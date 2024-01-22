Meet the 2023 Amarillo Globe-News football Super Team led by Armando Lujan and Bryce Braden
Time again to unveil the Amarillo Globe News 2023 High School Football Super Team.
Here is a look at the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, along with a first team, second team and honorable mention.
OPOY: QB Armando Lujan, Junior, Sunray
Lujan had every case to repeat as Player of the Year given his stat line: 284-of-434 passing (65%), 4,211 yards, 61 TDs and eight interceptions. He ran for 1,042 yards and 21 touchdowns to join Kyler Murray and Tyrik Rollison as the only players in state history to throw for 4,000 yards and run for 1,000 in the same season. Tied Nick Gerber's single season state touchdown record with 82 before Camren Cavalier broke it the next day.
DPOY: LB Bryce Braden, Junior, Stratford
We won't lie, this is in part due to Braden's all-around performance, but he more than earned it solely on his defensive play as well. He compiled 184 tackles, 20 of which went for a loss, piled up 11 sacks with 19 additional hurries, one interception, four pass deflections, a forced fumble, a recovered fumble and two blocked kicks. Oh, and he ran for just under 1,400 yards and 23 scores while passing for just under 2,000 yards with 25 TDs.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Dawson Jaco, Senior, Bushland
Had 214 completions on 311 attempts for 3,428 yards, 38 TDs and eight INTs. Also ran for 11 more scores. Finished second in the Panhandle in passing during the regular season.
RB: Jordi Hernandez, Senior, West Plains
Ran for 1,917 yards and 27 touchdowns while hauling in 28 catches for 320 yards and an additional four scores.
RB: Xavier Jimenez, Junior, Lockney
Led the Panhandle in rushing with 2,000 yards and scored 21 times on the ground.
WR: Tanner Adams, Senior, Bushland
One of the Panhandle leaders during the regular season with 49 catches, 1,061 yards and 14 touchdowns.
WR: Luke Flowers, Senior, Canadian
Hauled in 66 catches for 1,471 yards and 21 scores. Added five rushing TDs and 192 yards on 29 attempts.
WR: Elyes Torres, Junior, Highland Park
Led the Panhandle in the regular season with 59 catches for 1,150 yards and 18 scores. Also ran for six scores and 392 yards on 66 carries.
OL: Dawson Hall, Senior, West Plains
Graded out at 97% with 50 pancakes and allowed one sack.
OL: Colton Flores, Senior, Amarillo High
First team all-district selection for solid Sandies team had 12 knockdowns and 28 pancakes.
OL: Caleb Strickland, Junior, Wellington
Graded out at 96% with 42 pancakes, 41 knockdowns. Center for a team that averaged 289 rushing yards and 37 points a game.
OL: Jack Sinclair, Sophomore, Panhandle
93% grade with 13 knockdowns, 35 pancakes. Top lineman for a team that put up 472 yards and 54 points a game.
OL: Brizan Wilmoth, Sophomore, Canadian
Graded out at 97% with 37 pancakes and one sack allowed.
All-Purpose: Corey Stancell, Senior, Farwell
Ran for 1,264 yards and 22 touchdowns, caught 26 passes for 246 yards and four scores, threw two touchdowns, returned a kick for a touchdown, and had 80 tackles with eight interceptions including four pick-sixes.
K: Joseph Estrada, Senior, West Plains
Went 75-for-77 on PATs and 9-of-11 on field goals with a long of 46.
DEFENSE
DL: Gavan Brookshire, Sophomore, Panhandle
Put up 80 tackles, 10 sacks, six TFLs one forced fumble and one recovered fumble.
DL: Abraham Moreno, Senior, Canadian
Led the Panhandle with 21 sacks, added 127 tackles with 16 TFLs and six hurries.
DL: Charley Pitt, Senior, Bushland
49 tackles, seven sacks, seven hurries and 20 TFLs from the interior of the line.
DL: Ethan Nevarez, Senior, Wellington
Had 124 tackles, 26 TFLs, eights sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups. Standout tight end as well.
LB: Wyatt Davis, Senior, Canadian
DPOY candidate finished with 173 tackles, 22 for a loss, four sacks, 10 hurries, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, a pass breakup and one blocked kick.
LB: Ali Hopson, Senior, Palo Duro
Led the Panhandle in the regular season with 167 tackles. Added three sacks, six TFLs and one touchdown.
