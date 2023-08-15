Meet the 2023 All-Spartanburg area preseason high school football team
South Carolina high school football in the Upstate is right around the corner, and to get you prepared for those Friday night lights, here are the 2023 All-Spartanburg area football preseason teams — a position-by-position collection of the top players in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties.
First-Team | Offense
Tamaijai Johnson, Spartanburg
Quarterback | Junior
Johnson backed up now East Carolina QB Raheim Jeter and wen 20-for-32 passing for 275 yards with five touchdowns. He also rushed for 110 yards on 20 carries.
Jaylen McGill, Broome
Running Back | Sophomore
McGill ran for 1,036 yards with 23 touchdowns on 142 carries in 2022, establishing himself as the best running back in the area. He has received offers from South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and others.
Mathai Scott, Chapman
Running Back | Senior
Scott had 1,126 total yards and 13 total touchdowns last season, when he was named to the All-Region 3-AAA team as a key part of the dynamic Chapman offense last season that returns key starters throughout.
Rashawn Cunningham, Chapman
Wide Receiver | Senior
Cunningham had 66 catches, 1,357 all-purpose yards and 16 total touchdowns last season. He has offers from Howard, Wingate, North Greenville and others.
Emazon Littlejohn, Gaffney
Wide Receiver | Senior
Littlejohn led Gaffney with 64 catches and had 725 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He has offers from The Citadel, Benedict College, North Greenville and Limestone.
Calvin Choice, Spartanburg
Athlete | Junior
Choice will contribute at receiver, running back, and even on defense. He has an offer from Charlotte.
Jake Buerk, Gaffney
Offensive Lineman | Senior
With offers from East Tennessee State, Newberry, Limestone and others, the 6-foot-3, 285-pound Buerk will be the anchor for the Gaffney line after moving to center.
Landon Greene, Dorman
Offensive Lineman | Junior
Greene, a 6-2, 320-pound center, will be a leader of a young offense that lost eight key players — including four linemen, QB, RB and dynamic athlete DJ Porter.
Steven O'Dell, Broome
Offensive Lineman | Senior
A Furman commit and the No. 8 player on 864Huddle's Dandy Dozen list, O'Dell (6-6, 290) has the size, speed and versatility to play any position along the offensive line.
Shedrick Sarratt Jr., Gaffney
Offensive Lineman | Junior
Sarratt (6-5, 300) was a staple last season at left tackle, covering the blindside for now Duke QB Grayson Loftis. His size, strength and feet in his first varsity season proved enough for him to get offers from Marshall, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.
AJ Suttles, Byrnes
Offensive Lineman | Junior
Suttles, a 6-2, 295-pound center, broke through last season. With Byrnes returning key pieces, expect Suttles to be the leader of a good O-line group.
Will Love, Spartanburg
Kicker/Punter | Sophomore
The younger brother of Virginia Tech kicker John Love, Will Love has shown to be capable of being a high-level college football prospect — for example, he hit a 59-yard field goal last season.
First Team | Defense
Harrison Bridges, Chapman
Defensive Lineman | Senior
Bridges (6-4, 275) is a gap-filling nose guard. Last season he made 47 tackles, four of which were for a loss, and had 1.5 sacks.
Christopher Foster, Byrnes
Defensive Lineman | Senior
In nine games, Foster had 64 tackles — 12 for a loss — and 12.5 sacks for a loaded Byrnes defense that again looks to be one of the best in the area.
Sharrod Wilkins, Byrnes
Defensive Lineman | Junior
Wilkins should add to his already-impressive production from last year of 26 tackles, 12.5 for a loss, and 2.5 sacks.
Clay Cook, Gaffney
Linebacker | Junior
Cook led Gaffney with 84 tackles — 5.5 for a loss. He also had one interception, two pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.
Will Fowler, Byrnes
Linebacker | Senior
Fowler had 65 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, three fumble recoveries and three pass deflections.
Andrew Ruppe, Gaffney
Linebacker | Junior
Ruppe made 71 tackles, 13.5 for a loss, had one sack, deflected five passes and scored three rushing touchdowns in Gaffney's goal-line package.
Cam'Rich Smith, Spartanburg
Linebacker | Junior
Smith recorded 125 tackles, nine for a loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Demario Bookhart, Spartanburg
Defensive Back | Senior
Bookhart totaled 50 tackles, four pass breakups and had one interception last season. He has offers from Georgia State and Arkansas State,
Chamarryus Bomar, Byrnes
Defensive back | Junior
A two-way player and three-star recruit for Byrnes, as a receiver and cornerback, Bomar holds offers from Virginia Tech, Liberty, East Carolina and others.
Knai Cook, Byrnes
Defensive back | Senior
Cook recorded 43 tackles, 2.5 for a loss, two sacks and one interception last season. He holds offers from Arkansas State, Charlotte and The Citadel among others.
Armoni Weaver, Byrnes
DB | Junior
Weaver, the half-brother of Chamarryus Bomar, is a three-star recruit who plays cornerback and receiver. He has offers from Duke, Boston College, Maryland and others.
Second Team | Offense
QB Coleman Gray, Chapman, Sr.
RB Colton Link, Landrum, Sr.
RB Jaiden McDowell, Gaffney, So.
WR Drew Medley, Gaffney, Sr.
WR Justin Rice, Spartanburg, Jr.
ATH Dreson Evans, Byrnes, Jr.
OL Harrison Bridges, Chapman, Sr.
OL Garrett Hall, Byrnes, Sr.
OL John Hammond, Spartanburg, Sr.
OL Jayden Van Wettering, Landrum, Sr.
OL Trey Weathers, Spartanburg, Jr.
K/P Jacob Coman, Byrnes, Sr.
Second Team | Defense
DL Caron Foster, Gaffney, Sr.
DL Calvin Jackson, Boiling Springs, Sr.
DL Joshua Mattison, Spartanburg, Sr.
DL DT Thompson, Broome, Sr.
LB JoJo Barrett, Boiling Springs, Sr.
LB Owen Hendricks, Dorman, Sr.
LB Reece Lynch, Chapman, Sr.
DB Stone Fuerry, Gaffney, So.
DB Hudson Moss, Chapman, Sr.
DB Jayden Sims, Gaffney, Jr.
DB Brannon Teamer, Dorman, Sr.
