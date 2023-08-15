Meet the 2023 All-Anderson, Pickens preseason high school football team

South Carolina high school football in the Upstate is right around the corner, and to get you prepared for those Friday night lights, here is the 2023 preseason All-Anderson, Pickens football team − a position-by-position collection of the top players in the area going into the 2023 season.

First Team | Offense

Cutter Woods, Westside

Quarterback | Junior

Woods, who has offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, passed for more than 3,000 yards with 28 touchdowns and five interceptions last season. He also rushed for four TDs.

Westside High quarterback Cutter Woods (12) passes against Easley during the fourth quarter at Easley High in Easley, S.C. Friday, October 21, 2022.

Marquise Henderson, Belton-Honea Path

Running Back | Junior

A three-star recruit with offers from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt, Henderson racked up 1,681 all-purpose yards and 20 total touchdowns on 140 touches in 2022.

Jakari Bennett, Daniel

Running Back | Senior

Bennett rushed for 655 yards with eight touchdowns on just 54 carries — an average of 12.1 yards per carry. Expect him to have more touches behind a stacked Daniel offensive line.

Jimmar Boston, Westside

Wide Receiver | Senior

Boston, a three-star recruit and the No. 7 player on the 2023 Dandy Dozen list, had 699 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 34 catches last season. Boston has offers from NC State and Virginia Tech.

Joshua Williams, Westside

Wide Receiver | Senior

Williams, a Chattanooga commit, was the leading receiver for Westside last season with 42 catches for 883 yards with 10 touchdowns, and the passing game could be even better with their new offensive-minded coach Brian Lane.

Zack Ramsey, T.L. Hanna

Tight End | Senior

Ramsey is a 6-foot-3, 245-pound tight end — who's more of a second tackle in this offense — with offers from S.C. State, Newberry and Limestone, that punishes opposing defenders as a blocker.

Abijah Webb, Pendleton

Athlete | Junior

Webb is a two-time All-Region 1-AA and All-Anderson, Pickens first-team selection who caught 54 passes, had 1,292 all-purpose yards and 12 total touchdowns in 2022.

Chase Gregorek, T.L. Hanna

Offensive Line | Senior

The 6-5, 290-pound left tackle, who has offers from Army West Point, East Tennessee State, Newberry and North Greenville, was key to T.L. Hanna’s 10-2 season in 2022 as their leader on the offensive line.

Jack Harris, Powdersville

Offensive Line | Senior

An All-Region 2-AAA selection, Harris has the athleticism and strength to be a weapon in space for Powdersville's run game.

Cooper Sanders, Wren

Offensive Line | Sophomore

At 6-4 and 230 pounds, expect the young lineman to be a big reason for Wren's improvement this season after winning only three games in 2022.

Jonathan Welsh, Easley

Offensive Line | Senior

Welsh's size — 6-3, 250 pounds — quick feet, and technique in pass protection are what make him one of the best bookend tackles in the area.

Watson Young, Daniel

Offensive Lineman | Senior

At 6-3, 280 pounds, the Appalachian State commit is one of the best linemen in the area and the No. 6 player on 864Huddle's 2023 Dandy Dozen.

Crescent senior Reece Binniger (9) runs near DW Daniel junior Jaedyn Young (44) during the second quarter at Crescent High in Iva, S.C. Friday, October 28, 2022.

First-Team | Defense

Exzavier Burns, Belton-Honea Path

Defensive Lineman | Junior

The 6-foot-2, 330-pound nose guard had 27 tackles, one for a loss, and two sacks in 2022. Expect Burns to take the next step this season.

Jake Duncan, Crescent

Defensive Lineman | Junior

The 6-3, 285-pound two-way lineman had 39 tackles, eight for a loss, and two sacks last season.

Jaedyn Young, Daniel

Defensive Lineman | Senior

Young's production last season was the best in the area — 6.5 sacks, 54 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. Expect more of the same in 2023.

Carson Gregory, Pendleton

Linebacker | Junior

With good speed and toughness, Gregory was a menace last season, making 106 tackles including eight sacks.

Omari Jackson, Belton-Honea Path

Linebacker | Junior

Jackson had two interceptions, 71 tackles and two sacks last season as a linebacker-safety hybrid.

Harrison Jefferies, Powdersville

Linebacker | Senior

Jeffries (6-1, 205) has been highly productive, making 176 tackles in the past two seasons. Last year, as the heart of a Powdersville team decimated by injuries, he had five sacks, three forced fumbles, a blocked punt and scored one touchdown.

Talan Scott, Easley

Linebacker | Senior

Scott (6-1, 220) had 15 tackles for loss with five sacks and an interception last season along with two forced fumbles.

Zeke Marshall, Westside

Defensive Back | Senior

A 6-6 safety who's also one of Westside's best basketball players, is a rangy and athletic safety who can make plays all over the field and make QBs second-guess throws in his direction.

Tyler Morgan, Wren

Defensive Back | Junior

Morgan, the younger brother of Wofford linebackers Nick and Harrison Morgan, had three interceptions, 87 tackles and seven pass deflections last season.

Cam Strong, T.L. Hanna

Defensive Back | Junior

At 6-1, 170 pounds, with offers from Duke, Charlotte and Georgia State and the play on the field to back it up, Strong is the best DB in the area.

Isaac Turner, Daniel

Defensive Back | Senior

A versatile DB who played safety and cornerback last season, Turner had eight tackles for loss, 46 total tackles, and three interceptions last season.

Powdersville junior Eli Hudgins(16) passes against Chester during the second quarter of the Class AAA State Playoffs at Powdersville High in Greenville, S.C. Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Second Team | Offense

QB Eli Hudgins, Powdersville, Sr.

RB Vashun Burton, T.L. Hanna, Sr.

RB Jayden Pepper, Powdersville, Sr.

WR LJ Maddox, Pendleton, Sr.

WR William Patton, Easley, Sr.

TE Kyler Turner, Easley, Jr.

ATH Jaylon Boles, T.L. Hanna, Sr.

OL Lonnie Blassingame, Wren, Sr.

OL Keylan Dixon, Belton-Honea Path So.

OL Nick Hatten, Westside, Sr.

OL Rocky Herd, Daniel, Jr.

OL Eden Negrete, Easley, Sr.

Second Team | Defense

DL Krajus Mansel, Palmetto, Jr.

DL Kade Maxey, Pickens, Jr.

DL Ahmad Powell, Crescent, Sr.

DL Jaylen Putnam, Palmetto, Jr.

LB Spencer Conn, Daniel, Jr.

LB Landen Lecroy, Crescent, Sr.

LB Ty Plumblee, Daniel, Sr.

DB Brett Batson, Pickens, Sr.

DB Teghan Cole, T.L. Hanna, Sr.

DB Jaylan Henry, Easley, Sr.

DB Landon Santana, Easley, Sr.

