Meet the 2023 All Shore Football Team Offense

Among the highlights of the 2023 scholastic football season in the Shore Conference were the spectacular offensive fireworks by the likes of Toms River High School North senior quarterback Micah Ford, Red Bank Catholic senior receiver Emanuel Ross and numerous others.

It is now time to meet who made the Asbury Park Press first, second and third teams on offense.

First Team Capsules

Offense

Micah Ford

Position: Quarterback,

School: Toms River North

Year: Senior

Highlights: Ford will be remembered as one of the great players in the history of the Shore Conference.

A three-year starter at quarterback, Ford, over the last three seasons, rushed for 5,511 yards and 64 TDs, threw for 3,016 yards and 40 TDs, compiled 213 tackles, had seven interceptions and returned three INTs for TDs.

The career rushing total is fourth on the Shore Conference's all-time list behind Kenny Cattouse of Keyport (6,676); Ashante Worthy of Freehold (6,400) and Knowshon Moreno of Middletown South (6,264). Only seven players in the history of the Shore Conference have rushed for more than 5,000 yards.

This season, Ford, in 10 games plus one quarter, rushed for 1,700 yards and 14 TDs, threw for 869 yards and 15 TDs with four interceptions and had 54 tackles and two interceptions. Both of his interceptions were returned for TDs.

Ford concluded his career by rushing for 199 yards and a TD on 41 carries in Toms River North's 23-13 win over then unbeaten Passaic Tech in the NJSIAA Group 5 championship game.

Toms River North's Micah Ford, shown running for a TD in the Mariners' 33-6 win over Cherokee in a NJSIAA Group 5 semifinal on Nov. 17, had one of the great careers in the history of the Shore Conference.

The Mariners became the first public school to win consecutive NJSIAA group championships in the two seasons the NJSIAA has been playing out to public school group champions

Ford has made a non-binding oral commitment to Stanford University.

He was named the Shore Conference American Division co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Position: Quarterback

School: Red Bank Catholic.

Year: Junior

Highlights: Williams' consistency helped Red Bank Catholic win its second NJSIAA Non Public B championship in the last three seasons, finish ranked No. 1 in the final Asbury Park Press Top 20 and No. 3 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Non Public Top 10.

He was 108-for-171 for threw for 1,631 yards with 19 TDs with just three interceptions and ran for 449 yards and three TDs.

Williams was at his best in the Caseys' dramatic 35-28 overtime win over Toms River North when he led a 13-play, 86-yard drive over the final 1:42 that resulted in the game-tying TD with two seconds left in regulation.

He was 20-for-30 for 315 yards and three TDs against Toms River North.

Red Bank Catholic quarterback Frankie Williams, shown in the Caseys' 14-7 win over DePaul in the NJSIAA Non Public B championship game, threw 19 TD passes on the season.

Chris Scully

Position: Running back

School: Colts Neck

Year: Senior.

Highlights: Scully concluded an outstanding career as Colts Neck's all-time leading rusher with 3,820 yards. He broke the record of 3,436 yards set by 2014 graduate Anthony Gargiulo. Gargiulo went on to become a starting fullback for Navy.

The season, Scully rushed for 1,702 yards and 25 TDs on 236 carries. He was over 100 yards in nine of the Cougars' 10 games. Scully helped Colts Neck share the Shore Conference Colonial Division championship with Point Pleasant Boro. It is the second straight season Colts Neck has shared a divisional title.

Scully was named the Shore Conference Colonial Division co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Nazir Treadwell

Position: Running back

School: Keyport

Year: Senior

Highlights: Treadwell made the transition from running back to quarterback seamlessly this season. The Shore Conference Patriot Division coaches made the decision to nominate him for All Shore as a running back. He would have likely made first team anywhere he was nominated. He is also standout defensive player.

A Holy Cross recruit, Treadwell rushed for 1,378 yards and 23 TDs. He also also threw for 945 yards and 14 TDs with just two interceptions.

His play helped Keyport win the Shore Conference Patriot Division championship. It was the first time Keyport finished first in a division by itself since 2003. It was also the second straight season Keyport won at least a share of a divisional title.