LB: Cooper Smith, Senior, Pampa
Finished third in the area during the regular season with 136 tackles. Added two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two sacks, 13 TFLs, three pass breakups and two interceptions.
DB: Damian Barragan, Senior, Sunray
Finished with nine interceptions, eight in the regular season to lead the Panhandle, had 10 pass breakups and 27 tackles to go with two forced fumbles.
DB: Ben Meyer, Junior, Dalhart
Recorded 80 tackles, five interceptions and recovered two fumbles.
DB: Rylan Leathers, Senior, Amarillo High
100 tackles, six pass breakups, one forced fumble and two interceptions at the safety position.
DB: Johnny Marquez, Junior, Dumas
Registered 103 tackles, 12 for a loss, forced two fumbles, broke up one pass and intercepted two.
UTILITY: Lyric Smith, Senior, Clarendon
Senior did it all for the Broncos. On defense, 76 tackles, seven TFLs, eight PBUs, 10 INTs, and one fumble recovery. On offense, threw for 1,519 yards with 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions, ran for 1,520 yards and 25 TDs and caught an additional TD.
P: Kaison Benton, Sophomore, Randall
Averaged 37.3 yards per punt, 18 inside the 20 and eight inside the 10.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Reid Macon, Sophomore, West Plains
Lots of quality QBs in the Panhandle this year, but had to go with Macon. Went 258-of-362 for 3,306 yards and 35 touchdowns to four interceptions.
RB: JP Carbajal, Junior, Spearman
Ran for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns on 247 carries.
RB: Brylyn Lopez, Junior, Hereford
Ran for 1,504 yards and 13 scores on 248 carries while catching 13 passes for 249 yards and another three scores.
WR: Preston Neumeier, Senior, Canadian
Despite missing time with an ankle injury, still finished with 60 catches for 1,205 yards and 21 scores.
WR: Braxton Allen, Senior, Shamrock
Caught 52 passes for 756 yards and 11 scores while putting up 50 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions on defense.
TE: Tell Bryant, Junior, Hereford
Caught 40 passes for 573 yards and six touchdowns.
OL: Franklin Cobb, Senior, Tascosa
Graded out at 90% with 17 pancakes.
OL: Ramon Rodriguez, Senior, Wellington
Graded out at 98% with 34 pancakes, 63 kick outs and 23 knockdowns.
OL: Keegan Ireland, Senior, Dumas
85% grade with 13 pancakes and allowed three sacks.
OL: Lane Uttley, Senior, Stratford
Graded out at 94% with 20 pancakes. Also caught three touchdowns
OL: Holt Humphrey, Junior, Bushland
Graded out at 96%.
All-Purpose: Pratt McClain, Senior, Gruver
Ran for 1,132 yards and 19 touchdowns while catching six touchdowns on offense. On defense, had 102 tackles with 11 for a loss, three sacks, one interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, a blocked kick, three pressures, and one defensive touchdown.
K: Emiliano Hernandez, Senior, Canadian
Made eight field goals and went 113-of-116 on extra points.
DEFENSE
DL: Luis Calderon, Senior, Sunray
Finished with 105 tackles, 14 for a loss, 2.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.
DL: Jackson Graves, Sophomore, Wheeler
Had 78 tackles, 24 of which went for a loss, six sacks, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
DL: James Sully, Senior, Boys Ranch
Had 94 tackles, 19 TFLs, 4.5 sacks while also rushing for 572 yards and four TDs on offense.
LB: Jacob Marquez, Senior, Olton
140 tackles with an impressive 78 solo stops, 14 TFLs, five sacks, three forced fumbles, four recoveries, two interceptions, four pass breakups, nine pressures and two pick-sixes.
LB: Noah Cantu, Senior, Muleshoe
Totaled 139 tackles including a phenomenal 67 solo stops.
LB: Scout Smith, Senior, Childress
Had 120 tackles, three sacks, four TFLs and a forced fumble.
LB: Crockett Henry, Senior, West Plains
109 tackles, 12 for a loss, four sacks, 16 hurries, one interception, two forced fumbles and one recovered fumble on the season.
DB: Miguel Lopez, Senior, Bovina
Had five interceptions to go with 784 offensive yards and seven scores.
