Meet the 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Football Team

Dec. 8—With as many highly ranked football teams as southeastern Minnesota had this season, with at least two in every class except 6A and 5A, the assumption is that this corner of the state is also chalk-full of individual talent.

Well, it is.

That talent is represented here with our 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Football Team, with first-team, second-team and honorable-mention choices.

QB —Stewartville

6-2 —205 —Senior

2023 statistics: 167 passes, 236 completions, 2,457 yards, 42 touchdowns, 2 interceptions; 81 carries, 405 yards, 4 touchdowns.

Noteworthy: Helder put on an offensive show all season, including in the Class 3A championship game when he threw for a pair of touchdowns and 206 yards in a romp over Annandale. Completing passes to a bevy of talented and tall receivers, Helder finished the year with single-season school records in passing yards (2,457) and touchdown passes (42). Helder is a Mr. Football finalist, Academic All-State and the 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Player of the Year. He has yet to make a college commitment.

RB —Byron

5-11 —185 —Senior

2023 statistics: 249 carries, 1,944 yards, 27 touchdowns.

Noteworthy: Simply, Glynn is one of the best running backs to ever wear a Byron uniform. He finished as the school's third all-time leader in rushing yards with 3,411 and first in points scored in a season with 162 and first in yards gained (1,944). A University of Sioux Falls commit, Glynn has great vision as a running back, can run inside and outside, can catch and block and has breakaway speed. He's also regarded as a great leader.

RB —Kingsland

5-9 —200 —Senior

2023 statistics: 234 carries, 2,279 yards, 38 touchdowns; 16 receptions, 301 yards, 4 touchdowns.

Noteworthy: Wiersma helped pave the way to Kingsland reaching the state 9-Player championship game with his incredible play. A massive work ethic since his freshman year, Wiersma turned himself into a complete force at running back, beating teams with power and speed. He'll play next year at Winona State University.

WR —Mayo —Senior

5-9 —175

2023 statistics: 66 receptions, 948 yards, 11 touchdowns, led all Class 6A receivers in regular-season yards and receptions.

Noteworthy: Holcomb has been a Mayo starter and star since the eighth grade, a rarity at a large school. He finished second all-time in Minnesota in receptions (223) and yards (3,618). He's also fifth all-time among receivers in touchdowns with 44. Holcomb possesses amazing strength and explosiveness and seems a lock to be All-State for the second straight year. He was named to the Minnesota All-Star Game and returned a punt for a touchdown in the game.

WR —Fillmore Central —Senior

6-3 —170

2023 statistics: 44 receptions, 978 yards, 16 touchdowns; 60 carries, 586 yards, 8 touchdowns.

Noteworthy: In one year, Kiehne went from a very good receiver to a star. His 978 yards receiving this season was a Fillmore Central record as were his 16 touchdown receptions. Kiehne is also first all-time at Fillmore Central in career receiving yards (1,846) and receiving touchdowns (29). His blend of size, speed, agility, hands and instincts make him a special player who was named to the Minnesota All-Star Game.

WR —Stewartville —Junior

6-4 —200

2023 statistics: 47 catches, 675 yards, 16 touchdowns.

Noteworthy: Wangen is another star athlete out of southeastern Minnesota who plays receiver. A 6-4 leaper with excellent speed, he was a mismatch for almost every defensive back he went up against. He would have had even more yards and touchdowns had Stewartville not had such a deep and richly talented receiving corps.

OL —Byron —Senior

6-0 —240

Noteworthy: Jax was the leader of a great Byron offensive line. The senior was equally good as a run blocker and pass protector. He was responsible for checking Byron's schemes at the line of scrimmage. Jax will play next year at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

OL —Mayo —Senior

6-4 —255

Noteworthy: One of the strongest lineman ever at Mayo, Gau was a force. He was also a vocal leader for a team that made the move to Class 6A this season.

OL —Caledonia —Senior

6-3 —240

Noteworthy: Tornstrum is one of the strongest and best centers that Caledonia has ever had. He bench presses 360 pounds.

OL —Cannon Falls —Senior

6-3 —280

Noteworthy: Schroeder was the top lineman on a Cannon Falls team that rushed for 5,426 yards. Schroeder is big and powerful and had too many pancake blocks to count. He provided huge holes for his running backs.

