Meet the 2023 small-school football Super Team for Lubbock, South Plains

Here is the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's 2023 small-school football Super Team, which is comprised of South Plains players in Class 2A, 3A or TAPPS.

Read about our player of the year, Farwell senior running back/defensive back Corey Stancell.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Xavier Jimenez, Jr., RB, Lockney

Jimenez rushed 292 times for 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns to lead the Longhorns to their first district championship since 2004. He was unanimously voted district MVP.

Lockney's Xavier Jimenez runs with the ball against Ralls in a District 3-2A Division II high school football game, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Mitchell Zimmerman Field in Lockney.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Aydan Villalba, Sr., LB, Ralls

Vallalba, the district defensive MVP, recorded 142 tackles (59 solo), including 32 for a loss, one sack and four quarterback hurries. He had two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one defensive TD.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Josue Sigala, Fr., RB/DB, Muleshoe

Sigala had no trouble making the jump to high school ball. He ran for 1,127 yards and 22 TDs on 93 carries, in addition to his defense. Sigala tallied 76 tackles (40 solo), including four for a loss, and five interceptions.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Keith Mauldin, Morton

In his first season at the helm, Mauldin led Morton to an upset playoff win. Morton took down district champion Lockney 31-22 in the first round for the team's first postseason victory since 2011, also the last time it reached the playoffs. Despite the enrollment of a six-man school, Morton finished 6-6 one year after a 2-8 campaign.

FIRST TEAM

Dallas Sumner, So., QB, New Deal

Sumner completed 160 of 265 pass attempts for 2,321 yards, 25 TDs and five interceptions.

New Deal's Dallas Sumner prepares to snap the ball during the District 2-2A Division I football game against Olton, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Noland Stadium in New Deal.

Kouper Boyd, Sr., RB, Shallowater

Boyd ran for 1,737 yards and 20 TDs on 238 carries, an average of 7.3 yards per attempt.

Andrew Velasco, Jr., RB, Denver City

Velasco, the district MVP, rushed 192 times for 1,728 yards (9.0 average) and 12 TDs.

Ruben Arguello, Jr., WR, Tahoka

Arguello finished with 58 catches for 961 yards and 12 TDs. He also ran for 51 yards.

JoJo Carrillo, Sr., WR, Brownfield

Carrillo, the district offensive MVP, caught 67 passes for 1,057 yards and 15 TDs. He also had two punt-return TDs.

Aiden Ysaguirre, Sr., WR, New Deal

Ysaguirre shared district offensive MVP honors after posting 49 catches for 894 yards and 11 TDs, in addition to 250 rushing yards and three TDs on 13 carries, an average of 19.2 yards per attempt.

Sebastian Kirven, Sr., TE, Muleshoe

Kirven caught 37 passes for 451 yards and five TDs, adding 232 yards and three TDs on 26 carries.

Muleshoe's Sebastian Kirven runs with the ball against Bushland in a District 2-3A football game, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Benny Douglas Stadium in Muleshoe.

Kelton Carver, Jr., OL, Abernathy

Carver, who is receiving Division I college interest, graded at 96% with 29 pancakes and no sacks allowed.

Colton Hurst, Jr., OL, Idalou

Hurst graded at 91% with 39 pancakes and five sacks allowed.

Jisiah Lara, Sr., OL, Lockney

Lara shared district lineman of the year after grading at 97% with 49 pancakes.

Kasen Long, Sr., OL, Shallowater

Long, a Texas Tech signee, made the all-district first team.

Albert Nunez, Sr., OL, New Deal

Nunez was the district offensive line MVP, grading at 95%.

Luke Lee, Sr., utility, Lubbock Christian

Lee switched from receiver to quarterback after an injury to the starter and totaled 3,000 yards of offense and 44 TDs.

Alan Gallegos, Sr., DL, Plains

Gallegos posted 70 tackles (50 solo), including 25 for a loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Matthew Lopez, Sr., DL, Sudan

Lopez had 114 tackles (31 solo), including 28 for a loss, and eight sacks.

Lorenzo Nino, Sr., DL, Shallowater

Nino recorded 110 tackles, including 23 for a loss, 26 quarterback hurries, six sacks and an interception.

