Medical Center Hospital to Host FENT Class

Aug. 25—Medical Center Hospital, along with Odessa Fire Rescue, will host its next FENT (Facing Emergency Narcotics in Texas) Class Aug. 28. It will be held in the MCH Boardroom from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

FENT is designed to educate and inform teenagers on the harmful effects and dangers of e-cigarettes, marijuana and fentanyl. Each participant that completes the program receives a certificate of completion as proof of attendance, which can be redeemed for community service hours.

The class is free, and seating is limited. For any questions regarding FENT, contact Sirena Watts at [email protected].