Treadwell was named the Shore Conference Patriot Division Offensive Player of the Year.

Najee Calhoun

Position: Running back

School: Donovan Catholic

Year: Sophomore

Highlights: Calhoun was one of the reasons the Griffins finished 9-3, NJSIAA Non-Public A semifinal and defeated Toms River North in a regular season divisional game on Sept. 15.

Donovan Catholic sophomore running back Najee Calhoun, shown against Toms River North on Sept. 15, rushed for 1,110 and 18 TDs on the season.

He rushed for 1,110 yards and 18 TDs on 188 carries. He had 171 yards and two TDs against Toms River North and 135 yards and two TDs against NJSIAA Group 2 finalist Rumson-Fair Haven.

Jake Croce

Position: Running back

School: Point Pleasant Borough

Year: Senior

Highlights: Croce, a repeat All Shore first team selection, was a four-year starter for a team that won three Shore Conference divisional championships, a sectional title in 2021 and advanced to a sectional final this past season.

Point Boro senior running back Jake Croce, shown running for a TD against Rumson-Fair Haven on Sept. 30, is a repeat All Shore first team selection.

This season, Croce rushed for 1,0002 yards and 13 TDs on just 120 carries. He had 202 yards and a TD on 22 carries in the Panthers' 42-28 win over NJSIAA Group 2 finalist Rumson-Fair Haven on Sept. 30.

Emanuel Ross

School: Red Bank Catholic

Position: Wide receiver.

Year: Senior.

Highlights: Ross was a dynamic all-around player for the No. 1 ranked team in the Shore Conference.

RBC's Emanuel Ross runs the ball around Wall's Jack Murphy for a 2 point conversion during the first half of the Wall Township Crimson Knights vs. Red Bank Catholic Caseys high school football game at Count Basie Park in Red Bank, NJ Friday, September 15, 2023.

A Stanford University recruit and a repeat All-Shore first team selection, Ross had 48 receptions for 718 yards and 11 TDs and rushed for 380 yards and three TDs on just 22 carries. He was also a lockdown cornerback. He had 27 tackles and one interception, which he returned for a TD.

He had eight receptions for 170 yards and two TDs, including the game-winning 25-yarder in the Caseys' come-from-behind 35-28 overtime win over Toms River North.

Ross also had a 74-yard TD run on the first play of Red Bank Catholic's 14-7 win over Donovan Catholic, a 97-yard TD run in the 35-21 win over Holy Spirit in a NJSIAA Non Public B semifinal and a 24-yard TD reception in the 14-7 win over DePaul in the NJSIAA Non Public B championship game.

He was named the co-American Division Offensive Player of the Year.

Mike Frawley

School: Pinelands

Position: Wide receiver

Year: Senior

Highlights: Frawley led the Shore Conference in receptions and receiving yards with 61 receptions for 1,141 yards. He had seven TDs and accounted for 79 percent of Pinelands' passing yards.

Pinelands' Mike Frawley, shown against Toms River South on Oct. 6, led the Shore Conference in receptions and receiving yards.

He concluded his career with 11 receptions for 268 yards and a TD against Manchester. He also had nine receptions for 134 yards and a TD against Monmouth.

Frawley was named the Shore Conference Liberty Division Offensive Player of the Year.

Michael Thomas III

School: Donovan Catholic

Position: Wide receiver.

Year: Junior

Highlights: Thomas III, who is being recruited by many NCAA Division 1 schools, was a threat in several ways.

Donovan Catholic junior receiver Michael Thomas III is shown running the ball against Toms River North.

He had 38 receptions for 458 yards and 5 TDs for a team that emphasized the run more. He also lined up at times as a wildcard quarterback and rushed for 341 yards and four TDs on 36 carries.

Jackson Gallagher

School: Rumson-Fair Haven

Position: Tight end.

Year: Senior.

Highlights: Gallagher had a sensational playoff run as he helped Rumson-Fair Haven advance to the NJSIAA Group 2 championship game for the second straight season.

