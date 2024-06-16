Mediaset: Milan plot Reijnders-esque signing of Feyenoord midfielder – the price tag

AC Milan are looking to bolster the midfield this summer, especially in the defensive phase, and several targets have been mentioned lately. Mats Wieffer is one of them and it appears he’s at the top of the wish list.

Milan conceded way too many goals during the 2023-24 campaign and one of the reasons for that was the lack of a defensive midfielder. Ismael Bennacer was injured for half the season and when he returned, he understandably wasn’t in the same shape.

As such, the Rossoneri are expected to sign a defensive midfielder this summer and according to Mediaset (via MiIanNews), Mats Wieffer is now the first choice. The Feyenoord midfielder’s contract will expire in 2027 but he has his heart set on a departure, which the club directors are aware of.

Milan have initiated contacts with the Dutch side, with a starting price tag of €25m, and this is something that the Rossoneri are trying to lower. It could be an operation similar to the one that brought Tijjani Reijnders to the club, which cost around €20m plus bonuses.

Wieffer is currently recovering from an injury, having missed the last games of the season, but should soon be back in action. He’s not in the Euro squad, though, with Reijnders playing the key role in midfield instead.