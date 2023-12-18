Meet the 2023 El Paso Times' All-City cross country team
Here is a look at the 2023 El Paso Times' All-City boys and girls country team, including the top runners on the boys and girls side and the Coach of the Year.
Girls Runner of the Year
Emily Orr, Franklin
Of note: Orr has been a standout runner in her first two years on the varsity team. Helped lead the Cougars to a District 1-6A title and a trip to state as team. Was the city's top finisher at regionals and state.
Boys Runner of the Year
Danny Torres, Eastwood
Of note: Torres placed fifth at the state meet with a time of 15:10.1 as the top El Paso finisher. He also qualified for the Nike Cross Nationals.
Coach of the Year
Nathan Casillas, El Paso High
Of note: Casillas guided the Tigers to District 1-5A and Region I-5A championships this season.
Boys First Team
Matthew Engle, Franklin
Of note: Has verbally committed to Abilene Christian.
Diego Romero, Americas
Of note: Qualified for the state meet as an individual.
Edgar Valles, Coronado
Of note: Qualified for Class 6A state meet as individual.
Mark Barajas, Pebble Hills
Of note: Qualified for Class 6A state meet as individual.
Miles Westbrook, El Paso High
Of note: Led way for Region I-5A champion El Paso High.
Second Team
Juan Leal, Franklin
Of note: Key performer for team which qualified for state in Class 6A.
Sulliman Rodriguez, Eastwood
Of note: Key performer for team which qualified for state in Class 6A.
Leo Espino, Eastwood
Of note: Key performer for team which qualified for state in Class 6A.
Luke Cruz, Eastwood
Of note: Key performer for team which qualified for state in Class 6A.
Gabriel Uranga, Franklin
Of note: Key performer for team which qualified for state in Class 6A.
Honorable Mention
Leo Valenzuela, El Paso High
Of note: Key performer on Region I-5A champion.
Julian Guerra, San Elizario
Of note: Key performer on top five team in Class 4A.
Angel Maese, San Elizario
Of note: Key performer on top five team in Class 4A.
Jacob Martinez, Franklin
Of note: Key performer on District 1-6A title team.
Sebastian Gonzalez, Franklin
Of note: Key performer on District 1-6A title team.
Girls
First Team
Adelynn Rodriguez, Eastwood
Of note: State qualifier.
Sophia Keiser, Franklin
Of note: State qualifier.
Brooke McCune, Franklin
Of note: State qualifier.
Abigail Pinon, Franklin
Of note: State qualifier.
Victoria Hoya, Franklin
Of note: State qualifier.
Second Team
Ava Dennis, Chapin
Of note: Helped the Huskies get to state as a team.
Rebecca Duran, Chapin
Of note: Helped the Huskies get to state as a team.
Kylee Pardo, San Elizario
Of note: Qualified for state in Class 4A.
Angel Quinonez, Fabens
Of note: Qualified for state in Class 4A.
Alexia Martinez, Fabens
Of note: Qualified for state in Class 4A.
Honorable Mention
Mia Hairston, Montwood
Of note: Qualified for state in Class 4A.
Biviana Garcia, Chapin
Of note: Helped lead team to state in Class 5A.
Jocelynne Diaz-Torres, Chapin
Of note: Helped lead team to state in Class 5A.
Elizabeth Aguirre, Hanks
Of note: One of top runners in Class 5A.
Carolina Zarrabal, Pebble Hills
Of note: Had solid District 1-6A meet, ran in top 10.