In the playoffs, Gallagher had 16 receptions for 335 yards and six TDs and also provided excellent blocking in the run game as the Bulldogs' rushing attack was consistently solid.

RFH's Jackson Gallagher celebrates a touchdown with his teammates during the Willingboro High School vs. Rumson-Fair Haven 2023 NJSIAA Group 2 semifinal football game at Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School in Rumson, NJ Friday, November 17, 2023.

For the season, Gallagher finished with 32 receptions for 517 yards and nine TDs.

Ja'Elyne Matthews

School: Toms River North

Position: Offensive line.

Year: Junior.

Highlights: Matthews, who is a major NCAA Division 1 recruit, helped Toms River North dominate both sides of the line scrimmage.

Toms River North rushed for 3,661 yards and 38 TDs and threw for 1,371 yards and 23 TDs for 5,032 yards of total offense and 61 TDs.

On defense, Matthews had 79 tackles, 15.5 of which were for a loss and 4.5 sacks.

Justin Kaye

School: Toms River North

Position: Offensive line.

Year: Senior

Highlights: Kaye, a tackle who is starting to get looks from NCAA Division 1 schools as a preferred walk on (PWO), was another major reason Toms River North's offensive line dominated opposing defensive fronts.

Toms River North averaged 261.5 yards rushing a game and over 359 yards of total offense a game.

Lorenzo Portella

School: Red Bank Catholic

Position: Offensive line

Year: Senior.

Highlights: Portella was a standout four-year starter for a team that won two NJSIAA Non Public B championships and advanced to three consecutive Non Public B championship games and finished ranked No. 1 in the Shore twice.

He led an offensive line that enabled the Caseys to rush for 2,056 yards and throw for 1,621 yards for a total of 3,677 yards of total offense.

Portella was also dominant player along the defensive line. He had 73 tackles, 18 of which were for a loss, and five sacks.

Jack Harris

School: Rumson-Fair Haven

Position: Offensive line

Year: Sophomore.

Highlights: Harris, a transfer from The Hun School, emerged as a dominant force on both the offensive and defensive line after he became eligible in the fifth game of the season.

He impressed all with an outstanding all-around performance in the Bulldogs' 21-20 defeat to unbeaten Westwood in the NJSIAA Group 2 championship game. Many who saw that game felt Harris was the best player on the field.

His play on the offensive line helped Rumson have a solid rushing attack through its playoff run.

On the defensive line, he finished the season with 24.5 tackles, seven of which were for a loss.

Adam Yevchak

School: Donovan Catholic

Position: Offensive line

Year: Senior.

Highlights: Yevchak, a Fordham University recruit, was the driving force behind an offensive line that enabled Donovan Catholic to rush for 2,264 yards and 29 TDs and compile 3,365 yards of total offense with 40 TDs.

Donovan Catholic's offensive line was solid in the 21-7 win over Toms River North.

Connor Dietz

School: Brick Memorial

Position: Utility Player

Year: Senior

Highlights: Dietz shattered most of Brick Memorial's offensive records as he concluded a sensational three-year varsity career.

A quarterback who was able to both run and throw the ball, Dietz finished his career with a school-record 5,008 yards rushing and 66 TDs. He broke the old school rushing record set by 2007 graduate Vinnie Falkiewicz by 967 yards.

Dietz is one of seven Shore Conference players to rush for more than 5,000 yards in his career. The others are Cattouse, Worthy, Moreno, Ford, 2017 Central Regional graduate Mike Bickford (5,371) and Central's Kalyph Hardy (5,008).

He also threw for 4,269 yards and 26 TDs in his career He accounted for 9.277 yards and 92 TDs in his career.

This season, Dietz rushed for 1,797 yards and 25 TDs and threw for 1,199 yards and eight TDs for 2,996 yards of total offense with 33 TDs accounted for.

Connor Dietz (8) of Brick runs for a touchdown against Freehold Township during football game at Brick Memorial High School, Brick, NJ. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 Noah K. Murray-Correspondent/Asbury Park Press

Brick Memorial went perfect in the regular season for the first time, started a season 10-0 for the first time and won the outright Shore Conference Independence Division championship for its first divisional title since 2015 and its first outright divisional title since 2010.

