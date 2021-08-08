Meek Mill Shares New Song and Video for "War Stories"

Image via YouTube

It’s a good day for Meek Mill fans.

More than two months after releasing “Flamerz Flow,” the Philadelphia rapper came through with his “War Stories” track and its official video. The song samples the Isley Brothers’ 1983 hit “Ballad for the Fallen Soldier,” which has been used by everyone from Jay-Z and G-Herbo to DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne.

As the title suggests, “War Stories” focuses on some the harsh realities of street life and those threats continue to linger even after one achieves wealth and fame: “My dawg got killed with his Rollie on/Forty on his hand, tryna blow it off,” he raps. “When I was at the funeral, it really gave me trauma when I seen his momma goin’ on/I said, ‘Fuck it, we gon’ go to war.’”

The video, directed by Carters Vision, shows Meek out on the town, cruising in his Maybach, dinning with his crew, and hitting up the club. There are also a number of notable cameos in the visual, including Bobby Shmurda and fellow Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

You can watch the “War Stories” video up top.

Related Articles

More Complex

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok