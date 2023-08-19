Medical Lake wildfire has burned 9,000 acres and 0% contained; no estimate on lost homes.

Aug. 19—The wildfire that burned through Medical Lake Friday afternoon has torched 9,000 acres of communities, scrubland and trees. It is 0% contained according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

Fire officials do not have an estimate yet on the number of homes burned and said at dawn Saturday that they are worried about wind.

Interstate 90 in the area remains closed.

Spokane County Fire District 8 posted overnight video of fires continuing to burn as thousands of people were forced from their homes and into shelters or the homes of friends and family.

Overnight temperatures in the region fell into the low 50s, a respite from the sweltering temperatures that primed the region for Friday's disaster.

This story is developing and will be updated