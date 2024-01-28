Meet the 2023 Amarillo Globe-News six-man football Super Team

OFFENSE

QB: Noe Juarez, Senior, Happy

First team all-state QB, Region 1 Offensive MVP, first-team All-Region Defensive Utility Player. Tossed 32 touchdowns while running for five more.

RB: Sawyer Francis, Senior, Silverton

Ran for 2,025 yards and 36 scores, caught 15 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns and ran five kicks back for touchdowns.

RB: David Meeks, Junior, Follett

Ran for 1,320 yards, 19 touchdowns and passed four 14 on just 47 attempts.

TE: Tyler Tanaro, Junior, Springlake-Earth

Caught 21 passes for 584 yards and 10 scores.

TE: Ryan Weinheimer, Senior, Groom

Caught 36 passes for 602 yards and nine touchdowns.

C: Devin Burris, Senior, Happy

First-team all-state selections.

DEFENSE

DE: Tucker Schlueter, Senior, Valley

Had 115 tackles, five forced fumbles and four sacks.

DE: Tristan Nelson, Senior, Booker

Had 88 tackles and six sacks. Also ran for 977 yards and 10 TDs on offense.

LB: Luke Wheeler, Senior, Miami

Had 115 tackles, 24 for a loss, and two sacks.

LB: Ryan Cox, Senior, Wildorado

Averaged eight tackles a game with two interceptions.

Utility: Stran Henderson, Freshman, McLean

675 all-purpose yards on offense, 45 tackles, three interceptions and four pass deflections.

Utility: Cole Todd, Junior, Kress

Had 56 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and three interceptions. Also ran two kicks back for scores, caught two TDs, ran for 689 yards and nine TDs and threw five TDs.

HONORABLE MENTION

Osiel Ventura, Senior, Follett

Cutter Hodges, Senior, Happy

Quay Hodges, Senior, Happy

Joey Blackmon, Senior, Happy

Carlos Alanis, Senior, Silverton

Micah Hinshaw, Sophomore, Miami

Kris Gorecki, Sophomore, Miami

Tyler Anderson, Sophomore, Miami

Damian Valdes, Freshman, Valley

Aden Woodard, Senior, Wildorado

Blu Washington, Senior, Wildorado

Bryson Shuck, Junior, Groom

Noah Wood, Senior, Groom

Greyson Peet, Junior, Groom

JJ Jaramillo, Senior, Springlake-Earth

Gavin Gonzales, Senior, Springlake-Earth

Slade Berwinkle, Senior, Springlake-Earth

Will Young, Senior, Nazareth

Brody Kimball, Senior, Nazareth

Kade Parks, Senior, Lefors

Joseph Johnson, Freshman, Lefors

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Meet the 2023 Amarillo Globe-News six-man football Super Team