OL —Blooming Prairie —Junior

6-4 —255

Noteworthy: Already a three-year starter, Krueger anchors the Blooming Prairie offensive line. Krueger played through injuries all seasons but still won one-on-one blocks and pulled to open holes for his running backs.

Returner —Stewartville —Senior

5-11 —170

2023 statistics: 33 returns, 450 yards, 1 touchdown.

Noteworthy: Miller was dangerous enough that teams kicked away from him or out of bounds the entire state tournament. Excellent speed, strength and elusiveness made Miller a tough guy to track down.

Kicker —Mayo —Junior

6-2 —190

2023 statistics: 23-for-24 on PAT's, school-record 49-yard field goal, two field goals over 40 yards; 31-yard average on punts.

Noteworthy: Post is one of the top kickers in the state and is already on a host of Division I college's recruiting lists. Most of his kickoffs sailed into the end zone. He was named the South Metro Kicker of the Year. Ranked as a 4.5 star kicker out of the prestigious Kohl's Kicking Camp.

Lineman —Lourdes —Senior

6-1 —235

2023 statistics:

Noteworthy: Longtime Lourdes football coach Mike Kesler calls Roth the best lineman he has had at Lourdes. Roth had 22 tackles for loss this season, a massive amount. He was his district's Lineman of the Year for two straight seasons and its Defensive Player of the Year this season.

Lineman —Byron —Senior

6-5 —235

2023 statistics: 15 tackles for loss, 3 sacks.

Noteworthy: Vanderpool, who has committed to Division I North Dakota State University for next year, combines size with great athleticism. A defensive end, he had 15 tackles for loss this season and three sacks, and was a crucial part of a defense that allowed just 9.5 points per game.

Lineman —Stewartville —Junior

6-2 —235

2023 statistics: 82 total tackles, 6 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 blocked punt, 1 touchdown.

Noteworthy: Schneider has tremendous pursuit to the football and was completely dominant in Stewartville's state championship win over Annandale. He's also 6-2, 235 and just a junior.

Lineman —Kasson-Mantorville —Senior

6-4 —215

2023 statistics: 62 tackles, 7 sacks, 8 tipped passes, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries.

Noteworthy: Suess ran the K-M defense and did some switching between defensive line and linebacker. A Winona State University commit, he wreaked havoc with 7 sacks, 8 tipped passes and 4 forced fumbles.

Lineman —Kingsland —Junior

6-1 —185

2023 statistics: 77 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 26 tackles for loss.

Noteworthy: Johnson played defensive end and was mostly unblockable. He finished the season — which ended in the 9-Player Prep Bowl — with a rare 16.5 sacks and 26 tackles for loss. Johnson has great speed and burst, is physical and has a nose for the football.

Linebacker —Chatfield —Senior

6-0 —195

2023 statistics: 55 solo tackles, 40 assisted tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 2 defensive touchdowns.

Noteworthy: Schott has been among the top linebackers in southeastern Minnesota the last three years. Also a stellar wrestler, Schott was the Southeast District's Defensive Player of the Year this season. He finished his varsity career with a massive 258 tackles.

Linebacker —Blooming Prairie —Junior

6-1 —195

2023 statistics: 54 solo tackles, 95 assisted tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 4 1/2 sacks, 1 interception.

Noteworthy: Try as they might, offenses could never figure out how to block Lea. A relentless player, he made tackles from sideline to sideline. Lea is the ultimate fighter on defense, refusing to be blocked.

Linebacker —Stewartville —Senior

6-3 —230

2023 statistics: 80 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception, 1 touchdown.

Noteworthy: Jannsen, a crucial piece of Stewartville's unbeaten and state championship team, looks and plays like the ultimate linebacker. He is big (6-3, 230) and can also move. And he's smart. Jannsen was chosen Academic All-State.

Defensive back —LeRoy-Ostrander —Junior

6-1 —175

2023 statistics: 84 tackles, 3 interceptions.

