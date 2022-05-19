Meet the 2022 Preakness horses
These are the horses running in the 147th Preakness Stakes in 2022 at Pimlico Race Course in northwest Baltimore.
Can the Triple Crown strike it rich twice? Eyes are on Kevin McKathan's 50-1 longshot Fenwick in the Preakness just two weeks after 80-1 Rich Strike shocked the Kentucky Derby.
147th Preakness Stakes preview
This year’s Preakness promises to be the hottest in recent memory. With a forecasted high temperature of 94 degrees, this year’s race day is expected to be blistering, and race organizers are busy readying ways to beat the heat — for humans and horses alike. Saturday could mark the first time in at least 20 years that the high temperature on Preakness day passes 90 degrees, according to ...
Epicenter lost the Kentucky Derby because of a hot pace. Two weeks after getting passed by 80-1 long shot Rich Strike just before the finish line at the Derby, Epicenter goes into Saturday's Preakness as the favorite and clearly the class of the nine-horse field. In a race without Rich Strike and no chance at a Triple Crown, there is still some buzz largely because of filly Secret Oath and that it will be a test of whether Epicenter can beat the heat that could approach a record high.
Longtime Ravens punter Sam Koch retired Thursday and will join the Baltimore coaching staff as a special teams consultant. A 16-year veteran, Koch, 39, appeared in a franchise-record 256 regular-season games, 239 consecutively from 2006-20, also a team record. A 2015 Pro Bowl selection who made the AP's second-team All-Pro squad that season, Koch set franchise records in punts (1,168), punt yardage (52,868), career gross average (45.3), career net average (39.7) and punts inside the 20 (453).
Giant Food florists create floral blankets for Preakness winner
Epicenter is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in a field of nine for Saturday's Preakness at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
Preakness events kickoff with Black Eyed Susan Day
Interstatedaydream, trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Florent Geroux, won the 98th running of the Black-Eyed Susan at Pimlico Race Course on Friday. Insterstatedaydream’s victory in the $250,000 Grade II 1 1/8-mile event for 3-year-old fillies was her second in three starts this year. Meanwhile, Geroux picked up his 38th first-place finish in 2022. The victory came after Geroux placed first in ...