Meet the 2023 Amarillo Globe-News six-man football Super Team
OFFENSE
QB: Noe Juarez, Senior, Happy
First team all-state QB, Region 1 Offensive MVP, first-team All-Region Defensive Utility Player. Tossed 32 touchdowns while running for five more.
RB: Sawyer Francis, Senior, Silverton
Ran for 2,025 yards and 36 scores, caught 15 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns and ran five kicks back for touchdowns.
RB: David Meeks, Junior, Follett
Ran for 1,320 yards, 19 touchdowns and passed four 14 on just 47 attempts.
TE: Tyler Tanaro, Junior, Springlake-Earth
Caught 21 passes for 584 yards and 10 scores.
TE: Ryan Weinheimer, Senior, Groom
Caught 36 passes for 602 yards and nine touchdowns.
C: Devin Burris, Senior, Happy
First-team all-state selections.
DEFENSE
DE: Tucker Schlueter, Senior, Valley
Had 115 tackles, five forced fumbles and four sacks.
DE: Tristan Nelson, Senior, Booker
Had 88 tackles and six sacks. Also ran for 977 yards and 10 TDs on offense.
LB: Luke Wheeler, Senior, Miami
Had 115 tackles, 24 for a loss, and two sacks.
LB: Ryan Cox, Senior, Wildorado
Averaged eight tackles a game with two interceptions.
Utility: Stran Henderson, Freshman, McLean
675 all-purpose yards on offense, 45 tackles, three interceptions and four pass deflections.
Utility: Cole Todd, Junior, Kress
Had 56 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and three interceptions. Also ran two kicks back for scores, caught two TDs, ran for 689 yards and nine TDs and threw five TDs.
HONORABLE MENTION
Osiel Ventura, Senior, Follett
Cutter Hodges, Senior, Happy
Quay Hodges, Senior, Happy
Joey Blackmon, Senior, Happy
Carlos Alanis, Senior, Silverton
Micah Hinshaw, Sophomore, Miami
Kris Gorecki, Sophomore, Miami
Tyler Anderson, Sophomore, Miami
Damian Valdes, Freshman, Valley
Aden Woodard, Senior, Wildorado
Blu Washington, Senior, Wildorado
Bryson Shuck, Junior, Groom
Noah Wood, Senior, Groom
Greyson Peet, Junior, Groom
JJ Jaramillo, Senior, Springlake-Earth
Gavin Gonzales, Senior, Springlake-Earth
Slade Berwinkle, Senior, Springlake-Earth
Will Young, Senior, Nazareth
Brody Kimball, Senior, Nazareth
Kade Parks, Senior, Lefors
Joseph Johnson, Freshman, Lefors
