Meet the 2023 All Shore Football Team Defense

The defenses around the Shore Conference never rested even though it was a season where offenses put up some amazing numbers.

The Asbury Park Press All-Shore Defensive teams reflect how good the talent on the "other" side of the ball was.

Leading the way were linemen Za'eir Day of Donovan Catholic, Logan Graham of Red Bank Catholic, linebackers Davin Brewton of Red Bank Catholic, Colin Gallagher of Middletown South, Matt Cassidy of Marlboro and defensive backs Jeremiah Pruitt and Tareq Council of Toms River North.

More: Shore Conference football coaches All Division teams

Here are the Asbury Park Press' All-Shore Defensive first, second and third teams.

More: Shore Conference Football Top 20: Who is No. 1? Who is ranked where?

First Team Capsules

Defense

Za'eir Day

School: Donovan Catholic

Year: Senior

Position: Defensive line

Highlights: Day, the tri-Shore Conference American Division Defensive Player of the Year, was outstanding in the Griffins' 21-7 win over two-time NJSIAA Group 5 champion Toms River North and in the 14-7 defeat to Red Bank Catholic.

He had 81 tackles, 14 of which were for a loss, six sacks and forced two fumbles.

Jackson Whitacre

School: Shore.

Year: Senior

Position: Defensive line

Highlights: Whitacre, the son of long-time Shore assistant coach Mike Whitacre, concluded an outstanding career by making 57 tackles. Seven of those tackles were for a loss. He also had four sacks.

Shore Regional's Jackson Whitacre was named the Shore Conference Constitution Division Defensive Player of the Year.

A University of Delaware recruit, Whitacre was named the Shore Conference Constitution Division Defensive Player of the Year.

Nick Bachmann

School: Holmdel

Year: Senior.

Position: Defensive line

Highlights: Bachmann was one of the key players on one of the Shore's stingiest defenses. Holmdel recorded six consecutive shutouts from the third game of the season through the eighth game of the season on its way to the outright Constitition Division championship.

He had 53 tackles, 6.5 of which were for a loss and 3.5 sacks. He also recorded a safety and blocked a field goal.

Holmdel's Nick Bachmann led a defense that recorded six consecutive shutouts during the season.

Logan Graham

School: Red Bank Catholic

Year: Senior

Position: Defensive line.

Highlights: Graham was one of the unheralded great players in the Shore this season.

He recorded 90 tackles, 19 of which were for a loss, and seven sacks. He had 12 tackles and two sacks in the Caseys' come-from-behind 35-28 overtime win over Toms River North and 10 tackles and key late sack in the 14-7 win over DePaul in the NJSIAA Non Public B championship game.

Sam Rock III

School: Donovan Catholic

Year: Senior

Position: Defensive line

Highlights: Rock III was another key player on one of the Shore's better defensive lines.

He recorded 98 tackles, seven of which were for a loss, had three sacks, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.

Blaise Boland

School: Toms River North

Year: Junior

Position: Defensive line

Highlights: On a team filled with stars, Boland was still a player that was hard to ignore.

He recorded 29 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks and 100 tackles in all. He had 10 tackles, 2.5 of which were for a loss, in the 23-13 win over Passaic Tech in the NJSIAA Group 5 championship game and 2.5 sacks against both Washington Township and Cherokee in the Central Group 5 final and Group 5 semifinal respectively.

Colin Gallagher

School: Middletown South

Year: Senior

Position: Linebacker.

Highlights: Gallagher was one of the Shore's best all-around players.

An outside linebacker/defensive end, Gallagher recorded 120 tackles, 18.5 of which were for a loss. He also had 7.5 sacks.

Gallagher had at least 11 tackles in eight of the Eagles' 10 games with a high of 20 tackles against NJSIAA Group 2 finalist Rumson-Fair Haven.

Middletown South's Colin Gallagher, shown running the ball against Rumson-Fair Haven, was the Shore Conference American Division tri-Defensive Player of the Year.

He also rushed for 808 yards and eight TDs.

Gallagher, a Delaware recruit, was the tri-American Division Defensive Player of the Year.

Davin Brewton

School: Red Bank Catholic.

Year: Senior

Position: Linebacker.

