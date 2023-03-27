Ken Francis apparently isn’t the only non-certified NFLPA agent who has been talking to teams on Lamar Jackson’s behalf.

At the ownership meetings in Arizona, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Meek Mill texted Kraft three or four days ago, telling him that Jackson wants to play for the Patriots.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, Kraft told Mill that it would be coach Bill Belichick’s decision regarding whether to pursue Jackson.

Some have suggested that perhaps the Patriots will make a run at Jackson, possibly after the 2023 draft, when the two first-round picks that would go to the Ravens would be from the 2024 and 2025 drafts.

The more effective strategy could be to try to work out a trade with the Ravens. The question is whether the Ravens want more than two first-round picks to do a deal, given that they have the right to make any offer sheet Jackson signs with another team.

Also, if the Ravens decide to trade Jackson, they may insist on sending him to a team other than the Patriots, given the history of acrimony between the franchises.

Meek Mill tells Robert Kraft that Lamar Jackson wants to play for Patriots originally appeared on Pro Football Talk