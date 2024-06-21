Meeks tied for lead after Day 1 of State Amateur

TUPELO – Kye Meeks didn’t feel like he had his best stuff on Thursday, but that was still enough to end the first day of the Mississippi State Amateur tied for the lead.

Meeks finished the opening round at Tupelo Country Club 5 strokes under par alongside Tucker Gutierrez. Meeks, who hails from Walnut and golfs for Ole Miss, is the defending champion.

Jackson Wise, Emerson Newsome and Collins Trolio make up a three-way tie for third.

“Just kind of didn’t hit it great,” Meeks said. “I had good game plans and I had a very disciplined game plan, but I just didn’t hit the shots in the spots I needed to to feel like I had my best stuff. I got away with a lot of it, but you can’t keep doing that for four days in a row.”

Even if it wasn’t his best round, he kept it clean. Meeks only carded one bogey on Thursday.

“I feel like I’m pretty good at minimizing mistakes,” he said. “I’ve got a good idea of realizing when I’m out of position and when I can be aggressive. Just going to keep doing that for me.”

Meeks played alongside a pair of former champions, Brice Wilkinson and Joseph Deraney. Deraney (2-under) is tied for eighth, and Wilkinson is tied for 13th after an even round.

“I know both of those guys really well, and we had a bunch of fun,” Meeks said. “We’re all pretty good players, and we had fun with each other today.”

Despite not quite playing up to his standards, Meeks is feeling optimistic about the rest of the week.

“I feel good about my position,” he said. “I feel like I didn’t have my best stuff today, and I feel like in a four-day tournament you’re going to have one day where you don’t have your best stuff. And I hope today was that day for me.

“I’ve got some confidence going knowing that I can go out there and play well and post a good score and not have my best stuff. Hopefully, I’ll have some good stuff the rest of the week.”