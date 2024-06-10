Mediaset: Milan ready to offer €25m plus player for Italy centre-back

AC Milan continue to be linked with a move for Alessandro Buongiorno and they have an offer ready to send to Torino, according to a report.

Milan are likely to make changes to the defensive department given that Milan conceded 68 goals in 52 matches across all competitions last season, at an average of 1.3 goals conceded per match.

It has often been reported that Buongiorno of Torino is the dream centre-back target, but his price tag is very high and there is a lot of competition, in addition to the fact that Urbano Cairo suggested he will not consider offers.

According to the latest from SportMediaset (via Radio Rossonera), the Milan management are preparing an offer to Torino for Buongiorno and it will be a player-plus-cash deal rather than just a simple bid. The proposal will be €25m plus Alexis Saelemaekers as a counterpart.

The Belgian winger is unlikely to be bought permanently by Bologna after his loan there and would therefore to base, but Milan already have Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze in that area of the pitch and thus he would be free to leave.

Saelemaekers seems to be a profile that appeals to Torino and he could prove to be the ace up Milan’s sleeve to allow them to beat the competition (from Napoli above all) and land the Granata captain.