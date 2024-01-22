Meet the 2023 Amarillo Globe-News football Super Team led by Armando Lujan and Bryce Braden

Time again to unveil the Amarillo Globe News 2023 High School Football Super Team.

Here is a look at the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, along with a first team, second team and honorable mention.

OPOY: QB Armando Lujan, Junior, Sunray

Lujan had every case to repeat as Player of the Year given his stat line: 284-of-434 passing (65%), 4,211 yards, 61 TDs and eight interceptions. He ran for 1,042 yards and 21 touchdowns to join Kyler Murray and Tyrik Rollison as the only players in state history to throw for 4,000 yards and run for 1,000 in the same season. Tied Nick Gerber's single season state touchdown record with 82 before Camren Cavalier broke it the next day.

DPOY: LB Bryce Braden, Junior, Stratford

We won't lie, this is in part due to Braden's all-around performance, but he more than earned it solely on his defensive play as well. He compiled 184 tackles, 20 of which went for a loss, piled up 11 sacks with 19 additional hurries, one interception, four pass deflections, a forced fumble, a recovered fumble and two blocked kicks. Oh, and he ran for just under 1,400 yards and 23 scores while passing for just under 2,000 yards with 25 TDs.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Dawson Jaco, Senior, Bushland

Had 214 completions on 311 attempts for 3,428 yards, 38 TDs and eight INTs. Also ran for 11 more scores. Finished second in the Panhandle in passing during the regular season.

RB: Jordi Hernandez, Senior, West Plains

Ran for 1,917 yards and 27 touchdowns while hauling in 28 catches for 320 yards and an additional four scores.

RB: Xavier Jimenez, Junior, Lockney

Led the Panhandle in rushing with 2,000 yards and scored 21 times on the ground.

WR: Tanner Adams, Senior, Bushland

One of the Panhandle leaders during the regular season with 49 catches, 1,061 yards and 14 touchdowns.

WR: Luke Flowers, Senior, Canadian

Hauled in 66 catches for 1,471 yards and 21 scores. Added five rushing TDs and 192 yards on 29 attempts.

WR: Elyes Torres, Junior, Highland Park

Led the Panhandle in the regular season with 59 catches for 1,150 yards and 18 scores. Also ran for six scores and 392 yards on 66 carries.

OL: Dawson Hall, Senior, West Plains

Graded out at 97% with 50 pancakes and allowed one sack.

OL: Colton Flores, Senior, Amarillo High

First team all-district selection for solid Sandies team had 12 knockdowns and 28 pancakes.

OL: Caleb Strickland, Junior, Wellington

Graded out at 96% with 42 pancakes, 41 knockdowns. Center for a team that averaged 289 rushing yards and 37 points a game.

West Plains’ Jordi Hernandez (2) runs the ball in a District 2-4A Division 2 game against Perryton, Thursday night, October 19, 2023, at Happy State Bank Stadium, in Canyon, Texas. West Plains won 72-6.

OL: Jack Sinclair, Sophomore, Panhandle

93% grade with 13 knockdowns, 35 pancakes. Top lineman for a team that put up 472 yards and 54 points a game.

OL: Brizan Wilmoth, Sophomore, Canadian

Graded out at 97% with 37 pancakes and one sack allowed.

All-Purpose: Corey Stancell, Senior, Farwell

Ran for 1,264 yards and 22 touchdowns, caught 26 passes for 246 yards and four scores, threw two touchdowns, returned a kick for a touchdown, and had 80 tackles with eight interceptions including four pick-sixes.

K: Joseph Estrada, Senior, West Plains

Went 75-for-77 on PATs and 9-of-11 on field goals with a long of 46.

DEFENSE

DL: Gavan Brookshire, Sophomore, Panhandle

Put up 80 tackles, 10 sacks, six TFLs one forced fumble and one recovered fumble.

DL: Abraham Moreno, Senior, Canadian

Led the Panhandle with 21 sacks, added 127 tackles with 16 TFLs and six hurries.

DL: Charley Pitt, Senior, Bushland

49 tackles, seven sacks, seven hurries and 20 TFLs from the interior of the line.

DL: Ethan Nevarez, Senior, Wellington

Had 124 tackles, 26 TFLs, eights sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups. Standout tight end as well.

LB: Wyatt Davis, Senior, Canadian

DPOY candidate finished with 173 tackles, 22 for a loss, four sacks, 10 hurries, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, a pass breakup and one blocked kick.

Canadian’s Luke Flowers (35) runs the ball in a non-district game against Randall, Thursday night, September 28, 2023, at Happy State Bank Stadium, in Canyon, Texas. Canadian won 69-28.

