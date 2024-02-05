Meet the 2023 small-school football Super Team for Lubbock, South Plains
Here is the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's 2023 small-school football Super Team, which is comprised of South Plains players in Class 2A, 3A or TAPPS.
Read about our player of the year, Farwell senior running back/defensive back Corey Stancell.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Xavier Jimenez, Jr., RB, Lockney
Jimenez rushed 292 times for 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns to lead the Longhorns to their first district championship since 2004. He was unanimously voted district MVP.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Aydan Villalba, Sr., LB, Ralls
Vallalba, the district defensive MVP, recorded 142 tackles (59 solo), including 32 for a loss, one sack and four quarterback hurries. He had two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one defensive TD.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Josue Sigala, Fr., RB/DB, Muleshoe
Sigala had no trouble making the jump to high school ball. He ran for 1,127 yards and 22 TDs on 93 carries, in addition to his defense. Sigala tallied 76 tackles (40 solo), including four for a loss, and five interceptions.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Keith Mauldin, Morton
In his first season at the helm, Mauldin led Morton to an upset playoff win. Morton took down district champion Lockney 31-22 in the first round for the team's first postseason victory since 2011, also the last time it reached the playoffs. Despite the enrollment of a six-man school, Morton finished 6-6 one year after a 2-8 campaign.
FIRST TEAM
Dallas Sumner, So., QB, New Deal
Sumner completed 160 of 265 pass attempts for 2,321 yards, 25 TDs and five interceptions.
Kouper Boyd, Sr., RB, Shallowater
Boyd ran for 1,737 yards and 20 TDs on 238 carries, an average of 7.3 yards per attempt.
Andrew Velasco, Jr., RB, Denver City
Velasco, the district MVP, rushed 192 times for 1,728 yards (9.0 average) and 12 TDs.
Ruben Arguello, Jr., WR, Tahoka
Arguello finished with 58 catches for 961 yards and 12 TDs. He also ran for 51 yards.
JoJo Carrillo, Sr., WR, Brownfield
Carrillo, the district offensive MVP, caught 67 passes for 1,057 yards and 15 TDs. He also had two punt-return TDs.
Aiden Ysaguirre, Sr., WR, New Deal
Ysaguirre shared district offensive MVP honors after posting 49 catches for 894 yards and 11 TDs, in addition to 250 rushing yards and three TDs on 13 carries, an average of 19.2 yards per attempt.
Sebastian Kirven, Sr., TE, Muleshoe
Kirven caught 37 passes for 451 yards and five TDs, adding 232 yards and three TDs on 26 carries.
Kelton Carver, Jr., OL, Abernathy
Carver, who is receiving Division I college interest, graded at 96% with 29 pancakes and no sacks allowed.
Colton Hurst, Jr., OL, Idalou
Hurst graded at 91% with 39 pancakes and five sacks allowed.
Jisiah Lara, Sr., OL, Lockney
Lara shared district lineman of the year after grading at 97% with 49 pancakes.
Kasen Long, Sr., OL, Shallowater
Long, a Texas Tech signee, made the all-district first team.
Albert Nunez, Sr., OL, New Deal
Nunez was the district offensive line MVP, grading at 95%.
Luke Lee, Sr., utility, Lubbock Christian
Lee switched from receiver to quarterback after an injury to the starter and totaled 3,000 yards of offense and 44 TDs.
Alan Gallegos, Sr., DL, Plains
Gallegos posted 70 tackles (50 solo), including 25 for a loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Matthew Lopez, Sr., DL, Sudan
Lopez had 114 tackles (31 solo), including 28 for a loss, and eight sacks.
Lorenzo Nino, Sr., DL, Shallowater
Nino recorded 110 tackles, including 23 for a loss, 26 quarterback hurries, six sacks and an interception.
Logan Addison, Sr., LB, New Home
Addison was the district MVP with 125 tackles and 3½ sacks.
Jacob Marquez, Sr., LB, Olton
Marquez totaled 140 tackles (78 solo), including 14 for a loss, five sacks and nine hurries. He also had three forced fumbles, four recoveries, two interceptions, four pass breakups and two defensive TDs.
Matt Pascuzzi, Sr., LB, Lubbock Christian
Pascuzzi was a TAPPS all-state selection and district defensive MVP. He posted 144 tackles, including 19 for a loss, five sacks, nine hurries, five forced fumbles, five recoveries and a defensive score.
Kaden Wise, Sr., LB, Brownfield
Wise tallied 173 tackles, including 17 for a loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception and two defensive scores.
Kolter Dockery, Fr., DB, Ropes
Dockery shared district newcomer of the year after 91 tackles and five interceptions.
Rolando Martinez, Jr., DB, Abernathy
Martinez had 68 tackles (51 solo), including one for a loss, five pass breakups and two interceptions.
Eli Reeves, Sr., DB, Trinity Christian
Reeves, a TAPPS all-state selection, recorded 133 tackles, including two for a loss, six interceptions, three forced fumbles and two defensive TDs.
Noah Salas, Sr., DB, Roosevelt
Salas posted 82 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a defensive TD.
Clayton Vincent, Jr., K, Shallowater
Vincent made 48 of 48 extra-point attempts and 4 of 5 field goals with a long of 43 yards. He had 29 touchbacks.
Tate Hendley, Sr., P, Idalou
Hendley punted 29 times with a 41-yard average and a long of 73. He had 12 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
SECOND TEAM
Caleb Cook, Jr., QB, New Home
Zane Garvin, Sr., RB, Tahoka
Slade Martin, Sr., RB, New Deal
Quavience Busby, Jr., WR, Brownfield
Ryder McElroy, Jr., WR, Farwell
Jaibryn Ornales, Jr., WR, Sudan
Jadon McAdams, Sr., TE, Sundown
Jon Conley, Jr., OL, Sudan
Dominic Flores, Sr., OL, Roosevelt
Zach Keith, Sr., OL, Ralls
Jesus Rodriguez, Jr., OL, Sundown
Brayden Wise, Sr., OL, Smyer
Aidan Baldridge, Jr., utility, Hale Center
Zach Keith, Sr., DL, Ralls
Jadon McAdams, Sr., DL, Sundown
Jakob Mendoza, Sr., DL, Roosevelt
Noah Cantu, Sr., LB, Muleshoe
Daniel Ceniceros, Sr., LB, Denver City
Luke Fisher, Sr., LB, Shallowater
Jackson Wilbourn, Sr., LB, Farwell
Pedro Barrioz, Sr., DB, Lamesa
Salvador Juarez, Sr., DB, Sudan
Cruz Navarro, Sr., DB, Post
M.J. Randle Jr., Sr., DB, Littlefield
Leo Mendoza, Jr., K, Floydada
Braun Hobbs, Jr., P, Floydada
HONORABLE MENTION
Logan Addison, Sr., RB, New Home; Benjamin Bruce, Sr., WR, Trinity Christian; Caden Cargile, Jr., RB, Ralls; Hagen Hinsley, Sr., DL, Floydada; Braun Hobbs, Jr., WR, Floydada; Cade Lyon, Jr., LB, Morton; Omar Martinez, Sr., WR, Littlefield; Kaden Price, Sr., P, Smyer; Dane Provost, Sr., LB, Abernathy; Eli Reeves, Sr., QB, Trinity Christian; Victor Saenz, So., DL, Ropes; Daniel Sianez, Sr., RB, Muleshoe; Broxton Varnell, So., OL, Ropes; Ian Vergara, Jr., RB, Post; Trent Wilson, Sr., QB, Sudan.
