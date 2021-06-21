Meet the 12 Women Off to Vie For US Basketball's Seventh Straight Olympic Gold

<p>Atkins was drafted seventh overall to the WNBA in 2018 after attending four years at the University of Texas in Austin. She has one WNBA championship title under her belt that she earned in 2019 with the Washington Mystics. This will be Atkins's first Olympic Games. You can <a href="http://www.usab.com/basketball/players/womens/a/atkins-ariel.aspx" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:check out her USA Basketball profile here">check out her USA Basketball profile here</a>.</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong> 24</p> <p><strong>Current WNBA Team:</strong> Washington Mystics</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> Guard</p> <p><strong>Instagram:</strong> <a href="http://www.instagram.com/iamarielatkins/" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@iamarielatkins">@iamarielatkins</a></p>
<p>Bird, engaged to soccer's <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/sue-bird-megan-rapinoe-are-engaged-47933848" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Megan Rapinoe">Megan Rapinoe</a>, is a four-time Olympic veteran who has brought home a team gold with every Olympic appearance. She is the only basketball player ever - on both the men's and women's sides - to <a href="http://www.usab.com/news-events/news/2018/09/wwc-6-aus.aspx" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:win four World Cup titles">win four World Cup titles</a>, and with her fourth WNBA championship victory last October, <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/how-many-wnba-championships-has-sue-bird-won-47859764" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she became the only WNBA player to claim championship wins in three different decades">she became the only WNBA player to claim championship wins in three different decades</a>. <a href="https://www.usab.com/basketball/players/womens/b/bird-sue.aspx" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Check out her USA Basketball profile here">Check out her USA Basketball profile here</a>.</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong> 40</p> <p><strong>Current WNBA Team:</strong> Seattle Storm</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> Guard</p> <p><strong>Instagram:</strong> <a href="http://www.instagram.com/sbird10/" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@sbird10">@sbird10</a></p>
<p>Charles has won three World Cup gold medals and two Olympic gold medals. She founded <a href="http://www.hopeysheart.org/about-us/" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hopey's Heart Foundation">Hopey's Heart Foundation</a> in April 2013 in honor of her aunt, Maureen "Hopey" Vaz, who passed away that year of multiple organ failure. The foundation raises awareness about sudden cardiac arrest and funds the placement of automated external defibrillators (AED) in schools and other locations. <a href="https://www.usab.com/basketball/players/womens/c/charles-tina.aspx" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Check out her USA Basketball profile here">Check out her USA Basketball profile here</a>.</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong> 32</p> <p><strong>Current WNBA Team:</strong> Washington Mystics</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> Center</p> <p><strong>Instagram:</strong> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/tina31charles/" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@tina31charles">@tina31charles</a></p>
<p>Collier, a UConn graduate, won a gold medal at the <a href="http://www.usab.com/news-events/news/2014/08/us-youth-olympic-womens-team-wins-gold.aspx" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2014 Youth Olympic Games in 3x3 basketball">2014 Youth Olympic Games in 3x3 basketball</a> and was drafted sixth overall to the WNBA in 2019. She was <a href="http://www.teamusa.org/News/2020/September/07/Napheesa-Collier-Could-Be-Playing-Herself-Into-A-Very-Tough-Decision" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:originally considered for the first-ever USA Basketball 3x3 Olympic team">originally considered for the first-ever USA Basketball 3x3 Olympic team</a> before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. This will be her debut Olympic Games. You can <a href="https://www.usab.com/basketball/players/womens/c/collier-napheesa.aspx" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:check out her USA Basketball profile here">check out her USA Basketball profile here</a>.</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong> 24</p> <p><strong>Current WNBA Team:</strong> Minnesota Lynx</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> Guard / forward</p> <p><strong>Instagram:</strong> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/napheesa24/" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@napheesa24">@napheesa24</a></p>
<p>Diggins-Smith, <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/family/skylar-diggins-smith-postpartum-depression-47208765" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a mom of one">a mom of one</a>, will be playing in her very first Olympic Games. She earned a gold medal at the 3x3 World Championships in 2012. <a href="https://www.usab.com/basketball/players/womens/d/diggins-skylar.aspx" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Check out her USA Basketball profile here">Check out her USA Basketball profile here</a>.</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong> 30</p> <p><strong>Current WNBA Team:</strong> Phoenix Mercury</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> Guard</p> <p><strong>Instagram:</strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/skylardigginssmith/" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@skylardigginssmith">@skylardigginssmith</a></p>
<p>Fowles <a href="http://www.swishappeal.com/wnba/2020/7/29/21346105/wnba-sylvia-fowles-breaks-rebounding-record-minnesota-lynx-seattle-storm-breanna-stewart-sue-bird" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:broke the WNBA's career rebounds record">broke the WNBA's career rebounds record</a> back in July of 2020, surpassing current Minnesota Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson. This will be Fowles's fourth Olympic Games. <a href="https://www.usab.com/basketball/players/womens/f/fowles-sylvia.aspx" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Check out her USA Basketball profile here">Check out her USA Basketball profile here</a>.</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong> 35</p> <p><strong>Current WNBA Team:</strong> Minnesota Lynx</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> Center</p> <p><strong>Instagram:</strong> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/sylvia_fowles/" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@sylvia_fowles">@sylvia_fowles</a></p>
<p>Gray, who won the WNBA Championships in 2016 with the Los Angeles Sparks, will be heading to her first-ever Olympic Games. She also <a href="http://www.wnba.com/player/chelsea-gray/" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:plays professionally overseas">plays professionally overseas</a>. <a href="http://www.usab.com/basketball/players/womens/g/gray-chelsea.aspx" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Check out her USA Basketball profile here">Check out her USA Basketball profile here</a>.</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong> 28</p> <p><strong>Current WNBA Team:</strong> Las Vegas Aces</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> Guard</p> <p><strong>Instagram:</strong> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/cgray209/" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@cgray209">@cgray209</a></p>
<p>Griner is a two-time Wold Cup gold medalist, and won the 2014 WNBA Championships with the Phoenix Mercury. This will be Griner's second Olympic Games. <a href="http://www.usab.com/basketball/players/womens/g/griner-brittney.aspx" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Check out her USA Basketball profile here">Check out her USA Basketball profile here</a>.</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong> 30</p> <p><strong>Current WNBA Team:</strong> Phoenix Mercury</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> Center</p> <p><strong>Instagram:</strong> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/brittneyyevettegriner/" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@brittneyyevettegriner">@brittneyyevettegriner</a></p>
<p>Loyd, a two-time WNBA champion, also <a href="http://www.usab.com/news-events/news/2020/02/jewell-loyd-feature.aspx" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:plays professionally overseas during the offseason">plays professionally overseas during the offseason</a>. She is known as the "<a href="http://www.si.com/wnba/2020/11/06/jewell-loyd-seattle-storm-wnba-title-kobe-bryant" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Gold Mamba">The Gold Mamba</a>," which was a nickname <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/vanessa-bryant-instagram-tribute-to-kobe-may-2021-48324077" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kobe Bryant">Kobe Bryant</a> gave her when she turned pro, according to <strong>Sports Illustrated</strong>. This will be Loyd's first Olympic Games. <a href="http://www.usab.com/basketball/players/womens/l/loyd-jewell.aspx" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Check out her USA Basketball profile here">Check out her USA Basketball profile here</a>.</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong> 27</p> <p><strong>Current WNBA Team:</strong> Seattle Storm</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> Guard</p> <p><strong>Instagram:</strong> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/jewellloyd/" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@jewellloyd">@jewellloyd</a></p>