Highlights: Brewton, a Pitt recruit, was a three-year starter for one of the best defenses in the Shore. Red Bank Catholic won two NJSIAA Non Public B championships during Brewton's career, including this past season.

A middle linebacker, Brewton recorded 132 tackles. Sixteen of those tackles were for a loss. He had at least 10 tackles in eight games, including 16 against Non-Public A champion Bergen Catholic and 14 against Non-Public A semifinalist Donovan Catholic.

Red Bank Catholic middle linebacker Davin Brewton (No. 2), shown chasing DePaul quarterback Derek Zammitt during the Caseys' 14-7 win in the NJSIAA Non Public B championship game, is a Pitt recruit.

Brewton was the American Division tri-Defensive Player of the Year.

Matt Cassidy

School: Marlboro

Year: Senior

Position: Linebacker.

Highlights: Cassidy was the heart and soul of the resurgence of the Marlboro program over the last three seasons.

This season, the Mustangs shared the Shore Conference Freedom Division championship with Jackson Memorial and advanced to the NJSIAA South Group 5 championship game before they were defeated in double overtime by Cherokee. It was the first time Marlboro had won a divisional championship and advanced to a sectional final since 1994.

Cassidy, a middle linebacker, recorded 109 tackles, five of which were for a loss. He also had an interception return for a TD.

A running back on offense, Cassidy rushed for 1,169 yards and 13 TDs on 230 carries.

Marlboro’s Matthew Cassidy dives into the end zone after stepping out of bounds, no score on the play. Marlboro vs Howell football. Howell, NJ Thursday, September 14, 2023

Cassidy was the Freedom Division Defensive Player of the Year.

Jake Toye

School: Brick

Year: Senior.

Position: Linebacker

Highlights: Toye contributed in many ways for a Brick team that recorded the program's first winning record since 2018.

He had 109 tackles, 19 of which were for a loss. He also had nine sacks, returned an interception for a TD, forced three fumbles and recovered a fumble.

An H-back on offense, Toye also had 32 receptions for 365 yards and two TDs and rushed for seven TDs.

Mike Consolazio

School: Marlboro

Year: Senior.

Position: Linebacker

Highlights: Consolazio was another key player on one of the Shore's best defenses.

He had 14 sacks. Six of those sacks came in the Mustangs' 17-7 win over Howell. Consolazio had 75 tackles, 25 of which were for a loss and forced three fumbles.

Marlboro's Michael Consalazio is shown recording one of his six sacks in the Mustangs' 17-7 win at Howell on Sept. 14.

Colin Obser

School: Point Pleasant Borough

Year: Junior

Position: Linebacker

Highlights: Obser was one of the underrated players on a Point Pleasant Borough team that shared the Shore Conference Colonial Division championship with Colts Neck and advanced to the NJSIAA Central Group 2 championship game.

The co-Colonial Division Defensive Player of the Year, Obser recorded 105 tackles, five of which were for a loss. He returned an interception for a TD, blocked a punt and recovered a fumble.

Point Pleasant Borough's Colin Obser, shown hauling in a pass for a TD in the Panthers' 42-28 win over NJSIAA Group 2 finalist Rumson-Fair Haven on Sept. 30, was named the Shore Conference Colonial Division co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Obser also rushed for two TDs and had four TDs receving on seven receptions for 136 yards.

Jeremiah Pruitt

School: Toms River North

Year: Senior

Position: Defensive back

Highlights: Pruitt did a lot of everything the last three seasons for a Toms River North team that won consecutive NJSIAA Group 5 championships.

Toms River North's Jeremiah Pruitt is shown intercepting a pass and scoring a TD in the Mariners' 33-6 win over Cherokee in a NJSIAA Group 5 semifinal.

This season, Pruitt had 95 tackles. Twenty of those tackles were for a loss. He also returned two interceptions for TDs in the Mariners' 33-6 win over Cherokee in a Group 5 semifinal and three interceptions in all. Pruitt had three sacks.

A receiver/running back and wildcat quarterback on offense, Pruitt had 23 receptions for 553 yards and 10 TDs, and rushed for 201 yards and four TDs

Tareq Council

School: Toms River North

Year: Senior

Position: Defensive back

Highlights: Council was another key member of a secondary that included standout quarterback Micah Ford and Pruitt among others.

