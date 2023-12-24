Meet your 2023-24 Volusia-Flagler All-Area High School Football Offensive Team

To round out the fall sports season, it's time to recognize the most explosive offensive players from Volusia-Flagler's 16 high school football teams.

These are the athletes that light up the scoreboard every Friday night, after creating many sleepless hours for those trying to game-plan against them — quarterbacks with rocket arms and game-breaking speed, running backs that are almost impossible to tackle, wide receivers that gain separation before and after the catch, and lineman that bulldoze those that try to break into the backfield.

Eight local FHSAA playoff qualifiers — including state champion Mainland, region champ DeLand and 10-win University — created one of the strongest, deepest fields of Offensive Player of the Year candidates in the better part of a decade.

Nominees

DeLand quarterback TJ Moore (5) rolls out and throws during a game with Centennial on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

TJ Moore, QB, DeLand: The senior completed his second straight 1,000/1,000 season with 1,664 passing yards and 1,348 rushing yards. Moore rushed for 13 touchdowns and threw 21 more without a single interception, connecting on 61% of his attempts.

University's Malachi Walters (1) looks to pass during a game with Seabreeze at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Malachi Walters, QB, University: The top passer in the area during the season by some stretch, the junior finished with a 69% completion rate, 2,238 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Walters ran the ball just 25 times, but averaged 7.4 yards per carry and scored twice.

Pine Ridge's Chris Boddie (10) turns the corner as a Space Coast player gives chase, Friday Sept. 8, 2023.

Chris Boddie, RB, Pine Ridge: The Panthers' offense ran through the junior workhorse as he gained 1,121 scrimmage yards (900 rushing, 221 receiving) on 155 touches. Boddie had five separate 100-yard outings on the ground and scored 17 of the team's 29 touchdowns.

Flagler Palm Coast's Marcus Mitchell runs around the end during a game with DeLand in Palm Coast, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Marcus Mitchell Jr., RB, Flagler Palm Coast: The junior is on pace to become his school's all-time rushing leader after posting a career-best 1,455 yards and 10 touchdowns. Mitchell topped the century mark seven times and gained 7.8 yards per attempt.

Mainland's Khamani Robinson (9) runs down the field during the Bucs' win over St. Augustine in the Class 3S state championship game on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Tallahassee.

Khamani Robinson, RB, Mainland: In his first year with the Bucs, the junior became the program’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2015. Robinson finished third locally with 1,186 yards, adding 14 touchdowns for the state champs.

Seabreeze's Denali Campbell attempts to turn the corner during a game with Mainland at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Denali Campbell, WR, Seabreeze: A dynamic player in all three phases, the junior led the Sandcrabs in rushing (334 yards, two TDs), was eighth in the area in receiving (41 catches, 577 yards, five TDs), returned a kickoff for a touchdown and grabbed two interceptions.

University's Jermane Hayes celebrates scoring after making a reception and running in for a touchdown during a game with Spruce Creek at University High School in Orange City, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

Jermane Hayes, WR, University: The junior demonstrated the ability to score from any part of the field, catching 55 passes for 835 yards and nine touchdowns and returning both a punt and a kickoff 93 yards to the house. Hayes added 19 tackles and one interception at cornerback.

Spruce Creek's Tony Kinsler (2) makes the reception and runs to score a touchdown during a game with New Smyrna Beach at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

Tony Kinsler, WR, Spruce Creek: The junior was the lone Volusia-Flagler athlete to break the 1,000-yard receiving mark this fall, catching 64 passes for 1,063 yards and 11 touchdowns. Kinsler did a fair bit of damage as a runner as well, gaining 317 yards and scoring five times.

DeLand's Wyatt Darlington (11) catches the ball with a Seabreeze defender right on him, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Wyatt Darlington, TE, DeLand: The senior did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs in their Final Four run, even recording sacks in wins over University and Treasure Coast. Darlington caught 20 passes for 254 yards and four TDs, and rushed for 170 yards and another two touchdowns.

Mainland's Christian Hudson (55) runs down Seabreeze's Hayden Hayes (2) at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Christian Hudson, OL, Mainland: The junior has a legitimate case to be the area’s best player at two positions, guard and defensive tackle. A dominant, reliable run blocker, Hudson also made 72 tackles with 29 TFLs on the opposite side of the trenches.