Dietz was named the Shore Conference Independence Division Offensive Player of the Year.

Matt Oliphant

School: Point Pleasant Borough

Year: Senior.

Position: Utility Player.

Highlights: Oliphant, a triple option quarterback out of the flexbone alignment, helped Point Pleasant Borough finish 9-2, share the Shore Conference Colonial Division championship with Colts Neck and advance to the NJSIAA Central Group 2 championship game.

Point Pleasant Boro senior quarterback Matt Oliphant is shown scoring a TD in the Panthers' win over Matawan on Oct. 13.

He rushed for 1,705 yards and 24 TDs on 159 carries and was 23-for-34 for 530 yards with 11 TDs throwing the ball.

Oliphant had 308 yards of total offense and accounted for four TDs against Rumson-Fair Haven. He was 7-for-8 for 164 yards and three TDs throwing the ball and ran for 144 yards and a TD on 17 carries.

He was named the Colonial Division co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Yianni Papanikolas

School: Toms River North

Year: Junior.

Position: Placekicker.

Highlights: Paoanikolas, in his second season as Toms River North's placekicker, was 2-for-3 on field goals and 61-for-64 on extra points.

He had a go-ahead 37-yard field goal on the last play of the first half to put the Mariners ahead for good in the Group 5 championship game. He also booted a 33-yard field goal against Cherokee in the Group 5 semifinal.

Overall Player of the Year

Micah Ford, Toms River North

Offensive Player of the Year

Emanuel Ross, Red Bank Catholic

Coach of the Year

Jeff Rainess, Holmdel

Rainess, in his eighth season at Holmdel, engineered one of the biggest turnarounds in the Shore Conference this season.

A team that went 1-8 last season, won its first nine games, recorded six consecutive shutouts and won the outright Shore Conference Colonial Division championship for Holmdel's first divisional title since 2018. The Hornets finished 9-1.

Holmdel has gone 41-34 under Rainess with five Shore Conference playoff berths and three playoff wins.

Second Team

Offense

QB: Nick Cardone, Freehold Township, Junior

QB: Owen O'Toole, Rumson-Fair Haven, Junior

QB: Lucas Sheehan, Middletown North, Senior

RB: Jonah Glenn, Jackson Memorial, Sophomore

RB: Josh Moore, Toms River North, Senior

RB: Iquann Crawford, Asbury Park, Senior

WR: Dylan Briggs, Middletown North, Senior

WR: Nick Rigby, Rumson-Fair Haven, Senior

WR: Gian Paul Cortes, Freehold Township, Senior

OL: Jayden Elijah, Matawan, Junior

OL: Nick Caruso, Ocean, Senior

OL: Jon Moskowitch, Marlboro, Senior

OL: Matt Liggio, Colts Neck, Senior

OL: Kai Pritchard, Donovan Catholic, Sophomore

OL: Tommy Jeleniewski, Raritan, Senior

OL: Charles Davison, Point Pleasant Borough, Senior

PK: Brayden Forfar, Point Pleasant Boro, Senior

Third Team

QB: Jack Cannon, Holmdel, Sophomore

RB: Josh Love, Manchester, Senior

RB: Davon Craft, Long Branch, Senior

RB: Rahmel Anderson, Lakewood, Junior

RB: Luca Minardo, St. John Vianney, Senior

RB: Kevin Andrews, Brick Memorial, Junior

RB: Liam Brosnan, Point Pleasant Beach, Junior

WR: Anthony Macchio, Manalapan, Senior

WR: Kevin Maloney, Howell, Senior

WR: Trevor Santucci, Lacey, Senior

OL: Tyler Burnham, Red Bank Catholic, Senior

OL: Benny Sasso, Wall, Senior

OL: Jack Mead, Manasquan, Senior

OL: Austin Edwards, Brick Memorial, Junior

OL: Gunnar Schwartz, Toms River South, Junior

Utility Player: Jake Czwakiel, Middletown South, Senior

PK: Connor Mendini, Holmdel, Senior