Toms River North's Tareq Council (No. 2) hands the ball to teammate Blaie Boland (No. 44) after he scored a TD on a pass in the first half of the Mariners' 49-14 win over Washington Township in the NJSIAA Central Group 5 championship game.

He had 32 tackles and two interceptions. He had an interception return for a TD in the 49-14 win over Washington Township in the Central Group 5 championship game.

A receiver on offense, Council had 18 receptions for 306 yards and five TDs. He also returned two punts for TDs.

Earnest Reevey

School: Long Branch

Year: Senior

Position: Defensive back

Highlights: Reevey was a star two-way player for a Long Branch team that advanced to the NJSIAA Central Group 4 championship game.

He had 79 tackles, five of which were for a loss, two interceptions, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. Reevey had 18 tackles, three of which were for a loss and forced a fumble and recovered a fumbe in the Green Wave's 20-14 win over St. John Vianney.

Long Branch's Earnest Reevey, shown running the ball in the Green Wave's 21-7 win at Brick Memorial in a NJSIAA Central Group 4 semifinal, helped the Green Wave advance to the Central Group 4 championship game.

A two-year starter on offense, Reevey, despite playing with a broken thumb on his throwing hand that prevented him from playing under center for much of the regular season, threw for 581 yards and five TDs and rushed for 648 yards and nine TDs.

Albert D'Alessandro

School: Jackson Memorial

Year: Senior

Position: Defensive back

Highlights: D'Alessandro was a key contributor on both sides of the ball for a Jackson Memorial team that shared the Shore Conference Freedom Division championship with Marlboro.

He had 79 tackles and three interceptions in eight games.

Jackson Memorial's Albert D'Alessandro was a standout two-way player for Jackson Memorial.

A receiver on offense, D'Alessandro had 13 receptions for 210 yards and rushed for five TDs.

Jake Horowitz

School: Manalapan

Year: Senior.

Position: Punter.

Manalapan's Jake Horowitz had an outstanding season both punting and placekicking.

Highlights: Horowitz punted 20 times for a 42.7-yard average with five inside the 20. He also went 4 for 4 on field goal attempts with a long of 36 yards.

Defensive Player of the Year

Davin Brewton, Red Bank Catholic

Second Team

DL: Griffin Egan, Red Bank, Senior

DL: Cooper Bunnell, Rumson-Fair Haven, Senior

DL: Shaun Hubbard, Jackson Memorial, Senior

DL: Rob Kenyon, Marlboro, Senior

LB: Trey Tallmadge, Brick Memorial, Sophomore

LB: Colin Palumbo, Matawan, Junior

LB: Aidan Wilmot, Manalapan, Senior

LB: Anthony Rodriguez, Toms River North, Senior

LB: Roman Moyers, Donovan Catholic, Senior

LB: Reed Elsas, Rumson-Fair Haven, Senior

LB: Hunter Johnson, Donovan Catholic, Senior

LB: Jamie Gutridge, Red Bank Catholic, Junior

DB: Gary Collyer, Holmdel, Senior

DB: Luke Houston, Marlboro, Junior

DB: Stephen Myers, Red Bank Catholic, Senior

DB: Wesley Kennedy, Rumson-Fair Haven, Senior

P: Luke Rubin, Marlboro, Senior

Third Team

DL: Ryan Burns, Keyport, Senior

DL: Ben Girard, Ocean, Senior

DL: Myles Byrd-Rice, St. John Vianney, Senior

DL: Dan Kitka, Monmouth, Senior

DL: Anthony Lombardi, Colts Neck, Senior

DL: Tanner Hynes, Point Pleasant Borough, Junior

LB: Joseph Corley, Long Branch, Junior

LB: Christian Olivieri, Toms River North, Senior

LB: Lucas White, Shore, Senior

LB: Cole Toddings, Barnegat, Junior

LB: Connor Fields, Holmdel, Senior

LB: James Alexander, Toms River South, Senior

DB: Owen Richter, Middletown South, Senior

DB: Cole Pangborn, Rumson-Fair Haven, Junior

DB: Nick Scaff, Marlboro, Senior

DB: Jaiden Hernandez, Jackson Memorial, Senior

P: Evan Brounstein, Central, Senior

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Shore NJ football: 2023 All Shore Defense