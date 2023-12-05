Meet the 2023 Public Opinion Football All-Star Team

It was an interesting high school football season in Franklin County in 2023.

Greencastle-Antrim qualified for the postseason for the first time in over a decade, Chambersburg showed improvement, and young Waynesboro and Shippensburg teams showed potential.

With the season ending, it's time to unveil the Public Opinion All-Star team. Seven on offense, seven on defense from across the county.

Here's a look at who made the cut:

Offense

Quarterback Riley Harmon is on the move for Chambersburg. Chambersburg defeated Northern York 51-7, September 1, 2023. (Markell DeLoatch, For GameTimePa)

QB: Riley Harmon (Chambersburg): The Trojans had an improved 2023 campaign, and a large reason for that was a strong passing game, led by their senior quarterback. Harmon went 124-for-209 (59.3 percent) for 1,551 yards, 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

RB: Xzavier Ramsey (Greencastle-Antrim)

WR: Jermere Jones (Chambersburg)

WR: Carter McCauley (Greencastle-Antrim): The talented receiver was the favorite target for quarterback Logan Alvey, hauling in 41 receptions for 617 yards and six touchdowns. When the Blue Devils needed offense, No. 11 was usually where they leaned.

OL: Parker Funk (Greencastle-Antrim)

OL: Landon Carbaugh (Shippensburg)

OL: Owen Long (Waynesboro)

Defense

Parker Funk (75) walks on the sideline during Greencastle-Antrim's game against East Pennsboro on Friday, September 22, 2023. The Panthers defeated the Blue Devils 24-13.

DL: Parker Funk (Greencastle-Antrim): The senior was a force on the defensive line, piling up a staggering 17 sacks in the regular season, in addition to 94 total tackles. A big reason for the Blue Devils' defensive success this season.

DL: Sallieau Bangura (Greencastle-Antrim)

LB: Cody Wenner (Shippensburg)

LB: Andrew Florek (Waynesboro)

LB: Logan Shifflett (Greencastle-Antrim)

DB: Trent Merillat (Greencastle-Antrim): Merillat made plays at the second level all season, piling up 100 total tackles on the season. He also added an interception, forced fumble, fumble recovery and kickoff return touchdown.

DB: Kaden Shope (Shippensburg)