Zyon McRae, OL, DeLand: The senior center, praised for his intelligence, quickness and ability to reach defensive linemen, anchored one of the most potent offenses in Central Florida. DeLand averaged 235.9 rushing yards and 38.6 points per game.

Truth Moody, OL, Spruce Creek: The 6-foot-6, 300-pound senior drew rave reviews from local coaches after settling in as the Hawks’ left tackle. He has a chance to become a second-generation Division I football player; father Tommy played for Florida from 1997-2001.

Madden Santiago, OL, Mainland: Signed this week to continue his career at Harvard, the senior started every game at left tackle and set the edge against some of the state’s top teams.

Mainland’s Elijah Walker (56) kneels and prays after the Bucs' playoff win over Vanguard, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Elijah Walker, OL, Mainland: The senior, committed to Campbell, returned from injury in September and regained top form. The Bucs ran behind Walker plenty when they gained 308 yards in a state semifinal victory over Vanguard.

Mainland quarterback Dennis Murray Jr. finds a seam against St. Augustine during the Class 3S state championship game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Tallahassee.

Dennis Murray Jr., ATH, Mainland: The senior dual-threat cemented legendary status with his performance in the Class 3S final, amassing 380 yards of total offense with two touchdowns and leading a game-winning drive in the final minute. For the year, Murray threw for 1,569 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven picks and rushed for 957 yards and another dozen TDs.

DeLand's Javon Ross trots in to score a touchdown during a game with Flagler Palm Coast in Palm Coast, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Javon Ross, ATH, DeLand: Selected as an All-Area player for the third time, the electric senior burned defenses from the slot, in the backfield and as a kick returner. Ross totaled 2,387 all-purpose yards (including 1,022 rushing and 892 receiving), scored 32 touchdowns and tied for the local lead with six interceptions.

New Smyrna Beach's Armoni Spurlock after scoring during a game with Atlantic at New Smyrna Beach Sports Complex, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Armoni Spurlock, ATH, New Smyrna Beach: The junior parlayed a huge spring into a breakout multi-purpose campaign. Spurlock helped the Barracudas make the playoffs with 669 rushing yards, 492 receiving yards, 13 touchdowns, 62 tackles (42 solo) and three interceptions.

Landon Grover, K, Matanzas: The senior made school history in the Pirates' second game of the year, hitting a 54-yard field goal, the longest in the area this year. Grover made eight of his nine field goal attempts, scored 44 points and recorded 16 touchbacks on kickoffs.

Other Athletes of Note

Seabreeze QB Hayden Hayes looks to pass during a game with Deltona at Deltona High School, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

Hayden Hayes, QB, Seabreeze: Regarded for his leadership, the junior quarterback put up some big numbers despite facing a handful of dominant defenses. Hayes threw for 1,433 yards with 16 touchdowns and five picks.

Spruce Creek's QB Luke Smith (12) looks to pass during a game with New Smyrna Beach at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

Luke Smith, QB, Spruce Creek: The senior gritted through a shoulder injury during the final month of the regular season and helped the Hawks make the playoffs, throwing for 1,884 yards and 21 touchdowns against just three interceptions.

Spruce Creek's Anthony Hayden (7) trots into the end zone for a TD during a game with Deltona at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Anthony Hayden, RB, Spruce Creek: The junior served as the Hawks’ bellcow with the fifth-most carries (141), churning out 653 yards and five touchdowns.

University's Anthony May (22) trots into the end zone for a TD during a game with New Smyrna Beach at New Smyrna Beach Sports Complex, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Anthony May, RB, University: The junior, a summertime transfer from Deltona, thrived as part of the Titans' committee with 594 yards, including a longest carry of 87, and seven touchdowns.

University's Beechie Morris (20) is pushed out of bounds by a DeLand defender, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

Beechie Morris, RB, University: Speaking of University's deep backfield, junior Morris led the group in all major statistical categories — carries (81), rushing yards (604), rushing TDs (nine) and receiving yards (83).

University's Isaiah Baker (6) pulls down a pass for touchdown during a playoff game with DeLand at New Smyrna Beach Sports Complex, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Isaiah Baker, WR, University: The junior caught a team-best 10 touchdowns and led the receiving corps at 18.9 yards per catch, most among any Titan with at least 10 receptions.

