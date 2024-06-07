Mediaset: Milan keen to secure deal for Ligue 1 star before EURO 2024

AC Milan want to secure the signing of Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana before Euro 2024 begins in Germany in one week’s time.

As reported by Sport Mediaset (via Milan News), the Rossoneri don’t want to wait until after France’s Euro 2024 campaign has come to an end as the price of Fofana could rise, along with the interest in him from other clubs.

There seems to be unilateral agreement that the Monaco man would be the perfect fit for Milan when it comes to a defensive midfielder who can offer the defence more support than it enjoyed last season.

Work is ongoing to ensure that Joshua Zirkzee arrives soon as the new striker but the club do not want to hang about when it comes to Fofana. Cesc Fabregas himself has said that he thinks Fofana is heading to Milan and it is believed that Monaco want €20-15m for the Frenchman.

He has one year left on his contract which is why the fee is low, but it will certainly rise if Fofana impressed with France in Germany and other more wealthy clubs decide that he would be a good addition for them.

Milan must act quickly to convince Fofana that Milan is his destination.