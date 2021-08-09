MedSmart Group Inc. (MSGP) Announces MOU Signed Between Milanion and Ukrainian Armor for Distribution Rights to the AGEMA UGV

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- MedSmart Group Inc. (OTC:MSGP) (“MSGP” or the “Company”), following the recent announcement to acquire Milanion Limited (“Milanion”), today shared news that Milanion has strategically positioned itself to take a share of the Eastern European defense market. The company is making inroads into Ukraine with the signing of an MOU with Ukrainian Armor LLC (“Ukrainian Armor”) for distribution rights to the AGEMA UGV.



Interest in the AGEMA UGV has surged since the vehicle was recently showcased at the Arms and Security 21 exhibition in Kyiv. The ultra-versatile AGEMA is a modular, agile, affordable unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) equipped with proven world-class technology and performance. It is designed to support a range of missions in a variety of sectors including defense, civil defense, security, fire and rescue.

The AGEMA can operate in rough, rugged terrain and is mobile enough for both urban and rural environments. It can be rapidly deployed by rotary and fixed-wing air assets, is amphibious and able to support static ground and mobile units.

“Ukraine is an important market for Milanion, and having already successfully worked with Ukrainian Armor, we find they have the capabilities, authority and flexibility to create and service any demand for the vehicle while responding quickly to changing market conditions, enabling us to deliver tailored solutions to local preferences,” said Milanion CEO, Davinder Dogra.

The AGEMA is payload agnostic and can support a range of mission profiles including, logistic support, fire support, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), anti-tank support, drone launch and anti-drone systems, medevac, route inspection and clearance, MESH encrypted communication, border protection, critical infrastructure security and protection, fire and rescue.

“We are already a well-known supplier of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine’s defense forces, and have the capability and resources to get units of the AGEMA UGV into ’active duty’. We find the AGEMA is a robust and versatile vehicle equipped with world-class technology, yet simple to operate, low maintenance and affordable,” said Ukrainian Armor Director General Vladislav Belbas.

About Milanion:

Milanion is a defense and security technology company that designs and manufactures advanced defense systems in the autonomous and robotic sector. Utilizing Artificial Intelligence technologies to support a range of unmanned autonomous and EV platforms, Milanion creates effective, battle-ready systems for land, marine, and air. The founding team has decades of industry experience in the development and sales of systems globally with a business focus to identify and acquire best-in-class technologies, enhancing current offerings with in-house development to expand the product range and take advantage of the growing market for robotic and autonomous technology solutions.

About Ukrainian Armor:

Ukrainian Armor is a design and manufacturing company producing specialized armored vehicles VARTA, NOVATOR and KAMRAT for a range of missions including surveillance and reconnaissance, border patrolling, special missions, personnel carrier and medical evacuation.

Each model is uniquely designed and made to the client’s specific requirements. The company also specializes in the production of Mortar launchers and a full range of services in the modernization of military equipment, armoring of civilian vehicles, skills transfer and training of soldiers, creation of a service center for the modernization of equipment and end-user training, ongoing maintenance support, warranty support, spare parts and services.

