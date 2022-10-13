Meet your 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings — who crave mac & cheese, bacon and kebob pizza
Free Press sports writer Helene St. James breaks down the Detroit Red Wings' 2022-23 roster for Friday's opening night against the Montreal Canadiens:
F Tyler Bertuzzi
Age: 27.
Salary cap hit: $4,750,000.
2021-22 stats: 30 goals, 32 assists in 68 games.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Bacon.
D Ben Chiarot
Age: 31.
Salary cap hit: $4,750,000.
2021-22 stats: 26 points, 48 penalty minutes in 74 games with Canadiens and Panthers.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Pizza — cheese, pepperoni, bacon.
F Andrew Copp
Age: 28.
Salary cap hit: $5,625,000.
2021-22 stats: 21 goals, 32 assists in 72 games with Jets and Rangers.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Chicken quesadilla with cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa.
F Adam Erne
Age: 27.
Salary cap hit: $2,100,000.
2021-22 stats: 6 goals, 13 assists in 79 games.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: My mom’s chicken cutlets.
D Robert Hagg
Age: 27.
Salary cap hit: $800,000.
2021-22 stats: 9 points in 64 games with Sabres and Panthers.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Tacos.
D Filip Hronek
Age: 24.
Salary cap hit: $4,400,000.
2021-22 stats: 33 assists, minus-29 rating in 78 games.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Svíčková (a Czech dish made with steak, vegetables and cream).
G Ville Husso
Age: 27.
Salary cap hit: $4,750,000.
2021-22 stats: 2.56 GAA in 40 games with Blues.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Pasta, with marinara sauce and chicken.
F Dominik Kubalik
Age: 27.
Salary cap hit: $2,500,000.
2021-22 stats: 15 goals, 17 assists in 78 games with Blackhawks.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Hot dogs.
F Dylan Larkin
Age: 26.
Salary cap hit: $6,100,000.
2021-22 stats: 31 goals (Wings-high), 38 assists in 71 games.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Sausage egg McMuffin.
D Gustav Lindstrom
Age: 23.
Salary cap hit: $850,000.
2021-22 stats: 13 points in 63 games.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Tacos — beef, corn, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, guacamole and salsa.
D Olli Määttä
Age: 28.
Salary cap hit: $2,250,000.
2021-22 stats: 8 points in 66 games.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Ribeye, medium rare.
G Alex Nedeljkovic
Age: 26.
Salary cap hit: $3,000,000.
2021-22 stats: 20-24-9 record, 3.31 GAA.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Tiramisu.
D Jordan Oesterle
Age: 30.
Salary cap hit: $1,350,000.
2021-22 stats: 8 points in 45 games.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Prime rib, medium rare, with mashed potatoes.
F David Perron
Age: 34.
Salary cap hit: $4,750,000.
2021-22 stats: 27 goals, 30 assists in 67 games with Blues.
F Michael Rasmussen
Age: 23.
Salary cap hit: $1,460,000.
2021-22 stats: 15 goals, 12 assists in 80 games.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce.
F Lucas Raymond
Age: 20.
Salary cap hit: $925,000.
2021-22 stats: 23 goals, 34 assists in 82 games.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Swedish kebob pizza.
D Moritz Seider
Age: 21.
Salary cap hit: $863,333.
2021-22 stats: 7 goals, 43 assists in 82 games; won Calder Trophy.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Sushi.
F Elmer Söderblom
Age: 21.
Salary cap hit: $878,333.
2021-22 stats: 21 goals in 52 games with Frolunda of SHL.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: A really good hamburger with cheese, bacon, tomato, onions.
F Oskar Sundqvist
Age: 28.
Salary cap hit: $2,750,000.
2021-22 stats: 4 goals, 4 assists in 18 games with Wings after midseason trade.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Hamburgers.
F Pius Suter
Age: 26.
Salary cap hit: $3,250,000.
2021-22 stats: 15 goals, 21 assists in 82 games.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Raclette (a popular Swiss dish centered around melted cheese).
F Joe Veleno
Age: 22.
Salary cap hit: $894,167.
2021-22 stats: 8 goals, 7 assists in 66 games.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Kraft Mac & Cheese and LifeSavers gummies.
F Jakub Vrana
Age: 26.
Salary cap hit: $5,250,000.
2021-22 stats: 13 goals, 6 assists in 26 games.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Spaghetti alfredo.
F Filip Zadina
Age: 22.
Salary cap hit: $1,825,000.
2021-22 stats: 10 goals, 14 assists in 74 games.
Food he’d eat every day if no consequences: Filet mignon with mashed potatoes and béarnaise sauce.
