Meditation keeps Olympic climber Brooke Raboutou grounded

(NEXSTAR) – At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Brooke Raboutou became the first U.S. climber ever to qualify for an Olympic Games. Now, she has plenty of strategies to manage the pressure.

“There’s a lot of tools that I use: imagery visualization, journaling, a lot of different things that just help me manage everything that’s going on inside so I can seem calm, cool and collected,” Raboutou said. “And doing meditation, that’s kind of my most grounding practice.”

Brooke hails from one of the most iconic climbing families in the country. Her parents are climbing World Cup champions Robyn Erbesfield-Raboutou and Didier Raboutou, and her brother Shawn Raboutou is also an extremely successful professional rock climber.

Back in 2020, she finished 5th in the Women’s Combined discipline but this year she’s looking to ascend to gold.

