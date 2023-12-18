Meet the 2023 El Paso Times' All-City cross country team

Here is a look at the 2023 El Paso Times' All-City boys and girls country team, including the top runners on the boys and girls side and the Coach of the Year.

Girls Runner of the Year

Emily Orr, Franklin

Of note: Orr has been a standout runner in her first two years on the varsity team. Helped lead the Cougars to a District 1-6A title and a trip to state as team. Was the city's top finisher at regionals and state.

All-City Cross Country Girls Runner of the Year Franklin’s Emily Orr sits for a portrait Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at Don Haskins Recreation Center in West El Paso.

Boys Runner of the Year

Danny Torres, Eastwood

Of note: Torres placed fifth at the state meet with a time of 15:10.1 as the top El Paso finisher. He also qualified for the Nike Cross Nationals.

All-City Cross Country Boys Runner of the Year Eastwood’s Danny Torres stands for a portrait Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at Don Haskins Recreation Center in West El Paso.

Coach of the Year

Nathan Casillas, El Paso High

Of note: Casillas guided the Tigers to District 1-5A and Region I-5A championships this season.

Cross Country Coach of Year El Paso High’s head coach Nathan Casillas stands for a portrait Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at Don Haskins Recreation Center in West El Paso.

Boys First Team

Matthew Engle, Franklin

Of note: Has verbally committed to Abilene Christian.

Diego Romero, Americas

Of note: Qualified for the state meet as an individual.

Edgar Valles, Coronado

Of note: Qualified for Class 6A state meet as individual.

Mark Barajas, Pebble Hills

Of note: Qualified for Class 6A state meet as individual.

Miles Westbrook, El Paso High

Of note: Led way for Region I-5A champion El Paso High.

Second Team

Juan Leal, Franklin

Of note: Key performer for team which qualified for state in Class 6A.

Sulliman Rodriguez, Eastwood

Of note: Key performer for team which qualified for state in Class 6A.

Leo Espino, Eastwood

Of note: Key performer for team which qualified for state in Class 6A.

Luke Cruz, Eastwood

Of note: Key performer for team which qualified for state in Class 6A.

Gabriel Uranga, Franklin

Of note: Key performer for team which qualified for state in Class 6A.

Honorable Mention

Leo Valenzuela, El Paso High

Of note: Key performer on Region I-5A champion.

Julian Guerra, San Elizario

Of note: Key performer on top five team in Class 4A.

Angel Maese, San Elizario

Of note: Key performer on top five team in Class 4A.

Jacob Martinez, Franklin

Of note: Key performer on District 1-6A title team.

Sebastian Gonzalez, Franklin

Of note: Key performer on District 1-6A title team.

Girls

First Team

Adelynn Rodriguez, Eastwood

Of note: State qualifier.

Sophia Keiser, Franklin

Of note: State qualifier.

Brooke McCune, Franklin

Of note: State qualifier.

Abigail Pinon, Franklin

Of note: State qualifier.

Victoria Hoya, Franklin

Of note: State qualifier.

Second Team

Ava Dennis, Chapin

Of note: Helped the Huskies get to state as a team.

Rebecca Duran, Chapin

Of note: Helped the Huskies get to state as a team.

Kylee Pardo, San Elizario

Of note: Qualified for state in Class 4A.

Angel Quinonez, Fabens

Of note: Qualified for state in Class 4A.

Alexia Martinez, Fabens

Of note: Qualified for state in Class 4A.

Honorable Mention

Mia Hairston, Montwood

Of note: Qualified for state in Class 4A.

Biviana Garcia, Chapin

Of note: Helped lead team to state in Class 5A.

Jocelynne Diaz-Torres, Chapin

Of note: Helped lead team to state in Class 5A.

Elizabeth Aguirre, Hanks

Of note: One of top runners in Class 5A.

Carolina Zarrabal, Pebble Hills

Of note: Had solid District 1-6A meet, ran in top 10.

