Meet the 20 horses running in the 2022 Kentucky Derby

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place this Saturday at Churchill Downs.

While it's a wide open field this year, two horses — Epicenter and Zandon — stand above the rest heading into the race.

Below we go post by post to break down the chances of every horse in this year's Run for the Roses.

The field for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is officially set.

Earlier in the week, posts were drawn for this weekend's Run for the Roses, with 20 talented horses making up a field that feels pretty wide open.

Take a look below as we go post by post to give you the rundown on every horse racing this weekend at the Kentucky Derby.

1. Mo Donegal (10/1)

Kentucky Derby entrant Mo Donegal works out at Churchill Downs. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Trainer/Jockey: Todd Pletcher/Irad Ortiz Jr.

Career wins: 3

Recent result: 1st at Wood Memorial

One thing to know: Mo Donegal was impressive his last time out with a win at the Wood Memorial, but a horse hasn't won the Kentucky Derby out of the first gate since Ferdinand did it in 1986. In a field as crowded as the Derby, starting right on the rail isn't easy.

2. Happy Jack (30/1)

Kentucky Derby entrant Happy Jack works out at Churchill Downs. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Trainer/Jockey: Doug O'Neill/Rafael Bejarano

Career wins: 1

Recent result: 3rd at Santa Anita Derby

One thing to know: Happy Jack finished behind two other Derby horses at the Santa Anita Derby last month, trailing both Taiba and Messier. He'd need to make a big leap between then and the starting gate on Saturday to be a factor at Churchill Downs.

3. Epicenter (7/2)

Kentucky Derby entrant Epicenter works out at Churchill Downs. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Trainer/Jockey: Steve Asmussen/Joel Rosario

Career wins: 4

Recent result: 1st at Louisiana Derby

One thing to know: Epicenter enters the Kentucky Derby as a potential favorite, winning four of his past five starts dating back to November 2021. At the Louisiana Derby, he topped a talented field that included Kentucky Derby contenders Zozos and Pioneer of Medina. Jockey Joel Rosario knows what it takes to win at Churchill Downs, having ridden Orb to victory at the 2013 Kentucky Derby.

4. Summer Is Tomorrow (30/1)

Kentucky Derby entrant Summer Is Tomorrow works out at Churchill Downs. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Trainer/Jockey: Bhupat Seemar/Mickael Barzalona

Story continues

Career wins: 2

Recent result: 2nd at UAE Derby

One thing to know: Summer Is Tomorrow might start fast, but it's doubtful he'll be a factor come the homestretch on Saturday. Expect his odds to be much longer than 30/1 by post time.

5. Smile Happy (20/1)

Kentucky Derby entrant Smile Happy works out at Churchill Downs. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Trainer/Jockey: Ken McPeek/Corey Lanerie

Career wins: 2

Recent result: 2nd at Blue Grass Stakes

One thing to know: Smile Happy ran a solid race at the Blue Grass Stakes, finishing second despite running on the outside through the majority of the race. If things break his way from the fifth gate, he could be a factor for your trifecta.

6. Messier (8/1)

Kentucky Derby entrant Messier works out at Churchill Downs. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Trainer/Jockey: Tim Yakteen/John Velazquez

Career wins: 3

Recent result: 2nd at Santa Anita Derby

One thing to know: Trainer Tim Yakteen is stepping in to take care of Bob Baffert's Kentucky Derby contenders as Baffert serves a suspension handed down after Medina Spirit's failed drug test last year. In Messier, Yakteen has a horse that could make waves. In six career starts, Messier has never finished lower than second.

7. Crown Pride (20/1)

Kentucky Derby entrant Crown Pride is ridden by exercise rider Maso Matsuda during a workout at Churchill Downs. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Trainer/Jockey: Kochi Shintani/Christophe Lemaire

Career wins: 3

Recent result: 1st at UAE Derby

One thing to know: UAE Derby winners have not fared well at the Kentucky Derby in recent years. Plus Que Parfait finished eighth in 2019 after winning the UAE Derby, and Mendelssohn finished dead last at the 2018 Kentucky Derby. Crown Pride has the speed to improve on those results, but he still might struggle to hit the board.

8. Charge It (20/1)

Kentucky Derby entrant Charge It works out at Churchill Downs. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Trainer/Jockey: Todd Pletcher/Luis Saez

Career wins: 1

Recent result: 2nd at Florida Derby

One thing to know: Charge It ran a brilliant race at the Florida Derby, showing off some impressive closing speed and maneuvering through traffic to finish just a half-length off of White Abbario. If jockey Luis Saez gives him a good ride this weekend, Charge It could be a longshot to watch.

9. Tiz The Bomb (30/1)

Kentucky Derby entrant Tiz The Bomb works out at Churchill Downs. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Trainer/Jockey: Ken McPeek/Brian Hernandez Jr.

Career wins: 5

Recent result: 1st at Jeff Ruby Stakes

One thing to know: Tiz The Bomb has an impressive record, but four of his five wins have come on synthetic surfaces or turf. He has the speed to contend, but will need to show something on dirt that he hasn't shown in some time if he's to pull off the upset.

