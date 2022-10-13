Meet your 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings — who crave mac & cheese, bacon and kebob pizza

Free Press sports writer Helene St. James breaks down the Detroit Red Wings' 2022-23 roster for Friday's opening night against the Montreal Canadiens:

F Tyler Bertuzzi

Age: 27.

Salary cap hit: $4,750,000.

2021-22 stats: 30 goals, 32 assists in 68 games.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Bacon.

D Ben Chiarot

Age: 31.

Salary cap hit: $4,750,000.

2021-22 stats: 26 points, 48 penalty minutes in 74 games with Canadiens and Panthers.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Pizza — cheese, pepperoni, bacon.

F Andrew Copp

Age: 28.

Salary cap hit: $5,625,000.

2021-22 stats: 21 goals, 32 assists in 72 games with Jets and Rangers.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Chicken quesadilla with cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa.

F Adam Erne

Age: 27.

Salary cap hit: $2,100,000.

2021-22 stats: 6 goals, 13 assists in 79 games.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: My mom’s chicken cutlets.

D Robert Hagg

Age: 27.

Salary cap hit: $800,000.

2021-22 stats: 9 points in 64 games with Sabres and Panthers.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Tacos.

D Filip Hronek

Age: 24.

Salary cap hit: $4,400,000.

2021-22 stats: 33 assists, minus-29 rating in 78 games.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Svíčková (a Czech dish made with steak, vegetables and cream).

G Ville Husso

Age: 27.

Salary cap hit: $4,750,000.

2021-22 stats: 2.56 GAA in 40 games with Blues.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Pasta, with marinara sauce and chicken.

F Dominik Kubalik

Age: 27.

Salary cap hit: $2,500,000.

2021-22 stats: 15 goals, 17 assists in 78 games with Blackhawks.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Hot dogs.

F Dylan Larkin

Age: 26.

Salary cap hit: $6,100,000.

2021-22 stats: 31 goals (Wings-high), 38 assists in 71 games.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Sausage egg McMuffin.

D Gustav Lindstrom

Age: 23.

Salary cap hit: $850,000.

2021-22 stats: 13 points in 63 games.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Tacos — beef, corn, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, guacamole and salsa.

D Olli Määttä

Age: 28.

Salary cap hit: $2,250,000.

2021-22 stats: 8 points in 66 games.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Ribeye, medium rare.

G Alex Nedeljkovic

Age: 26.

Salary cap hit: $3,000,000.

2021-22 stats: 20-24-9 record, 3.31 GAA.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Tiramisu.

D Jordan Oesterle

Age: 30.

Salary cap hit: $1,350,000.

2021-22 stats: 8 points in 45 games.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Prime rib, medium rare, with mashed potatoes.

F David Perron

Age: 34.

Salary cap hit: $4,750,000.

2021-22 stats: 27 goals, 30 assists in 67 games with Blues.

F Michael Rasmussen

Age: 23.

Salary cap hit: $1,460,000.

2021-22 stats: 15 goals, 12 assists in 80 games.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce.

F Lucas Raymond

Age: 20.

Salary cap hit: $925,000.

2021-22 stats: 23 goals, 34 assists in 82 games.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Swedish kebob pizza.

D Moritz Seider

Age: 21.

Salary cap hit: $863,333.

2021-22 stats: 7 goals, 43 assists in 82 games; won Calder Trophy.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Sushi.

F Elmer Söderblom

Age: 21.

Salary cap hit: $878,333.

2021-22 stats: 21 goals in 52 games with Frolunda of SHL.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: A really good hamburger with cheese, bacon, tomato, onions.

F Oskar Sundqvist

Age: 28.

Salary cap hit: $2,750,000.

2021-22 stats: 4 goals, 4 assists in 18 games with Wings after midseason trade.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Hamburgers.

F Pius Suter

Age: 26.

Salary cap hit: $3,250,000.

2021-22 stats: 15 goals, 21 assists in 82 games.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Raclette (a popular Swiss dish centered around melted cheese).

F Joe Veleno

Age: 22.

Salary cap hit: $894,167.

2021-22 stats: 8 goals, 7 assists in 66 games.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Kraft Mac & Cheese and LifeSavers gummies.

F Jakub Vrana

Age: 26.

Salary cap hit: $5,250,000.

2021-22 stats: 13 goals, 6 assists in 26 games.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Spaghetti alfredo.

F Filip Zadina

Age: 22.

Salary cap hit: $1,825,000.

2021-22 stats: 10 goals, 14 assists in 74 games.

Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Filet mignon with mashed potatoes and béarnaise sauce.