LB: Ali Hopson, Senior, Palo Duro

Led the Panhandle in the regular season with 167 tackles. Added three sacks, six TFLs and one touchdown.

LB: Cooper Smith, Senior, Pampa

Finished third in the area during the regular season with 136 tackles. Added two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two sacks, 13 TFLs, three pass breakups and two interceptions.

DB: Damian Barragan, Senior, Sunray

Finished with nine interceptions, eight in the regular season to lead the Panhandle, had 10 pass breakups and 27 tackles to go with two forced fumbles.

DB: Ben Meyer, Junior, Dalhart

Recorded 80 tackles, five interceptions and recovered two fumbles.

DB: Rylan Leathers, Senior, Amarillo High

100 tackles, six pass breakups, one forced fumble and two interceptions at the safety position.

DB: Johnny Marquez, Junior, Dumas

Registered 103 tackles, 12 for a loss, forced two fumbles, broke up one pass and intercepted two.

UTILITY: Lyric Smith, Senior, Clarendon

Senior did it all for the Broncos. On defense, 76 tackles, seven TFLs, eight PBUs, 10 INTs, and one fumble recovery. On offense, threw for 1,519 yards with 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions, ran for 1,520 yards and 25 TDs and caught an additional TD.

P: Kaison Benton, Sophomore, Randall

Averaged 37.3 yards per punt, 18 inside the 20 and eight inside the 10.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Reid Macon, Sophomore, West Plains

Lots of quality QBs in the Panhandle this year, but had to go with Macon. Went 258-of-362 for 3,306 yards and 35 touchdowns to four interceptions.

RB: JP Carbajal, Junior, Spearman

Ran for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns on 247 carries.

RB: Brylyn Lopez, Junior, Hereford

Ran for 1,504 yards and 13 scores on 248 carries while catching 13 passes for 249 yards and another three scores.

WR: Preston Neumeier, Senior, Canadian

Despite missing time with an ankle injury, still finished with 60 catches for 1,205 yards and 21 scores.

WR: Braxton Allen, Senior, Shamrock

Caught 52 passes for 756 yards and 11 scores while putting up 50 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions on defense.

TE: Tell Bryant, Junior, Hereford

Caught 40 passes for 573 yards and six touchdowns.

OL: Franklin Cobb, Senior, Tascosa

Graded out at 90% with 17 pancakes.

OL: Ramon Rodriguez, Senior, Wellington

Graded out at 98% with 34 pancakes, 63 kick outs and 23 knockdowns.

OL: Keegan Ireland, Senior, Dumas

85% grade with 13 pancakes and allowed three sacks.

Bushland’s Dawson Jaco (10) passes the ball during a non-district game against Canadian, Friday night, September 1, 2023, at Wildcat Stadium, in Canadian, Texas. Canadian won 55-35.

OL: Lane Uttley, Senior, Stratford

Graded out at 94% with 20 pancakes. Also caught three touchdowns

OL: Holt Humphrey, Junior, Bushland

Graded out at 96%.

All-Purpose: Pratt McClain, Senior, Gruver

Ran for 1,132 yards and 19 touchdowns while catching six touchdowns on offense. On defense, had 102 tackles with 11 for a loss, three sacks, one interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, a blocked kick, three pressures, and one defensive touchdown.

K: Emiliano Hernandez, Senior, Canadian

Made eight field goals and went 113-of-116 on extra points.

DEFENSE

DL: Luis Calderon, Senior, Sunray

Finished with 105 tackles, 14 for a loss, 2.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

DL: Jackson Graves, Sophomore, Wheeler

Had 78 tackles, 24 of which went for a loss, six sacks, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

DL: James Sully, Senior, Boys Ranch

Had 94 tackles, 19 TFLs, 4.5 sacks while also rushing for 572 yards and four TDs on offense.

LB: Jacob Marquez, Senior, Olton

140 tackles with an impressive 78 solo stops, 14 TFLs, five sacks, three forced fumbles, four recoveries, two interceptions, four pass breakups, nine pressures and two pick-sixes.

LB: Noah Cantu, Senior, Muleshoe

Totaled 139 tackles including a phenomenal 67 solo stops.

LB: Scout Smith, Senior, Childress

Had 120 tackles, three sacks, four TFLs and a forced fumble.

LB: Crockett Henry, Senior, West Plains

109 tackles, 12 for a loss, four sacks, 16 hurries, one interception, two forced fumbles and one recovered fumble on the season.

Stratford’s Bryce Braden (4) steps into the end zone for a touchdown during a Class 2A Division 1 Regional Semifinal game against New Deal, Friday night, November 24, 2023, at Dick Bivins Stadium, in Amarillo, Texas. Stratford won 53-16.

DB: Miguel Lopez, Senior, Bovina

Had five interceptions to go with 784 offensive yards and seven scores.