Noteworthy: While putting up massive numbers as LeRoy-Ostrander's passing and running star quarterback, Hungerholt also dominated on the defensive end. The heart and soul of the LeRoy-Ostrander program, Hungerholt is a great athlete with an incredible work ethic. He finished with 84 tackles this season, a rare number for a defensive back.

Defensive back —John Marshall —Senior

6-4 —175

2023 statistics: 37 solo tackles, 3 interceptions, 10 pass breakups.

Noteworthy: The long and athletic Ladu played all over the field for JM, from free safety, to nickel, to cornerback. A big hitter and an explosive leaper, Ladu made it difficult for receivers. He's being recruited by a pack of Division II colleges.

Defensive back —Kingsland —Senior

6-2 —165

2023 statistics: 39 solo tackles, 6 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 7 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery.

Noteworthy: Also a great receiver, Howard was a lock-down cornerback for the Knights with an ability to come up with the big play. Howard has excellent speed and quickness.

Quarterback —Mayo —Senior

6-1 —190

2023 statistics: 173 passes, 277 completions (62.5%), 2,170 yards, 19 touchdowns, 6 interceptions.

Noteworthy: A two-year starter, Grimsrud threw for a rare 4,331 yards and 43 touchdowns in his Mayo career. He also had a sparkling 65.4 completion percentage. Grimsrud holds a host of Mayo records. In his final game this season, he threw for 346 yards and four touchdowns.

Running back —Goodhue —Senior

5-10 —190

2023 statistics: 165 carries, 1,458 yards, 20 touchdowns.

Noteworthy: With breakaway speed, Reed was a threat to score every time he touched the ball. He also plays with great physicality and was named his district's Offensive Player of the Year.

Running back —Cannon Falls —Senior

6-0 —205

2023 statistics: 151 carries, 1,188 yards, 14 touchdowns, 7.9 yards per carry; 7 receptions, 154 yards, 4 touchdowns.

Noteworthy: Banks has an excellent blend of speed and power. He ran away from defenders and also punished them when he plowed into them. Banks was selected to the Minnesota All-Star Game. He ran for a whopping 713 yards and eight touchdowns in the playoffs.

Receiver —Lake City —Senior

6-5 —205

2023 statistics: 45 receptions, 652 yards, 5 touchdowns; 75 carries, 578 yards, 9 touchdowns.

Noteworthy: Ryan, an incredible athlete, has verbally committed to play at Division I University of North Dakota next season. He is an offensive force, with speed, great hands and toughness. Besides being an elite receiver, he also turned into the Tigers' best ball carrier this season.

Receiver —Century —Senior

6-3 —180

2023 statistics: 38 receptions, 617 yards, 7 touchdowns.

Noteworthy: An intense competitor, Wills also has size (6-3) and speed. Wills averaged 16 yards per catch. Has a verbal commitment to Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Receiver —La Crescent-Hokah —Senior

6-0 —180

2023 statistics: 58 receptions, 1,028 yards, 9 touchdowns; 42 carries, 143 yards.

Noteworthy: Grupa had more receiving yards than anyone in southeastern Minnesota, 1,208 with nine touchdowns. That included a nine-catch, 263-yards game with five touchdowns against Cannon Falls. Grupa is quick and strong.

Lineman —Century —Senior

6-2 —270

Noteworthy: Prochnow is extremely big and strong and has accepted an offer to play football next year at Minnesota State University, Mankato. He was a standout on both sides of the line.

Lineman —Mayo —Junior

6-5 —245

Noteworthy: Already a two-year starter as just a junior, Kramer is another standout on both sides of the line. Among Mayo's strongest players ever, he helped pave the way for a prolific Mayo offense.

Lineman —Byron —Junior

6-7 —220

Noteworthy: Hansen has a deluxe frame to be an elite offensive lineman. He came into his own as a bookend tackle on a richly talented Byron offensive line. Hansen has a nasty streak to him as a blocker.

Lineman —LeRoy-Ostrander —Senior

6-2 —280

Noteworthy: For the second straight year, Schaefer was named his district's "Lineman of the Year." He helped lead a LeRoy-Ostrander offense that rushed for more than 3,000 yards. He is a true road grader.

Lineman —Stewartville —Junior

6-1 —200

Noteworthy: Dube is a great combination of speed and power. He excelled at the line of scrimmage both as a run blocker and in pass protection. Dube is at his best when he pulls and lead blocks out in space, using his speed.

