Mediaset: ‘Arrive in days’ – Milan should expect nine-figure Leao bid

AC Milan star Rafael Leao is a topic of interest across Europe, and in recent days, the interest has spread to Saudi Arabia. Today, a report has suggested that an offer could arrive in the next few days.

This summer was always expected to be one where Milan would see interest for Leao, even if it has not been his best season on a personal or statistical number. Given Paris Saint-Germain have lost Kylian Mbappe, they seemed early favourites to approach, but that route has quietened somewhat.

Manchester City and Manchester United have also been linked with a bid for the star, but as the window has approached, the interest from both has lessened. However, this is probably due to the Rossoneri’s stance.

As has been the story each time reports have arisen, the Diavolo have referred to the release clause placed into Leao’s contract any offers that arrive that do not match them will be turned away.

Nevertheless, a report from SportMediaset (via Milan News) has stated that Al Hilal are ready to put a proposal of €100 million on the table, and whilst it is expected that Milan will refer to the release clause, it is a sign of interest, and it should arrive within the next few days.