DB: Christian McGuire, Senior, Canyon

We're cheating a bit since McGuire actually played about five positions, but that versatility earns him a spot on the team. 54 tackles, four for a loss, three pass breakups, two interceptions on defense, 22 touchdowns and over 1,300 yards on offense.

DB: Tyler Brooks, Junior, Borger

Had 61 tackles, two interceptions and a pick six at safety.

DB: Boston Ladd, Sophomore, West Plains

Finished the year with 50 tackles, three interceptions, three pass breakups and two force fumbles.

DB: Julian Cervantes, Senior, Perryton

We're cheating a bit again, but Cervantes was too good to leave off the team. Second team all-district defensive back had 1,000 rushing yards with eight scores, 44 catches for 800 yards and seven scores, and passed for seven touchdowns on offense.

P: Jacob Jimenez, Senior, Palo Duro

Averaged 47.8 yards per kickoff with nine touchbacks, made 26 of 33 total kicks with a long field goal of 42 and one blocked kick. Punted 31 times for an average of 37.1 yards, one blocked, two inside the 20 and a long of 53.

Utility: Julio Valdez, Junior, Stratford

129 tackles, 10 for a loss, seven sacks, 12 hurries, five pass deflections and two fumble recoveries on defense. Had two punt return touchdowns on special teams. Scored 21 touchdowns on offense and had 2,293 all-purpose yards.

HONORABLE MENTION

Tascosa’s TJ Tillman (4) celebrates a touchdown with a teammate during a non district game against Palo Duro, Thursday night, October 24, 2023, at Dick Bivins Stadium, in Amarillo, Texas. Tascosa won 28-7.

Eddy Mpela, DE, Amarillo High

Connor McCoy, LB, Amarillo High

Will Flaming, QB, Amarillo High

Ruben Guevara, DL, Caprock

Zayden Ramirez, LB/RB, Caprock

TJ Tillman, WR/DB, Tascosa

Coltyn Fulton, QB, Tascosa

Isaiah Hill, OL, Tascosa

Sammy Santos, OL, Palo Duro

Darrien Lewis, QB, Palo Duro

Dylan Ray, RB, Randall

Breken Melton, TE/DE, Randall

Braeden Massengale, OL, Randall

King Tallant, WR, West Plains

Jarrett Diggs, DL, West Plains

Kyron Wooten, WR, West Plains

Sean Wilson, DE, Borger

KJ Jennings, QB, Borger

Mason Mangum, LB, Borger

Colton Mills, QB, Dumas

Imanol Marquez, DB, Dumas

Kalub Ramirez, QB, Hereford

Colton Urbanzyk, LB, Hereford

Anthony Mendoza, DB, Hereford

Daniel Sianez, RB, Muleshoe

Sebastian Kervin, TE/DE, Muleshoe

Josue Siguala, Utility, Muleshoe

Ty Purcell, DB, Bushland

Leon Tu, LB, Canadian

Max Dumbauld, DB, Canadian

Kyler Read, QB, Dalhart

Jett Puga, LB, Dalhart

Alex Penton, LB, Dalhart

Aaron Rodgriguez, OL, Friona

Carson Seaman, QB, Friona

Cade Seaman, Utility, Friona

Blayne Klafka, TE/DT, Spearman

Ethan Caro, OL, Spearman

Ethan Ferguson, OL, Childress

Dareon Mathis, RB, Childress

Karston Long, DL, Stratford

Chase Lantelme, Utility, Stratford

Nixon Folk, DB, Wellington

Jackson Jones, LB, Wellington

Stephen Cowan, DB, Gruver

Michael McCloy, WR, Gruver

Briggs Satterfield, QB, Gruver

Arnold Mendoza, Utility, Sunray

Noel Orozco, OL, Sunray

Kagan Davis, Utility, Sunray

Jared Musik, DL, Clarendon

Colton Caudle, Utility, Clarendon

Mason Sims, Utility, Clarendon

Philip Cook, QB, Shamrock

Terry Menefield, WR, Shamrock

Rodney Holmes, WR, Shamrock

Garrett Ashurst, DB, Wheeler

Tony Salazar, RB, Dimmitt

Brady Thompson, QB, Highland Park

Izaviaha Campolla, WR, Highland Park

Ben Ho, WR, Highland Park

Angel Lara, RB/LB, Bovina

Isaac Acosta, QB, Boys Ranch

Grayson Hagar, DB, Boys Ranch

Wetera Schlacheter, WR/KR, Boys Ranch

Landon Durst, WR/DB, Panhandle

Brayson Choate, LB, Panhandle

Gatlin Green, DE, Vega

Jisiah Lara, OL, Lockney