Returner —John Marshall —Junior

6-0 —155

2023 statistics: 11 returns, 268 yards, 24.4 yards-per-return average.

Noteworthy: With a lethal blend of speed, quick-twitch cutting ability and daring, Ladu was a nightmare to defend on kick returns. He is superb in space and rarely was taken down by one defender. As a receiver, he was just as scary with a 24.8 yards-per-catch average.

Kicker —La Crescent-Hokah —Senior

2023 statistics: 20-for-23 on point-after kicks, 57-yard kickoff average, 8 touchbacks; 39-yard punt average.

Noteworthy: Donovan was a deluxe kicker/punter. His 39-yard average on punts is rare for high school player. He was selected to the Minnesota All-Star Game as a kicker. Donovan is also an excellent quarterback, throwing for 1,942 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

Lineman —Cannon Falls —Senior

6-0 —195

2023 statistics: 27 solo tackles, 46 assisted tackles, 10.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 6 fumble recoveries.

Noteworthy: Melhouse was about as disruptive as they come as a defensive lineman. His 10.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss are evidence.

Lineman —Stewartville —Senior

6-4 —200

2023 statistics: 54 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles.

Noteworthy: Turner was a big part of a Stewartville defense that allowed just 5.4 points per game. His 17 tackles for loss is a big number on a team that had so many playmakers.

Lineman —Kingsland —Senior

6-0 —220

2023 statistics: 59 solo tackles, 21 assisted tackles, 8 sacks, 22 tackles for loss.

Noteworthy: House was a pain for offenses to deal with. He finished with 22 tackles for loss, including eight sacks. He constantly controlled the line of scrimmage for a Kingsland team that finished second in the state in 9-Player football.

Linebacker —Plainview-Elgin-Millville —Senior

5-11 —195

2023 statistics: 31 solo tackles, 61 assists, 4 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble.

Noteworthy: Pries set the P-E-M for career total tackles with 410. He also tied the school career record for solo tackles with 96. A three-year starter, Pries was the heart and soul of the Bulldogs' defense.

Linebacker —John Marshall —Senior

6-2 —210

2023 statistics: 58 solo tackles, 19 assists, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery.

Noteworthy: At 6-2, 210 pounds and with excellent speed, Radtke was a stud at linebacker. He made punishing tackles in the biggest moments and covered the field sideline to sideline.

Linebacker —Red Wing —Senior

6-3 —195

2023 statistics: 50 total tackles, 4 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions.

Noteworthy: As the season progressed, teams ran away from Hartmann, who is big and a playmaker. He often found his way into the opponent's backfield and finished with four sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Linebacker —Stewartville —Senior

6-4 —190

2023 statistics: 50 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception.

Noteworthy: Tschetter is a terrific two-way player, also as an outstanding receiver. At linebacker he made a bunch of plays for the state champion Tigers.

Linebacker —Fillmore Central —Senior

6-0 —170

2023 statistics: 45 solo tackles, 47 assists, 8 tackles for loss.

Noteworthy: Daniel's 92 total tackles led his team, which was ranked in the top five all season in Class 1A. An intense worker, he was also named his district's Defensive Player of the Year.

Defensive back —Goodhue —Senior

5-11 —160

2023 statistics: 11 solo tackles, 21 assisted tackles, 5 interceptions, 11 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble.

Noteworthy: Matthees is a playmaker. That's how he came up with five interceptions and a forced fumble. He was considered a lockdown cornerback.

Defensive back —Mabel-Canton —Senior

5-10 —180

2023 statistics: 75 solo tackles, 59 assists, 1 interception.

Noteworthy: Tollefsrud played both safety and linebacker for Mabel-Canton, which helps account for his incredible 134 total tackles. He is a complete football player, also finishing with 1,043 yards rushing and 399 receiving on offense. Tollefsrud has been a Cougars starter since eighth grade.

Defensive back —Kasson-Mantorville —Sophomore

6-0 —180

2023 statistics: 36 tackles, 2 interceptions.

