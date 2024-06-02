Medina baseball team rallies back to state semifinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Medina Mustangs are galloping back to the NYSPHSAA baseball semifinals.

Medina (20-1) scored seven runs in the sixth inning to come back and beat Wellsville 8-3 in a the Class B Far West Regional playoff game on Saturday at Grand Island.

Taking on Spackenhill from Section IX at 1 p.m. Friday in Endicott, this will be the Mustangs third time playing in the state semifinals, having previously went in 2003 and 2019. They have not reached the state championship game before. This year’s final is Saturday at Binghamton University.

Section VI baseball champs: Lancaster, Clarence, Amherst, Medina, Wilson, North Collins

Medina was the only team from Section VI to win its regional game and advance in the state playoffs. Lancaster lost 5-2 against Fairport in Class AAA, Amherst lost 2-0 against Summerville in Class AA, Wilson lost 8-1 against Bolivar-Richburg in Class C, and North Collins lost 5-4 against Arkport Central/Canaseraga in Class D.

