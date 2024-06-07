Mediaset: Milan agree contract terms with Zirkzee – the details

AC Milan have agreed on a salary and contract with Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee but are yet to make an official bid for the Dutchman.

As reported by Sport Mediaset (via Milan News), there won’t be any problems between Milan and Zirkzee when it comes to the contract as the 23-year-old will be paid €4.5m per season and there are bonuses that will take it to €5m.

There also won’t be a problem when it comes to the negotiation with Bologna because the release clause is set at €40m and that becomes active on July 1. It only runs until July 15 so Milan are expected to trigger it straight away. Bayern Munich are not interested in getting Zirkzee back.

The only problem now is the commission that the agent wants to receive. Reports claim that Zirkzee’s agent wants to be paid €15m for helping to facilitate the move.

The agent is called Kia Joorbachian and Milan are not interested in paying so much. It is part of the modern game to pay agents high fees, but the feeling is that Joorbachian is taking advantage of Milan paying below the odds for Zirkzee thanks to the release clause.

Were that release clause not about to become active, Milan would have to pay a lot more than €40m for Zirkzee.