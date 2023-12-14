Meeks's basketball pedigree, rapport with players makes him right man for the job

MANSFIELD — El Meeks has seen a thing or two in his day.

And he will never let a single life experience, both positive and negative, define him as a human being.

The first-year Mansfield Senior girls basketball coach is far from a rookie in the profession and even less of one when it comes to facing adversity. Everything he has ever been through in his life makes him the perfect choice to lead a Tyger team with sky-high expectations and is a major reason why they are out to a perfect start as they seek a second straight Ohio Cardinal Conference championship.

Meeks has an untouchable basketball pedigree

There isn't much Meeks hasn't seen on the basketball court. As a youngster growing up in Cleveland, he attended Cleveland Central Catholic where he made his name well known. He was a three-year starter and by the end of it all, he was a McDonald's All-American nominee and the No. 36-ranked player in his 1990 class which features guys like Grant Hill, Eric Montrossand Shawn Bradley just to name a few.

He even played alongside NBA legend Earl Boykins, who broke most of Meeks's school records by the end of his high school career.

"That is my little brother. He was in the league because of me," Meeks said with a joking laugh. "He wanted to break all of my records. We still talk to this day."

Meeks made friends with NFL legend and Super Bowl champion London Fletcher who attended near-by Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School winning two state basketball titles during his prep days. Despite being bitter rivals, Fletcher and Meeks remain friends to this day and Fletcher even made a donation to the Mansfield Senior girls basketball program for warm-up shirts and any other program expenses.

Meeks did more than enough during his playing days at Central Catholic to make a huge difference in the school. He, along with Boykins, helped put the Ironmen on the map. By the end of it all, Meeks, who graduated in 1990, was an easy choice to be inducted into the Cleveland Central Catholic Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.

After high school, Meeks was good enough to play Division I college basketball with interest from Purdue, Syracuse and Loyola Marymount in California, just to name a few. He even signed with all three, but self-inflicted academic issues forced him to take a different path. One that would help him build character and form him into the man he is today.

First, he landed at Eastern Arizona College, a junior college close to the University of Arizona campus where Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson was trying to keep Meeks under wraps while he worked on his academic eligibility. Meeks excelled on the court and ended up finding his way to Grand Canyon University in Phoenix where he exploded averaging 10.2 points, 4.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds and two steals per game in two years with the university.

Twice in 1993, Meeks handed out 14 assists in a game, once on Nov. 27 against Southern Colorado and again on March 13 in a game against Chico State. Both were then program records which stood for 13 years until Ryan Nelson handed out 20 on Feb. 25, 2006, against Notre Dame de Namur.

Following his playing days, Meeks stayed on as a graduate assistant coach under the late Leighton McCrary, who would end up being one of the biggest influences in Meeks's life.

McCrary always told Meeks he would make a great head coach because of his ability to connect with people, in particular, young players.

And so, a new life mission began.

Meeks enjoyed the same success as a coach

After his time was up in Arizona, there was only one place left to go. Cleveland.

Meeks returned home where he took over as head boys basketball coach at his alma mater. And in 2002, he was a major part of one of the most special seasons in Cleveland Central Catholic history.

"It was a great year," Meeks said. "It was my first experience as a head coach and I had a great group of kids who I talked into playing in the seventh and eighth grade. By the time I became their coach in high school, they knew what I expected from them. They called me the Black Bobby Knight. When we were doing water aerobics and they weren't doing it right, I would throw a cone at them in the water. I was younger then. But the parents loved me and I got along well with the kids. We did everything with love."

That tough love helped the Ironmen reach the state tournament with their first regional championship in program history. The Ironmen went 20-6 that year losing in the state semifinal 71-57 to a team Meeks would end up being closer to in vicinity than he ever could imagine, the state championship Clear Fork Colts.

After spending several years as head coach, Meeks got married. It wasn't long until he found himself in Mansfield a place he was determined to keep making a difference.

"My wife is from Mansfield and I had to make a decision and the women always win," Meeks said with a laugh. "But I love the youth. I always knew that when I was with the youth and helping develop young minds on and off the court, I was in my playground. Especially inner city."

He is already off to a great start taking over the girls basketball program for the 2023-24 season fresh off of helping them win the first Ohio Cardinal Conference championship in program history and the first league title in 20 years as an assistant last year. But now, he is the head coach and while winning is always a focus and a goal, his life experiences have taught him that basketball and life aren't all about wins and losses but rather how you respond and represent yourself after failures and successes.

As a youngster in Cleveland, Meeks witnessed his father struggle with drugs and alcohol and even saw his dad get shot seven times when Meeks was just 11 years old.

"I found him in a pool of blood," Meeks said. "I tell these kids, I don't have an excuse. I came home in the seventh grade and the lights were out and when I opened the refrigerator, the food was all spoiled. I ate mayonnaise sandwiches. So when they tell me they are going through something, I know how they feel, but let's go through it together. I understand."

That understanding helps Meeks connect with young people who are going through similar situations.

"Over the summer, my father passed away," Meeks said. "Three days after me and my brother bury my father, my brother gets killed. But guess where I am? I am in the gym. They don't know what is going on, but I am trying to be an example for them to show them how to handle adversity. I will never say to hide it, but that is life and it goes on. I feel like I am a success story for kids in my neighborhood."

And it is a success story he hopes his players can tell when they get older. And if they feel so inclined, maybe they will credit Meeks for simply being there, lending an ear and walking with them through struggles instead of letting them go through things alone.

It is that desire that led him to create a basketball tournament in his hometown where he revisits every year to help out.

"I run a tournament in my hometown called Young People vs Violence and I give out free food and have speakers come in and inspire young men and women," Meeks said. "I host workshops and tell them that they can't play basketball if they don't go to these workshops. That is the type of person I want to be. After this is over, what else is left? This is all bigger than basketball."

Meeks making a quick impact for Mansfield Senior Tygers

It has been a message the Tygers have heard and are growing from. Junior Annaleise Norris is one of those players who has really grown under Meeks' tutelage. It helps she knows he was a baller (and still is) back in his day.

"I have done my research and heard stories for sure," Norris said. "He still has it. He was on staff a little bit last year so we were definitely comfortable with him and for him to step up and take over, be there, be our head coach, how to work on our ethics, went a long way with us and helped us so much."

She also recognizes how Meeks carries himself and leads by example. Meeks lives by six words: class and style, cool and calm, proud and poised. It is a daily reminder of how to go about life and how doing those six things can lead to success.

"My coach gave me those six words and I made a nonprofit organization out of those six words," Meeks said. "If it wasn't for those six words, I don't know if I would be standing here because I had an attitude problem. I didn't like myself or life because of my situation. But once my coach instilled those in me, explained them to me and taught me how I could use them in life, it changed everything. We have to have TCU (Trust, Communication and Understanding). If we don't have those three things, we don't have anything."

It is that positivity that has Norris ready to run through a brick wall for Meeks.

"He has so much positive energy and has such a positive attitude all the time," Norris said. "He portrays himself so well and so classy with his six words. He brings so many great things to the table and he has definitely lifted us from our shaky ending to the season last year. He is just so good and so positive and we really needed that."

And the Tygers are thriving with the positivity. After winning the OCC last year and taking one of the top seeds in the Division II district, they ended up losing in the sectional final never reaching their full potential and leaving the season disappointed.

And even if the Tygers suffer the same disappointment in 2023-24, it will be a different feeling by season's end. Championships, wins and losses do not define a person, but how they carry themselves on and off the court and how they represent themselves, their families and their teammates will speak volumes. How they play to honor the memory of fallen teammate Nasyia Bradley, who passed away last April from gun violence.

"I tell my girls, if we don't win the conference and if we don't win the district and they are seniors, what legacy will they be leaving?" Meeks said. "Especially for Nasyia Bradley. Our goal is way bigger than wins and losses. We want to leave a positive legacy. We want to honor Nasya Bradley who is still a member of our team. She is No. 13 and she will be announced in our lineup. I do that to make sure the girls remember."

It is the kind of impact Meeks hopes he has made and will continue to make with every player who suits up for him. From the Tyger team of 2023-24 all the way back to that 2002 state semifinal Cleveland Central Catholic team, all he hopes is to point his players in the right direction with the tools to lead a positive and successful life.

"My point guard (Michael Duncan) from that (2002 CCC) team is now the head coach there so that is something I am extremely proud of," Meeks said. "Someone I impacted when they were young is doing something positive in life."