Logan Addison, Sr., LB, New Home

Addison was the district MVP with 125 tackles and 3½ sacks.

New Home's Logan Addison (24) celebrates after making a tackle against Sunray in a Class 2A Division II area-round high school football game, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon.

Jacob Marquez, Sr., LB, Olton

Marquez totaled 140 tackles (78 solo), including 14 for a loss, five sacks and nine hurries. He also had three forced fumbles, four recoveries, two interceptions, four pass breakups and two defensive TDs.

Matt Pascuzzi, Sr., LB, Lubbock Christian

Pascuzzi was a TAPPS all-state selection and district defensive MVP. He posted 144 tackles, including 19 for a loss, five sacks, nine hurries, five forced fumbles, five recoveries and a defensive score.

Kaden Wise, Sr., LB, Brownfield

Wise tallied 173 tackles, including 17 for a loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception and two defensive scores.

Kolter Dockery, Fr., DB, Ropes

Dockery shared district newcomer of the year after 91 tackles and five interceptions.

Rolando Martinez, Jr., DB, Abernathy

Martinez had 68 tackles (51 solo), including one for a loss, five pass breakups and two interceptions.

Abernathy's Rolando Martinez celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Coahoma in a District 4-3A Division II football game, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Antelope Stadium in Abernathy.

Eli Reeves, Sr., DB, Trinity Christian

Reeves, a TAPPS all-state selection, recorded 133 tackles, including two for a loss, six interceptions, three forced fumbles and two defensive TDs.

Noah Salas, Sr., DB, Roosevelt

Salas posted 82 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a defensive TD.

Clayton Vincent, Jr., K, Shallowater

Vincent made 48 of 48 extra-point attempts and 4 of 5 field goals with a long of 43 yards. He had 29 touchbacks.

Tate Hendley, Sr., P, Idalou

Hendley punted 29 times with a 41-yard average and a long of 73. He had 12 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

SECOND TEAM

Caleb Cook, Jr., QB, New Home

Zane Garvin, Sr., RB, Tahoka

Slade Martin, Sr., RB, New Deal

Quavience Busby, Jr., WR, Brownfield

Ryder McElroy, Jr., WR, Farwell

Jaibryn Ornales, Jr., WR, Sudan

Jadon McAdams, Sr., TE, Sundown

Jon Conley, Jr., OL, Sudan

Dominic Flores, Sr., OL, Roosevelt

Zach Keith, Sr., OL, Ralls

Jesus Rodriguez, Jr., OL, Sundown

Brayden Wise, Sr., OL, Smyer

Aidan Baldridge, Jr., utility, Hale Center

Zach Keith, Sr., DL, Ralls

Jadon McAdams, Sr., DL, Sundown

Jakob Mendoza, Sr., DL, Roosevelt

Noah Cantu, Sr., LB, Muleshoe

Daniel Ceniceros, Sr., LB, Denver City

Luke Fisher, Sr., LB, Shallowater

Jackson Wilbourn, Sr., LB, Farwell

Pedro Barrioz, Sr., DB, Lamesa

Salvador Juarez, Sr., DB, Sudan

Cruz Navarro, Sr., DB, Post

M.J. Randle Jr., Sr., DB, Littlefield

Leo Mendoza, Jr., K, Floydada

Braun Hobbs, Jr., P, Floydada

HONORABLE MENTION

Logan Addison, Sr., RB, New Home; Benjamin Bruce, Sr., WR, Trinity Christian; Caden Cargile, Jr., RB, Ralls; Hagen Hinsley, Sr., DL, Floydada; Braun Hobbs, Jr., WR, Floydada; Cade Lyon, Jr., LB, Morton; Omar Martinez, Sr., WR, Littlefield; Kaden Price, Sr., P, Smyer; Dane Provost, Sr., LB, Abernathy; Eli Reeves, Sr., QB, Trinity Christian; Victor Saenz, So., DL, Ropes; Daniel Sianez, Sr., RB, Muleshoe; Broxton Varnell, So., OL, Ropes; Ian Vergara, Jr., RB, Post; Trent Wilson, Sr., QB, Sudan.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 2023 small-school football Super Team for Lubbock, South Plains