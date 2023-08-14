Meet the 10 players on our 2023 Boone County football offensive player of the year watchlist

Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser zips a pass during a morning practice on July 19, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Each year, the Boone County Sports Awards honors the best offensive player in the county.

Battle's Rickie Dunn is the reigning winner, having established himself as a running back who thrived on contact while having breakaway speed. With the 2023 season approaching, the Tribune curated a list of players who we're watching as potential nominees to earn the honor this school year.

Here are 10 players who are preseason nominees for the 2023 Boone County Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Sam Kaiser, QB - Rock Bridge

Any offensive discussion in 2023 starts with Kaiser. The senior quarterback earned plenty of Division I offers from his play in his junior year, and that should continue this fall. With plenty of experience returning to the Bruins' offense this season, Kaiser will have talent to throw to, a running game to carry him and the offensive line to protect him. He should have plenty of numbers to show come November.

Carter Holliday, QB - Hickman

Hickman's offense struggled with injuries last season, but returns plenty of starters who have a year of experience under their belt. Holliday is one of those players. Even though he hasn't been playing football for that long, he got his sophomore season for a steep learning curve. His dual-threat ability will stoke the Kewpies' running and passing game. With players like Brock Camp and Tionne Milo to play with, Holliday could finish 2023 with high numbers.

Battle's Daqual Wright (19) pulls in a catch for a 72-yard touchdown Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Battle High School.

Daqual Wright, WR - Battle

With a 1,000-yard receiving season last year, Wright established himself as one of the best receivers in Boone County. He has big play ability and get-away speed that separates him from being a good receiver and plants him among the best. Even amidst the changes at Battle at quarterback and the head coach, Wright has a chance to put up some of the best receiver numbers in the county.

Jesse Caballero, RB - Centralia

One of the most productive running backs in Boone County last season was Kyden Wilkerson. After his graduation, that opens the door for Caballero to fill in as a starter. He has shiftiness as he played wide receiver last season, moving to the running back room this fall. That'll help starting quarterback Cullen Bennett with a reliable receiver out of the backfield.

Chase Morris, WR - Southern Boone

Morris burst onto the scene as one of the most explosive and productive players in Boone County, pairing with Austin Evans for a deadly quarterback-receiver combo. With his senior season on deck, Morris could have a big year where he's used in a myriad of ways aside from the Eagles' passing game. Another 1,000-yard receiving season is on deck for Morris.

Colton Nichols, All-purpose - Hallsville

Nichols started last season as Hallsville's quarterback, but this season he could find himself being so much more. Brayden Matheney displayed accurate passing abilities, but you can't deny Nichols' ability as a runner. He rushed for over 1,100 yards in just seven games, and Hallsville is going to use him as a runner, receiver and maybe even a passer again. The creativity is endless for a player that score in plenty of ways.

Tolton's Jake Ryan (6) breaks through the banner to lead his team onto the field before the Trailblazers' game against Putnam County on Sept. 2, 2022.

Cam Lee, WR - Father Tolton

Jake Ryan is one of the most talented passers in Tolton history. Lee has a chance to be one of the best overall players in Tolton history, too. Coming onto the scene last season with his brother, James, Cam was a big-play threat that could turn a five-yard out into a 50-yard touchdown. Ryan, who could be even better than his 28-touchdown, three-interception season in 2022, has potential all-state athleticism to benefit from on the outside.

Trace Combs, QB - Harrisburg

Harrisburg tried a few options at quarterback last season before Combs took the job and never looked back. It was impressive for the sophomore who slung the ball. It might have led to more interceptions than Combs would have liked, but you can't argue with the resulting 7-3 record and a conference title. As a junior, he'll have every chance to improve with talented running game behind him.

Southern Boone quarterback Austin Evans (18) catches the snap for a play. Evans threw four touchdowns in the Eagles' 29-28 win over California on Sept. 9, 2022.

Austin Evans, QB - Southern Boone

Everything about Evans' first season as a starter points to an even bigger 2023 season. With 28 touchdowns, just nine interceptions and 2,244 passing yards with close to a 60 percent completion percentage, Evans is statistically one of the best passers in Boone County. Imagine what that could look like in his second year with receivers like Morris, Kellen Ash and more to throw to with even better chemistry.

Dre Seamon, WR - Rock Bridge

While Sam Kaiser is set in as Rock Bridge's quarterback, one of the Bruins' best offensive players last season was the sophomore all-purpose player. He ran the ball and caught passes in the second level. With a year of experience under his belt and another year with Kaiser at quarterback, it's fair to expect Seamon to take another step as a playmaker.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Here's our 2023 Boone County football offensive player of the year watchlist