Noteworthy: Peterson was voted his district's "Defensive Back of the Year." The sophomore is a big-play guy, utilizing his excellent speed and quickness. He started both ways for the KoMets and had nine touchdowns.

Blooming Prairie: Brady Kittelson, Jr., QB (84 completions, 165 attempts, 1,010 yards, 15 TDs, 8 interceptions; 100 carries, 1,040 yards, 11 TDs).

Byron: Kale Robinson, Sr., QB (90-152 passing, 1,160 yards, 8 TDs, 2 interceptions; 57 carries, 316 yards, 8 TDs); Tyler Connelly, Sr., LB (82 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception, 1 touchdown).

Caledonia: Owen Denstad, Sr., RB (108 carries, 707 yards, 15 TDs); Lewis Doyle, Sr., DB (27 tackles, 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble); Mason Banse, Sr., LB (96 tackles, 1 interceptions); Ethan Stendel, Jr., QB (95-160 passing, 1,482 yards, 12 TDs, 3 interceptions; 87 carries, 382 yards, 10 TDs); Gabe Curley, Sr., OL.

Cannon Falls: Sam Shepersky, Sr, RB (103 carries, 682 yards, 12 TDs); Derrik Bechtoldt, Sr., RB (101 carries, 1,253 yards, 9 TDs.

Century: Harrison Esau, Sr., QB (131-252 passing, 1,917 yards, 21 TDs, 13 interceptions; Century's all-time leading passer); Eli Thompson, Sr., WR (28 catches, 429 yards, 8 touchdowns); Carson Skime, Sr., LB (38 tackles, 1 sack, 2 interceptions); Dylan White, Sr., DL (18 tackles, 2 sacks); Denard Simpson, Jr., WR (19 receptions, 436 yards, 3 TDs).

Chatfield: Miles Mulhern, Sr., DL (57 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 3.5 sacks); Ethan Cole, Jr., OL (11 pancake blocks); Carson Rowland, Jr., QB (481 yards passing, 5 TDs; 701 yards rushing, 12 TDs).

Dover-Eyota: Levi Williams, Sr., QB (70-123 passing, 1,247 yards, 12 TDs, 4 interceptions; 123 carries, 593 yards, 9 TDs); Damon Bye, Sr., WR (29 receptions, 473 yards, 8 TD); Landon Lehnertz, Sr., RB (162 carries, 675 yards, 10 TDs).

Fillmore Central: Tyler Mayer, Sr., OL (paved way for offense that amassed 3,600 yards); Chase Christianson, Sr., QB (97-155 passing, 1,753 yards, 25 TDs, 7 interceptions; Fillmore Central's career record holder in TD passes with 37).

Goodhue: Max Loos, Sr., WR (23 receptions, 414 yards, 5 TDs); Gavin Schafer, Sr., LB (23 solo tackles, 57 assisted tackles, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble); Caleb Kurtti, Jr., DL (24 unassisted tackles, 44 assisted tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks); Luke Roschen, So., QB (68-117 passing, 1,175 yards, 13 TDs, 4 interceptions).

Grand Meadow: Corbin Ludemann, Sr., LB (84 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL).

Houston: Maddox Rodriguez, Jr., RB (87 carries, 589 yards, 10 TDs; 8 receptions, 148 yards, 2 TDs; played in just four games due to an injury).

John Marshall: TyShawn Beane, Jr., RB (124 carries, 829 yards, 9 TDs; 15 receptions, 181 yards); Jordan Bell, Jr., DL (21 solo tackles, 6 assisted tackles, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble); Spencer Watkins, Jr., DL (29 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 5 sacks); Savy Vath, So., QB (61-127 passing, 1,283 yards, 13 TDs, 2 interceptions; 92 carries, 188 yards, 2 TDs).

Kasson-Mantorville: Dominic Mann, Sr., RB (1,200 yards rushing, 5.3 yards per carry); Kyle Nelson, Sr., DB (7 career interceptions).

Kenyon-Wanamingo: Will Van Epps, Sr., QB (193 carries, 1,097 yards, 13 TDs; 13 completions, 245 yards, 5 TDs).

