Medina, Penn State football QB Drew Allar using NIL for veterans charity

Penn State sophomore quarterback Drew Allar (15) smiles as he enters Beaver Stadium for football media day on Sunday, August 6, 2023, in State College.

Former standout Medina High School quarterback Drew Allar possessed a sterling reputation locally while breaking records for the Bees and earning awards.

His deeds on the field earned him a full scholarship to Penn State University, where he is expected to start for the Nittany Lions this upcoming season.

He gets a shot at glory and in today’s college football universe he receives the opportunity to profit off his name, image and likeness. Allar, however, is using his notoriety to help Mission22, a veteran’s charity.

The charity does personalized support and provides resources to help veterans and their families.

“Mission 22’s programs for Veterans and military spouses offer everything from biometric monitoring of stress, sleep,” according to the group’s website, “and activity levels; to meditation and coaching; to exercise programs and a wellness supplement regimen; to books and learning resources to help veterans put their experience in context.”

Allar’s likeness will appear on limited edition apparel including hoodies, sweatshirts and T-shirts in Penn State colors and the familiar “We are…” quote. The gear is released at noon Friday at Kiwiclo.com.

Allar presumably begins his career as Penn State’s starter the next day in prime time against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

