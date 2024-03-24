Meet the 2023-24 All-Livingston County hockey team

If a Livingston County athlete makes all-state in pretty much any other high school sport, he or she is guaranteed a spot on the all-county first team and will most likely be Player of the Year.

But the depth in talent in hockey is so deep that every year there are first-team all-staters on the all-county second team, as well as second-team all-staters on the honorable mention list.

This season, eight county players made first-team all-state. The first team is comprised entirely of all-staters, while the second team includes two players who were first-team all-state selections.

Brighton, the state Division 1 runner-up, leads the way with four first-team picks.

Cam Duffany

Cam Duffany

► School: Brighton

► Class: Senior

► Position: Forward

► Accomplishments: Duffany is one of only four Livingston County players to make first-team all-state three times and the only one to make the all-division Dream Team this season. He had 36 goals and 34 assists in 30 games as a senior, including a school-record seven-goal game against Ann Arbor Pioneer. His 84 goals and 91 assists in 88 games over three seasons rank him third in school history behind two players who had four-year careers.

► Coach Kurt Kivisto: “He was a guy who played a ton of minutes, played in every situation and was a great leader for us as well. Offensively, he’s as good a player as I’ve ever coached since I’ve been here at Brighton.”

Lane Petit

Lane Petit

► School: Brighton

► Class: Senior

► Position: Forward

► Accomplishments: Petit was Duffany’s linemate all three seasons, making first-team all-state twice and the second team once. He ranks fifth in school history with 147 career points, scoring 89 goals and 58 assists in 87 games. His 36 goals this year tied him with Duffany for third in school history. Petit added 19 assists.

► Coach Kurt Kivisto: “Cam was more of a playmaker. Lane was a guy who could score. He was extremely dangerous with the puck on his stick.”

Ian Kastamo

Ian Kastamo

► School: Hartland

► Class: Junior

► Position: Forward

► Accomplishments: Kastamo burst on the scene as a freshman, scoring the winning goal in overtime in the 2022 state Division 2 championship game. He was Hartland’s third-leading scorer this season with 12 goals and 14 assists in 25 games, but his all-around game is what impressed state coaches enough to make him a first-team all-state pick.

► Coach Rick Gadwa: “Ian was the heartbeat of our team. When Ian went, the rest of the team went. He’s an unbelievable 200-foot player. At first, people might look and say, ‘Who’s that small guy?’ But Ian plays super big.”

Ryan Watkins

Ryan Watkins

► School: Brighton

► Class: Junior

► Position: Defenseman

► Accomplishments: After making second-team all-state last season, Watkins was the anchor on Brighton’s blue line as a junior. Brighton suffered lopsided losses to Detroit Catholic Central and Hartland during a four-game stretch in which he was injured. He had four goals and 15 assists in 25 games.

► Coach Kurt Kivisto: “He competes extremely hard on defense. He takes pride in defending. He owns that part of the game and does a tremendous job with that.”

Chad Pietila

Chad Pietila

► School: Howell

► Class: Sophomore

► Position: Defenseman

► Accomplishments: Pietila has already made a name for himself through his sophomore year, making the state’s all-freshman team last year and first-team all-state this season. He led county defensemen in scoring with four goals and 21 assists in 28 games, scoring at least two points eight times.

► Coach Rocky Johnson: “He moves the puck well. He sees the ice well. He’s just incredibly skilled and is going to be really special as he continues to grow.”

Levi Pennala

Levi Pennala

► School: Brighton

► Class: Senior

► Position: Goaltender

► Accomplishments: Pennala is the first Livingston County goalie to make first-team all-state three times and start in three state championship games. He went 16-2-1 this season, with both losses coming to Detroit Catholic Central, while posting a 1.70 goals against average, a .936 save percentage and five shutouts. He had a 43-14-2 career record.

► Coach Kurt Kivisto: “His numbers this year were as good as I’ve had in the 14 years I’ve been coaching. He was a great leader as well, a great teammate. He was just tremendous for our hockey club.”

SECOND TEAM

Forwards

Jake Pietila, Hartland, Soph.

Ben Huotari, Howell, Jr.

LJ Sabala, Hartland, Sr.

Defensemen

Ty Kraut, Hartland, Jr.

Max Kotsilidis, Hartland, Jr.

Goaltender

Andrew Klei, Howell, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Brighton: Mason Blow (Sr.), Charlie Burchfield (Sr.), Sean McLaren (Sr.), Ryan Nickerson (Sr.), Tim Peterson (Fr.), Aiden Seiter (Sr.). Hartland: Gaige Deuigenio (Jr.), Luca DiGirolamo (Jr.), Brady Hubenschmidt (Jr.), Drew L'Esperance (Jr.), Eli Sturos (Soph.), Michael Zielinski (Jr.). Howell: Joel Eskola (Sr.), Cade Katlin (Sr.), Tanner Sauve (Sr.), Rory Sturos (Jr.). Pinckney: Nolan Doersch (Sr.).

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Meet the 2023-24 All-Livingston County hockey team