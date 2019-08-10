Top-seeded Rafael Nadal rallies to reach Rogers Cup semis

The Associated Press
MONTREAL (AP) -- Top-seeded Rafael Nadal rallied to reach the Rogers Cup semifinals Friday night, beating No. 7 Fabio Fognini of Italy 2-6, 6-1, 6-2.

The winner last year in Toronto for his fourth title in the event, Nadal won his 380th ATP Masters 1000 match, a day after breaking a tie with Roger Federer for the tour record. Nadal has 82 singles victories, winning the French Open in June for his second title of the year.

''It was an up-and-down match, but a positive match for me,'' Nadal said. ''I have been playing better and better.''

In the semifinals, the 33-year-old Spanish star will face the winner of the late match between No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain and No. 16 Gael Monfils of France.

Fognini beat Nadal in their last meeting in the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals.

In the afternoon, Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov set up an all-Russian semifinal.

The eighth-seeded Medvedev beat second-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-3, 6-1, and the sixth-seeded Khachanov topped third-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-3, 6-3.

