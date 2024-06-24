Meeks repeats as State Amateur champion

TUPELO – It was player versus coach for the Mississippi State Amateur title on Sunday at Tupelo Country Club.

Ole Miss golfer Kye Meeks pulled away from the pack to claim his second consecutive championship, beating out Ole Miss assistant coach Emerson Newsome by four strokes. Joseph Deraney trailed Newsome by a stroke to finish in third.

“I knew I could do it, it was just a matter of coming out here and doing it,” Meeks said. “(Early on) it didn’t really look great for me. But one thing I told myself throughout the day is, whatever happens is going to happen. I was going to do my best throughout the whole entire day. So, I finally started to see some putts going in.”

With the win, the Walnut native earned an exemption into this year's U.S. Amateur.

Meeks shook off a slow start by recording seven birdies from the fifth hole through the 15th. Sunday was Meeks’ best round of the weekend with a 66, which was also the best score of the day.

“I finally started seeing some putts going in,” Meeks said. “I did not putt well to start with. I was just kind of rolling it at the hole instead of putting to make it. I made like a three-footer on seven and was like, ‘All right, there we go. That’s what I needed.’ And then I made some good ones there across the turn.”

Meeks went 11 strokes under par over the last two days of the tournament, and nobody else could keep up. Newsome was the closest, but his 71 on Sunday was his worst of the weekend. And he knew all too well who he was going up against.

“Kye’s someone that’s worked really hard at this game,” Newsome said. “He asks good questions, he gets help from a lot of different people. With that mindset, he has a chance in this game, so to see him succeed and defend his title, it’s pretty cool to see as a coach. I like to tell them I’m their biggest cheerleader when I’m not playing, so if I wasn’t going to win, I’m glad it was Kye.”