Kingsland: Kaaleem Reiland, So., QB (111-191 passing, 1,915 yards, 22 TDs; 151 carries, 1,113 yards, 14 TDs); Caden Reiter, Jr., kicker (40.7 yard average on kicks).

La Crescent-Hokah: Lucas Dykman, Jr., OL (center, directed his teammates); Noah Gierok, Sr., OL (played guard, paved way for prolific offense); Jaden George, Sr., LB (101 tackles).

Lanesboro: Mason Howard, Sr., QB (3-year starter); Michael Rein, Sr., TE (3-year starter).

LeRoy-Ostrander: Carter Sweeney, Jr., WR (50 receptions, 868 yards, 9 TDs; Ryder Stern, JR, DE/LB (100 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 interception, 4 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries).

Lewiston-Altura: Eli Jensen, Jr., LB (46 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble); Levi Oevering, Sr., OL (6-2, 310-pounds, played tackle, then moved to center).

Mayo: Isaiah Beale, Jr., RB (154 carries, 874 yards, 12 TDs, rushed for more than 100 yards versus Eden Prairie); Lucas Peterson, Sr., WR (29 receptions, 332 yards); Spencer Kober, Sr., LB (huge hitter); Calder Sheehan, Jr., LB/DB (59 tackles); James Mankaka, Sr., WR (18 receptions, 203 yards, 1 TD); Joe Boguslawski, Jr., DE (42 tackles, 4 sacks); LeBron See-Stadstad, Sr., WR (29 receptions, 292 yards, 3 TDs).

Pine Island: Bentley Lujero, Sr., RB (145 carries, 714 yards, 10 TDs).

Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Alex Hinrichs, Jr., DB (20 assisted tackles, 11 solo tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 interceptions, 14 passes defended).

Red Wing: Brock Kajewski, Jr., LB (85 tackles, 2 interceptions, 4 TFL); Adam Roe, Jr., RB (140 carries, 348 yards, 3 TDs; 11 receptions, 156 yards, 1 TD).

Rushford-Peterson: Titan Tekautz, Jr., LB (49 tackles, 12 tackles TFL); Jonah Bunke, Jr., LB (49 tackles, 12 TFL); Camdyn Anderson-Ingram, Sr., DL (27 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks); Sampson Wilkemeyer, Sr., QB (39-83 passing, 725 yards, 7 TDs; 25 carries, 118 yards; only played in 4.5 games).

Spring Grove: Jaxon Strinmoen, Sr., WR (34 receptions, 569 yards, 5 TDs; 55 carries, 425 yards, 5 TDs); Jacob Olerud, Sr., LB (146 tackles, 12.5 TFL); Ethan Crouch, Sr., DL (61 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 fumble recovery); Brandon Jahnke, Jr., OL (consistent, great technique, physical); Zach Brumm, Jr., DB (96 tackles, 6 interceptions); Bryce Berns, Jr., QB (91-177 passing, 1,256 yards, 10 TDs; 108 carries, 587 yards, 8 TDs).

Stewartville: Justin Deno, Jr., LB (80 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 sack, 2 fumble recoveries); Tegan Malone, Sr., WR (15 catches, 283 yards, 5 TDs).

Triton: Hunter Stark, Sr., RB (1,118 yards rushing, 12 TDs; 14 receptions, 133 yards, 1 TD); Jayce Leonardo, Sr., WR (28 receptions, 487 yards, 9 TDs; 39 carries, 176 yards, 3 TDs).

Wabasha-Kellogg: Jaxon Lackey, Sr., WR (34 receptions, 222 yards, 3 TDs; 14 carries, 104 yards); Cole Scheel, Sr., QB (300 yards passing, 5 TDs; 300 yards rushing); Will Killeen, Sr., DB (41 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 TD); Logan Passe, Sr., OL (4-year starter, excellent athleticism).

Winona Cotter: Luke Gardner, Sr., WR (42 receptions, 496 yards, 5 TDs; only played in six games due to injury; 2,009 career receiving yards).

Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Jack Boraas, Sr., DL (32 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery. Academic All-State, will play at UW-River Falls); Oliver Liffrig, Sr., LB (54 tackles, 2 sacks, 5 TFL); Landon Flaaen, Sr., WR (15 receptions, 209 yards, 2 TDs).