Medical Update | Arek Milik

Following the injury sustained during the friendly match played between Poland and Ukraine on Friday 7 June, Arkadiusz Milik underwent selective arthroscopic meniscectomy surgery on the medial meniscus of his left knee this morning, Monday 10 June.

The operation, the very first of a First Team player performed directly at J|Medical, was conducted by Professor Roberto Rossi and was deemed a success. The player will begin his rehabilitation tomorrow with the aim of resuming competitive activity as soon as possible.