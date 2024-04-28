Meeke wins Rali Terras D’Aboboreira after qualifying crash

[Getty Images]

Kris Meeke, a five-time winner in the World Rally Championship, has won Rali Terras D’Aboboreira in Portugal despite a qualifying crash.

Meeke, 44, rolled his Hyundai i20 on the qualifying stage, but his team repaired the car for the first stage.

The Northern Ireland driver built up a 20.2 second lead by the fourth stage but a puncture saw his lead cut by France's Yohan Rossel.

However, Meeke recovered to win by 11.3 seconds over Pierre-Louis Loubet, with Rossel in third.

The victory is Meeke's third in a row in the Portuguese Rally Championship.

Motorsport Ireland driver Josh McErlean was fifth on his debut driving a Skoda for TokSport.

Both Meeke and McErlean will enter the WRC2 category of the World Rally Championship round in Portugal from 9-12 May.