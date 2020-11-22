Medvedev storms back to beat Thiem in ATP Final

Daniil Medvedev of Russia claimed the biggest title of his career on Sunday, beating Dominic Thiem in a three-set match in the ATP Finals.

Thiem looked on course to become the first Austrian to win the title, after winning the first set, and following his recent U.S. Open championship win.

But the 24-year-old Russian turned the tide, storming back in the last two sets and firing an unreturnable first serve on match point to end the tournament in London.

Medvedev outplayed world number one Novak Djokovic in the group phase and outlasted second-ranked Rafael Nadal in Saturday’s semi-final to get to the championship match.

The world number four lost all of his matches in the same event last year. This year, he becomes the fifth straight first-time winner of the ATP Finals title.

Thiem finished as runner-up in the tournament for the second year in a row.