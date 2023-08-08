Meet 10 of the top defensive backs in the Louisville area for the 2023 football season

Fans will find several of the Louisville area’s top high school wide receivers also playing on the defensive side of the ball this season.

Christian Academy’s Justin Ruffin and Connor Hodge, Fern Creek’s Ramari Taylor and Kentucky Country Day’s Cam Edwards are top-notch receivers who each earned all-district honors last season as defensive backs.

They’re among 10 of the top defensive backs to watch in the Louisville area this season. Players are listed alphabetically.

Montel Campbell, Ballard

Male High's Daniel Swinney scampers for a long gain on his team's first drive against Ballard. On right is Ballard's Montel Campbell. Aug. 26, 2022

Year: Senior

Height/weight: 6-1/200

What to know: Campbell posted 76 tackles (34 solo), three interceptions, one tackle for loss and one sack for a Ballard defense that allowed just 10.6 points per game. He returned one interception for a touchdown.

Sam Crum, St. Xavier

Year: Senior

Height/weight: 6-1/200

What to know: Crum tallied 24 tackles (13 solo), two interceptions, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble. He returned one interception for a touchdown.

A’Davion Dale, Shelby County

Year: Sophomore

Height/weight: 5-11/164

What to know: Dale posted 24 tackles (eight solo), six interceptions and one tackle for loss on his way to all-district honors as a freshman.

Cam Edwards, Kentucky Country Day

Year: Senior

Height/weight: 6-5/175

What to know: Edwards posted 12 tackles (11 solo), four interceptions (returning one for a touchdown), two fumble recoveries, one tackle for loss, one sack and one forced fumble on his way to all-district honors. The two-way player also had 30 receptions for 359 yards and seven TDs.

Connor Hodge, Christian Academy

Christian Academy-Louisville’s Connor Hodge (1) screams after Trey Cotton scores a touchdown against Bardstown.Dec. 3, 2022

Year: Junior

Height/weight: 6-1/160

What to know: Hodge posted 31 tackles (19 solo), five interceptions (returning two for touchdowns), three tackles for loss and one fumble recovery on his way to all-district honors. Also prospered on offense as a wide receiver (30 catches, 472 yards, eight TDs). Hodge has offers from Ball State, Central Michigan, East Carolina and Georgia Southern.

Avaion Johnson, Central

Year: Junior

Height/weight: 6-0/175

What to know: Johnson posted 77 tackles (74 solo), two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and one sack and earned honorable-mention All-State honors from The Courier Journal. Had two returns – one interception, one fumble – for touchdowns. He has an offer from Eastern Kentucky.

Gabe Mingus, Trinity

Year: Senior

Height/weight: 6-0/195

What to know: Mingus tallied 60 tackles (30 solo), two fumble recoveries, 1½ tackles for loss and one interception on his way to all-district honors.

Justin Ruffin, Christian Academy

South Oldham’s Jeffery Burton (4) is brought down by Christian Academy Justin Ruffin (4) during the first half of their game at South Oldham High School, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Crestwood Ky.

Year: Senior

Height/weight: 5-9/160

What to know: Ruffin tallied 12 tackles (six solo) on his way to third-team All-State honors from The Courier Journal. He's a versatile player who also had 38 receptions for 735 yards and scored 15 touchdowns (12 receiving, two punt returns, one kickoff return). Ruffin is committed to Army.

Ramari Taylor, Fern Creek

Year: Senior

Height/weight: 6-1/171

What to know: Taylor posted 31 tackles (18 solo), two interceptions and one tackle for loss last season on his way to all-district honors and also serves as a key wide receiver (12 catches, 198 yards, one touchdown) for the Tigers. He has offers from Eastern Kentucky, Southeast Missouri State, Thomas More and VMI.

Javion Wallace, Central

Year: Junior

Height/weight: 5-9/175

What to know: Wallace tallied 30 tackles (28 solo), four interceptions – returning one for a touchdown – and one fumble recovery on his way to all-district honors.