Mainland's Clarence McCloud (3) makes the reception during a game with Seabreeze at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Clarence McCloud, WR, Mainland: The senior inherited the No. 1 receiving role for the reshaped Bucs offense, recording 41 receptions for 374 yards and five TDs — none better than the 15-yard snag at the back of the end zone against St. Augustine.

Seabreeze's Landon Smith (8) attempts to run through traffic during a game with University at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Landon Smith, WR, Seabreeze: The senior was among the area’s best deep threats with an average of 21.7 yards per reception, totaling 694 yards and seven touchdowns.

Matanzas' Daniel DeFalco (6) hauls in a pass during spring practice, Tuesday, April, 25, 2023.

Daniel DeFalco, TE, Matanzas: The senior returned to the Pirates for his last varsity season and was an integral part of the passing game, catching 18 balls for 341 yards and five touchdowns.

Vincent Chen, OL, DeLand: The 6-foot-8, 287-pound senior, a relative newcomer to football, blossomed as a senior and shined in pass protection at both the tackle and guard spots.

Nico Duett, OL, University: The junior fit in seamlessly at left tackle with his footwork and strength against opposing bull rushes, protecting Walters as the Titans averaged 186.5 yards per game through the air.

Caleb Geathers, OL, Atlantic: The junior was the key blocker for the single-wing Sharks as they ran for 260.3 yards per game with 28 touchdowns. He added eight TFLs and three sacks on defense.

Stephone Ross, OL, DeLand: The sophomore tackle possesses plenty of Power Five potential with his size (6-6, 275) and athleticism, displayed in particular against Seabreeze when he pulled 35 yards downfield and escorted Javon Ross to the end zone.

Lex Ruckert, OL, University: The senior played a key role in the Titans' run game by getting to the second level on counter plays, and he could eventually find a college home at guard.

Matanzas' Andre Andrews (12) turns the corner as Winter Springs' Kevin Calcano (10) gives chase, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Andre Andrews, ATH, Matanzas: The senior caught fire in district play, recording three straight games of at least 90 receiving yards. In total, Andrews had 35 receptions, 493 yards, five TDs, 20 solo tackles and one interception.

Matanzas QB Dakwon Evans (3) jumps over an Atlantic defender during a touchdown run, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Dakwon Evans, ATH, Matanzas: Fully healed from a collarbone injury that cost him almost all of 2022, the senior threw for 1,401 yards, rushed for 638 yards and accounted for 20 touchdowns.

Father Lopez's Lech Sweeney (4) looks for space after making a catch against Atlantic, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

Lech Sweeney, ATH, Father Lopez: The senior finished the regular season second in the area in receiving yards, catching 43 passes for 817 yards and 11 touchdowns. On defense, Sweeney had 30 tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries.

Owen Baylor takes off on a fake punt in the first quarter of University's win over Hagerty, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Owen Baylor, K, University: The junior booted all three of his field goal attempts, with a long of 32 yards, made 46 of his 50 PAT tries and averaged 32.2 yards per punt.

Honorable Mention

Atlantic: Josh Dudley, Dontavian Taylor

DeLand: Christian Baez, Jonathan Baker, Ladamion Bletcher, Marceles Carey

Deltona: Desean Fludd, Damarion Phillips

Father Lopez: Jacob Lohman

Flagler Palm Coast: Jeremiah Cange, Caden Gonzalez, Joshua Singleton, Mikhail Zysek

Halifax: Jeremiah Barthelemy, Omar Calhoun, Tola Dixon Jr., Brandon McMillian, Karl Nelson

Mainland: Corey Hill, Jaelin Long, Marquis McCants, Tyree Weatherspoon, Colin Wilson, Emmanuel Yisrael

Matanzas: Ahmad Louis-Charles, Jaylon Owens

New Smyrna Beach: Keegan Osterman, Brett Remensnyder, Elijah Rooney

Pine Ridge: Alex Johnson, Ethan White

Seabreeze: Tyrone Cordare, Aiden Ford, Drew McNerney

Spruce Creek: Aiden Lanier, Cameron Oxendine

Taylor: Anthony Milery, Grant Raulerson

Trinity Christian: Joseph Brittain, Izaac Fernandez

University: Jaylen Hill, Demontay Johnson, Barrett Schulz

Warner Christian: Ashton Flores, Breydon Flores

