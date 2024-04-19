How meditation, swing change helped Bradenton’s Danny Walker take golf to the next level

About three years ago, Danny Walker started meditating to help with the mental side of golf.

That change, as well as getting more consistency off the tee and on the greens, has elevated Walker’s game.

Walker, who starred at the University of Virginia and Lakewood Ranch High School, is competing in this week’s LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

In his previous start, he was in contention to snag a first Korn Ferry Tour title by sharing the 36-hole lead with two others. Walker did not win that tournament, the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Savannah, Georgia, but the performance showed the improvements to his game.

“I’m definitely a little bit stronger and more fit as well, which helps more at the top end of the bag with the driver and the long irons,” Walker said. “I think I just got to a point where I kind of know what I need to do day in and day out to maintain my game. That just kind of took a while to figure out.”

Walker also worked on his swing in the last year, using his legs in the backswing to be more efficient when loading to the right side.

Bradenton native Danny Walker on Korn Ferry Tour

“I used to have a lot of left knee movement,” Walker said. “... Everything’s just a little bit more efficient.”

Walker, a Bradenton native, turned pro in 2018. He had a stellar four-year career at UVA after a high school career that included three consecutive team state titles with Lakewood Ranch and one individual state championship.

Danny Walker and his caddy walk the fairway of the 10th hole at the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club on April 18, 2024.

He won a PGA Tour Canada event in his rookie year. That led to a 2019 season, where he joined the Korn Ferry Tour.

Two weeks ago, Walker posted his best finish of the season, a tie for 14th in Savannah.

Through two rounds at Lakewood National, Walker is 5-under par. He made a crucial 14-foot birdie putt on the 18th to move one ahead of the cut line as of early Friday afternoon.

Golf improvements from meditation

Professional golf is a grind, and Bobby Jones once said competitive golf is a game mainly played on a 6-inch course between your ears.

Meditating has helped Walker navigate the mental side to the game.

“That’s just to stay grounded,” said Walker, who moved to Jacksonville four years ago. “That’s my way of just spending some time reflecting and not putting too much pressure on myself. It helps in that sense.”

The Top 30 on the points list at season’s end earn their PGA Tour cards for 2025. Entering this week, Walker was tied for 94th on the points list.

Getting his tour card is the goal.

“Results-wise, yeah I want to finish in the top 30 and get a PGA Tour card,” Walker said. “That’s the number one goal. You got to try and focus on what you’re going to do to achieve that. So it’s just being consistent day to day, putting in the reps that I need to do and being as smart as I can in my preparation. And just trusting that if I do that, then the rest hopefully will take care of itself.”