<p>In 2016, Stewart was the first overall WNBA draft pick. Later that year, she was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year. She is a two-time WNBA champion and competed at the Olympics for Team USA in Rio. She's engaged to <a href="http://www.instagram.com/p/COYuQO9FsD-/" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marta Xargay Casademont">Marta Xargay Casademont</a>, a Spanish pro basketball player. <a href="https://www.usab.com/basketball/players/womens/s/stewart-breanna.aspx" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Check out Stewart's USA Basketball profile here">Check out Stewart's USA Basketball profile here</a>.</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong> 26</p> <p><strong>Current WNBA Team:</strong> Seattle Storm</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> Forward / center</p> <p><strong>Instagram:</strong> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/breannastewart30/" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@breannastewart30">@breannastewart30</a></p>
<p>This will be Taurasi's fifth Olympic Games, and she's won a gold medal at every Olympics she's been to so far. She also has three gold medals from World Cups over the years and has scored the most points out of any athlete in the WNBA, <a href="http://www.espn.com/wnba/story/_/id/19673382/phoenix-mercury-star-diana-taurasi-becomes-wnba-all-scoring-leader" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:surpassing Tina Thompson in 2017">surpassing Tina Thompson in 2017</a>. <a href="https://www.usab.com/basketball/players/womens/t/taurasi-diana.aspx" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Check out her USA Basketball profile here">Check out her USA Basketball profile here</a>.</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong> 39</p> <p><strong>Current WNBA Team:</strong> Phoenix Mercury</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> Guard</p> <p><strong>Instagram:</strong> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/dianataurasi/" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@dianataurasi">@dianataurasi</a></p>
<p>Wilson spent a stellar four years as a South Carolina Gamecock and has a <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/aja-wilson-statue-south-carolina-48116727" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:statue on the university grounds to prove it">statue on the university grounds to prove it</a>. She founded the A'ja Wilson Foundation in 2019 to <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/aja-wilson-us-womens-basketball-interview-47168009" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:provide grant opportunities and resources for children with dyslexia">provide grant opportunities and resources for children with dyslexia</a>. This will be her first Olympics. <a href="https://www.usab.com/basketball/players/womens/w/wilson-aja.aspx" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Check out her USA Basketball profile here">Check out her USA Basketball profile here</a>.</p> <p><strong>Age:</strong> 24</p> <p><strong>Current WNBA Team:</strong> Las Vegas Aces</p> <p><strong>Position:</strong> Forward</p> <p><strong>Instagram:</strong> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/aja22wilson/" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@aja22wilson">@aja22wilson</a></p>
The US Olympic women's basketball team has officially been named ahead of the Tokyo Games this summer. In a Monday-morning Today Show appearance, legendary coach Dawn Staley, along with legends in their own right Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, announced the 12-person roster. The talented group is packed with veteran players and Olympic newbies alike, and they will be aiming to win the country's seventh consecutive - and ninth overall - gold medal.

"I know you show a roster full of 12 players. There are a lot of players that aren't on this list that have helped us," Staley noted after the announcement, adding that you need a "great mix" of athletes. She stated that combining now-five-time Olympians Bird and Taurasi and other experienced players (two-time Olympian Tina Charles and 2016 Olympians Breanna Stewart and Brittney Griner, for instance) with youthful athletes is essential. "We don't want to be the team that ends that streak of gold-medal winnings," Staley said.

US Olympic Women's Basketball Team Roster For Tokyo 2021

  1. Ariel Atkins

  2. Sue Bird

  3. Tina Charles

  4. Napheesa Collier

  5. Skylar Diggins-Smith

  6. Sylvia Fowles

  7. Chelsea Gray

  8. Brittney Griner

  9. Jewell Loyd

  10. Breanna Stewart

  11. Diana Taurasi

  12. A'ja Wilson

Ahead, check out more about each player on the US Olympic women's basketball team just weeks before they fly overseas to go - and go hard - for gold.

To learn more about all the Olympic hopefuls, visit TeamUSA.org. The Tokyo Olympics begin July 23 on NBC.