DB: Christian McGuire, Senior, Canyon
We're cheating a bit since McGuire actually played about five positions, but that versatility earns him a spot on the team. 54 tackles, four for a loss, three pass breakups, two interceptions on defense, 22 touchdowns and over 1,300 yards on offense.
DB: Tyler Brooks, Junior, Borger
Had 61 tackles, two interceptions and a pick six at safety.
DB: Boston Ladd, Sophomore, West Plains
Finished the year with 50 tackles, three interceptions, three pass breakups and two force fumbles.
DB: Julian Cervantes, Senior, Perryton
We're cheating a bit again, but Cervantes was too good to leave off the team. Second team all-district defensive back had 1,000 rushing yards with eight scores, 44 catches for 800 yards and seven scores, and passed for seven touchdowns on offense.
P: Jacob Jimenez, Senior, Palo Duro
Averaged 47.8 yards per kickoff with nine touchbacks, made 26 of 33 total kicks with a long field goal of 42 and one blocked kick. Punted 31 times for an average of 37.1 yards, one blocked, two inside the 20 and a long of 53.
Utility: Julio Valdez, Junior, Stratford
129 tackles, 10 for a loss, seven sacks, 12 hurries, five pass deflections and two fumble recoveries on defense. Had two punt return touchdowns on special teams. Scored 21 touchdowns on offense and had 2,293 all-purpose yards.
HONORABLE MENTION
Eddy Mpela, DE, Amarillo High
Connor McCoy, LB, Amarillo High
Will Flaming, QB, Amarillo High
Ruben Guevara, DL, Caprock
Zayden Ramirez, LB/RB, Caprock
TJ Tillman, WR/DB, Tascosa
Coltyn Fulton, QB, Tascosa
Isaiah Hill, OL, Tascosa
Sammy Santos, OL, Palo Duro
Darrien Lewis, QB, Palo Duro
Dylan Ray, RB, Randall
Breken Melton, TE/DE, Randall
Braeden Massengale, OL, Randall
King Tallant, WR, West Plains
Jarrett Diggs, DL, West Plains
Kyron Wooten, WR, West Plains
Sean Wilson, DE, Borger
KJ Jennings, QB, Borger
Mason Mangum, LB, Borger
Colton Mills, QB, Dumas
Imanol Marquez, DB, Dumas
Kalub Ramirez, QB, Hereford
Colton Urbanzyk, LB, Hereford
Anthony Mendoza, DB, Hereford
Daniel Sianez, RB, Muleshoe
Sebastian Kervin, TE/DE, Muleshoe
Josue Siguala, Utility, Muleshoe
Ty Purcell, DB, Bushland
Leon Tu, LB, Canadian
Max Dumbauld, DB, Canadian
Kyler Read, QB, Dalhart
Jett Puga, LB, Dalhart
Alex Penton, LB, Dalhart
Aaron Rodgriguez, OL, Friona
Carson Seaman, QB, Friona
Cade Seaman, Utility, Friona
Blayne Klafka, TE/DT, Spearman
Ethan Caro, OL, Spearman
Ethan Ferguson, OL, Childress
Dareon Mathis, RB, Childress
Karston Long, DL, Stratford
Chase Lantelme, Utility, Stratford
Nixon Folk, DB, Wellington
Jackson Jones, LB, Wellington
Stephen Cowan, DB, Gruver
Michael McCloy, WR, Gruver
Briggs Satterfield, QB, Gruver
Arnold Mendoza, Utility, Sunray
Noel Orozco, OL, Sunray
Kagan Davis, Utility, Sunray
Jared Musik, DL, Clarendon
Colton Caudle, Utility, Clarendon
Mason Sims, Utility, Clarendon
Philip Cook, QB, Shamrock
Terry Menefield, WR, Shamrock
Rodney Holmes, WR, Shamrock
Garrett Ashurst, DB, Wheeler
Tony Salazar, RB, Dimmitt
Brady Thompson, QB, Highland Park
Izaviaha Campolla, WR, Highland Park
Ben Ho, WR, Highland Park
Angel Lara, RB/LB, Bovina
Isaac Acosta, QB, Boys Ranch
Grayson Hagar, DB, Boys Ranch
Wetera Schlacheter, WR/KR, Boys Ranch
Landon Durst, WR/DB, Panhandle
Brayson Choate, LB, Panhandle
Gatlin Green, DE, Vega
Jisiah Lara, OL, Lockney
