals who will be competing for a national title.

With Ole Miss not advancing to the NCAA women's finals, it's the first time the defending champion has not returned to the championship since Washington won in 2016 and did not qualify in 2017. — Lance Ringler (@GolfweekRingler) May 11, 2022

Teams

Alabama

Arizona State

Arkansas

Auburn

Baylor

Florida State

Georgia

LSU

Michigan

Mississippi State

Oklahoma State

Oregon

Purdue

San Jose State

South Carolina

Stanford

TCU

Texas

Texas A&M

UCLA

USC

Vanderbilt

Virginia

Wake Forest

Individuals

Letizia Bagnoli, Florida Atlantic

Camryn Carreon, UTSA

Ruby Chou, Iowa State

Marina Escobar Domingo, Florida

Taglao Jeeravivitaporn, Iowa State

Emily Mahar, Virginia Tech

Jana Melichova, Old Dominion

Anna Morgan, Furman

Leila Raines, Michigan State

Viera Permata Rosada, Sam Houston

Chiara Tamburlini, Ole Miss

Natalia Yoko, Augusta

List