10. Zandon (3/1)

Kentucky Derby entrant Zandon works out at Churchill Downs. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Trainer/Jockey: Chad Brown/Flavien Prat

Career wins: 2

Recent result: 1st at Blue Grass Stakes

One thing to know: Along with Epicenter, Zandon is one of the two horses that could go off as the favorite on Saturday. Zandon's record is limited but impressive, with a win over several Derby contenders at the Blue Grass Stakes that showed his ability to kick into fifth gear and leave the pack in the dust. Jockey Flavien Prat is riding well, and could end the day covered in roses with a good race.

11. Pioneer of Medina (30/1)

Kentucky Derby entrant Pioneer of Medina works out at Churchill Downs. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Trainer/Jockey: Todd Pletcher/Joe Bravo

Career wins: 2

Recent result: 3rd at Louisiana Derby

One thing to know: Pioneer of Medina has faced Kentucky Derby talent in both of his past two races, and finished third and fourth respectively. His odds will be long enough to make him a worthy inclusion on your trifecta bets, but would need a perfect race and a few extra breaks along the way in order to win.

12. Taiba (12/1)

Kentucky Derby entrant Taiba works out at Churchill Downs. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Trainer/Jockey: Tim Yakteen/Mike Smith

Career wins: 2

Recent result: 1st at Santa Anita Derby

One thing to know: Taiba is undefeated, but has only raced two times in his career. Jockey Mike Smith has won the Kentucky Derby twice already, and at 56, could become the oldest jockey to ever win the race should he and Taiba prevail on Saturday.

13. Simplification (20/1)

Kentucky Derby entrant Simplification works out at Churchill Downs. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Trainer/Jockey: Antonio Sano/Jose Ortiz

Career wins: 3

Recent result: 3rd at Florida Derby

One thing to know: Simplification led the Florida Derby coming out of the final turn, but was ultimately chased down by fellow Kentucky Derby contenders Charge It and White Abbario. Coming out of the 13th gate, Simplification could battle near the front of the pack at Churchill Downs if given the right ride, but he'll need to hold off closers better than he did his last time out.

14. Barber Road (30/1)

Kentucky Derby entrant Barber Road works out at Churchill Downs. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Trainer/Jockey: John Ortiz/Reylu Gutierrez

Career wins: 2

Recent result: 2nd at Arkansas Derby

One thing to know: Barber Road has not won any of his past five starts, but has finished second in four of those races. Those looking to juice their trifectas and superfectas might include him at the bottom, but don't expect him to win.

15. White Abbario (10/1)

Kentucky Derby entrant White Abarrio works out at Churchill Downs. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Trainer/Jockey: Saffie Joseph Jr./Tyler Gaffalione

Career wins: 4

Recent result: 1st at Florida Derby

One thing to know: White Abbario is a gorgeous grey you can't miss coming out of the gate. Winner of four of his five career starts, he has strong closing speed and has come out on top against Kentucky Derby competition in his past two outings. The only loss of White Abbario's career came at Churchill Downs last year — can he find redemption on the same track this weekend?

16. Cyberknife (20/1)

Kentucky Derby entrant Cyberknife works out at Churchill Downs. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Trainer/Jockey: Brad Cox/Florent Geroux

Career wins: 3

Recent result: 1st at Arkansas Derby

One thing to know: Jockey Florent Geroux ultimately won last year's Kentucky Derby on the back of Mandaloun after Medina Spirit was disqualified weeks following the actual race. Still, this year with Cyberknife, Geroux would undoubtedly prefer to get a win that can be celebrated in the winner's circle.

17. Classic Causeway (30/1)

Kentucky Derby entrant Classic Causeway works out at Churchill Downs. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Trainer/Jockey: Brian Lynch/Julien Laparoux

Career wins: 3

Recent result: 11th at Florida Derby

One thing to know: No horse has ever won the Kentucky Derby running out of the 17th gate. Barring a minor miracle, Classic Causeway won't become the first to do it on Saturday.

18. Tawny Port (30/1)

Kentucky Derby entrant Tawny Port works out at Churchill Downs. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Trainer/Jockey: Brad Cox/Ricardo Santana Jr.

Career wins: 3

Recent result: 1st at Lexington Stakes

One thing to know: Tawny Port has already raced twice since the start of April, but if you're a believer in his talent, he could steal a trifecta spot on Saturday.

19. Zozos (20/1)

Kentucky Derby entrant Zozos works out at Churchill Downs. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Trainer/Jockey: Brad Cox/Manny Franco

Career wins: 3

Recent result: 2nd at Louisiana Derby

One thing to know: Given his opening speed, Zozos is far more likely to be a factor in the first half of the race than the second.

20. Ethereal Road (30/1)

Kentucky Derby entrant Ethereal Road works out at Churchill Downs. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Trainer/Jockey: D. Wayne Lukas/Luis Contreras

Career wins: 1

Recent result: 4th at Lexington Stakes

One thing to know: Ethereal Road has won just one race in seven career starts. Coming out of the 20th gate, he'd need quite a miraculous ride to secure the second win of his career at the Kentucky Derby.

Read the original article on Insider