Medina/Pingree-Buchanan boys hoops hoping to go another deep run

Dec. 3—MEDINA, N.D. — The Medina/Pingree-Buchanan Thunder boys' basketball team has high expectations as they head into the 2023-24 season after the best season in program history.

During the 2022-23 season, the Thunder finished with a seventh-place finish and a 20-7 overall record. Along the way, the Thunder won the Region 3 title and finished as runners-up in the Stutsman County Tournament.

Thunder head coach Bob Young said if the Thunder want to go on another tournament run they will have to work even harder than they did last year.

"Our expectations are really high but we know we need to start the year building on where we've come from, working on the fundamentals, coming together as a team because this is kind of a new team," Young said. "We did graduate three really important players so we have to build on what we've done. Our expectations are that we're gonna be a winning program and continue to be. We want to win the district and win the region and go back to the state tournament."

After their seventh-place finish at the state tournament, senior Rylen Wick said his team is fueled by coming up short and they want to go on another deep run this year.

This year, the Thunder return 11 players from last year's roster including Wick who had averaged 16.6 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game last year. Young called Wick "one of the best players in the state" and said they are looking for the senior to lead the team on and off the floor.

Young said they are also looking for a big season out of Gage Magstadt, Terek Kinzell and Chase Ova. Young said he wants to see Magstadt, Kinzell and Ova take some steps forward.

"We have some surprise guys, Jared Moser really put in a lot of work, a hard-working kid, kind of our blue-collar hard worker," Young said. "So, we feel like he can have a big impact on this team too."

Young said his team will be a good passing and shooting group with the added bonus of being very tight-knit.

"I'd say our team is gonna be a lot faster paced this year than last year," Wick said. "We were kind of a slower offense once we got down at half-court. We're gonna have a lot of shooters this year, we're not gonna be quite as tall with our littler guards but they can all shoot and I think that's something teams are gonna have to look out for because we're gonna be really able to knock down the three. I think me and Gage Magstadt can also get in on the post, we got a pretty good height advantage to a lot of other teams."

Despite the number of returners from last year, Young sees very few similarities between this team and last year's team.

"Last year's team we depended a lot on Josh Moser, he handled the ball for us, he was our best rebounder, he was one of our big-time playmakers. So, without him, we become a lot more of a different team," Young said. "We don't quite have the size we had at every position last year and this team's gonna be a lot more up-tempo and able to spread the floor and probably a lot better overall shooting team. Last year we were more of a slow-it-down defense and rebounding team with a couple big weapons on offense. This year, we feel we're gonna be a lot more balanced and be able to pick up the tempo of the game and even press and run some."

This year, the Thunder are in District 2 alongside the same teams they played against in the previous iteration of the district. This campaign, the Thunder play teams from all over the state and start with three of the first four games of the season being on the road.

"Early in the year having three of four on the road, I think that's great for our team," Young said. "I think when you go on the road and play in a gym away from home, you really have to step up and be prepared to handle all the adversity you see in those type of games because it seems like on-the-road runs can last a little longer or great play can maybe be hidden, at home the crowd is into it, it's an environment that you're used to. So, sometimes that good feeling is easier to find. When you're on the road it's kind of you against the world."

The Thunder start the season at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, when they take on Garrison.

"I'm really excited," Wick said. "I know we been having open gyms, and all the guys they've all been coming pretty much and everyone's just really excited to get the season started again. Hopefully, we can have another good year as we did last year."