Meet the 2022 Oregon Ducks recruiting class ranked No. 1 in Pac-12

After signing the Pac-12's top recruiting class three years running, Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks are back at it again for the class of 2022.

With a few weeks until the program's annual Saturday Night Live recruiting camp, the Ducks have 15 verbal commitments for the class of 2022. The Ducks are expected to sign around 23 players this upcoming year.

Let's take a look at each one, ordered by commitment date.

Name: Emar'rion Winston, EDGE

Height/Weight: 6'3", 240-pounds

Composite Rating: 3-star, No. 19 EDGE, No. 405 overall

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker had interest from other Pac-12 schools: Arizona State, UCLA and USC (where his other older brother Elijah Winston plays defensive end/linebacker), but ultimately chose Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks.

Name: Andre Dollar, TE

Height/Weight: 6'5.'", 230-pounds

Composite Rating: 3-star, No. 20 TE, No. 463 overall

He committed to Oregon over offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas Tech, UCF, and more.

Dollar told Andrew Nemec of The Oregonian that he plans to graduate high school in December 2021 to enroll early at Oregon to participate in spring football.

Name: Gracen Halton, DL

Height/Weight: 6'3", 270-pounds

Composite Rating: 4-star, No. 34 DL, No. 255 overall

Despite missing his junior high school football season due to COVID-19, Halton still made a name for himself winning the Big Man Challenge at the Under Armour Los Angeles event in February of last year.

"The class of 2022 prospect was the winner of the event's Big Man Challenge and looked nimble in capturing the crown," wrote Blair Angulo about Halton. "At 6-feet-4, 250 lbs., Halton was definitely one of the eye-catchers from a frame standpoint and he backed it up with the way he moved through drills. He maintained good leverage in pass-rush battles and easily gained ground by changing directions once he was engaged."

As a sophomore on varsity, Halton had 41 solo tackles, 12.0 tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks in 11 games.

Name: Lando Hullaby, Safety

Height/Weight: 6'0", 185-pounds

Composite Rating: 4-star, No. 21 safety, No. 253 overall

One year after being named Texas District 6-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year, Hullaby helped lead Mansfield Timberview to an 11-2 record and a Texas 5A D-II third-round playoff appearance in 2020.

Name: Percy Lewis, JUCO OT

Height/Weight: 6'8", 360-pounds

Composite Rating: 3-star, No. 1 JUCO player nationally

In high school as a senior, he made 54 tackles, 36 assisted tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 6 QBH, 1 FR and 5 FF and was named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches Class 1A All-State First Team.

Name: Tanner Bailey, QB

Height/Weight: 6'1", 195-pounds

Composite Rating: 4-star, No. 14 QB, No. 216 overall

In an interview with 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wilfong, Bailey said he has grown close with Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead.

"I speak with both of them daily. I know they’ve got a great class coming in, would love to help build their ‘22 class," Bailey said.

He got an Oregon offer in May 2020.

Name: Trejon WIlliams, Safety

Height/Weight: 6'0", 195-pounds

Composite Rating: 4-star, No. 23 safety, No. 199 overall

The Oregon Ducks were considered the heavy favorite to land Williams given his relationship with Oregon Director of Player Personnel Don Johnson Jr., who coached him at Jefferson before accepting the job in Eugene.

The Ducks offered Williams on January 29th, 2021 when the NCAA changed a rule which initially disallowed the school to recruit him due to the hiring of Johnson Jr.

Additionally, the Oregonian's Andrew Nemec wrote "adding to the Ducks’ chances was the recent hiring of safeties coach Marcel Yates, a former California assistant coach who has a strong relationship with the Jefferson star."

Name: Stephon Johnson, WR

Height/Weight: 6'0", 175-pounds

Composite Rating: 3-star, No. 70 WR, No. 507 overall

Johnson caught 25 passes for 588 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior.

Name: Sir Mells, DL

Height/Weight: 6'4", 310-pounds

Composite Rating: 3-star, No. 120 DL, No. 864 overall

Mells committed to Washington in December before de-commiting in February, ten days after receiving an Oregon offer.

He was a high school teammate of current Oregon tight end Moliki Matavao at Liberty High School.

Name: TJ Dudley, Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6'1", 220-pounds

Composite Rating: 4-star, No. 23 LB, No. 199 overall

“My visit to Oregon was awesome,” Dudley told On3Sports. “Coach Cristobal and coach Wilson were there as soon as I got off the plane. Those two and the entire staff showed me they care. I loved it.”

As a sophomore in 2019, Dudley posted 131 tackles to go with 7.5 sacks, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Name: Michael Wooten, OT

Height/Weight: 6'6", 290-pounds

Composite Rating: 3-star, No. 119 OT

"He's a very down-to-earth guy," Wooten told Dylan Ruebenking of Ducks Digest in reference to Coach Cristobal. "I really got that energy right off the bat from him."

The 6'6", 290-pound tackle chose Oregon over Colorado, Arizona State, Utah, San Diego State and more. In total, he held seven FBS offers.

Name: Cameron Williams, OT

Height/Weight: 6'5", 360-pounds

Composite Rating: 3-star, No. 43 OT, No. 440 overall

247Sports Composite Ranking ranks Williams as the nation's No. 43 offensive tackle and No. 440 player nationally, however, his offer list includes schools such as LSU, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, USC, and many more. So his offer list indicates a player much better than being listed outside the top-400 prospects.

Name: Nicolas Anderson, WR

Height/Weight: 6'3.5", 195-pounds

Composite Rating: 4-star, No. 30 WR, No. 214 overall

As a junior, he helped Katy High School win the Texas 6A D-II state championship after running the 110m hurdles with a time of 16.10 seconds.

Name: Kelvin Banks, OT

Height/Weight: 6'5", 300-pounds

Composite Rating: 5-star, No. 2 OT, No. 15 overall

The 6'5", 300-pound prospect immediately becomes the headliner of the Ducks 2022 recruiting class holding a five-star composite ranking in 247Sports. The website's own evaluators have Banks on the cusp of five-star status as the nation's No. 34 player and No. 3 offensive tackle.

Name: Isaiah Sategna, WR

Height/Weight: 5'11", 170-pounds

Composite Rating: 4-star, No. 34 WR, No. 223 overall

As a junior in 2020, the speedster caught 41 balls for 823 yards and eight touchdowns.

During his sophomore track and field season, he won five state titles (60m, 60m high hurdles, 200m, 400m, long jump), setting state records in the 60m and 60m high hurdles.

