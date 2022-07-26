It's medical cannabis: WNBA star to Russian court

STORY: U.S. women's basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court again on Tuesday (July 26), over the drugs case that's underlined Washington's fraught relationship with Moscow.

"During the time we were in the courtroom, as usual, we were able to spend time with Miss Griner, talk to her, ask her about her welfare, and she confirms that she is doing okay and as well as can be expected under these circumstances."

That was Elizabeth Rood from the American embassy in Russia outside the court.

U.S. officials say Griner has been wrongfully detained.

She was arrested in February at a Russian airport while carrying hashish oil.

Medical marijuana is illegal in Russia, but her lawyers maintain that the oil was medical cannabis that she simply forgot to remove from her luggage.

A narcology expert summoned by the defense argued that medical cannabis was widely used to treat athletes where it was legal, and that it often had fewer side effects than other pain killers.

She's already pled guilty, but says she had no intention of breaking Russian law and is asking for leniency.

She faces a possible jail sentence of up to 10 years.

Russian authorities have dismissed American criticism of the case, and the Kremlin says the issue has nothing to do with politics.

Griner appeared in court wearing a sweatshirt that read "Black Lives for Peace" on the back. She also held up photos of her friends, a team mate, and her wife.